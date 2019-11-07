Marathon Petroleum: Spin-Off Of Speedway Will Create Value

The spin-off will create value as Speedway will trade at a higher multiple than its parent.

Following pressure from Elliott Management, management has yielded to the activist’s demands to break up the company.

Overview

On October 31, 2019, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) announced, in conjunction with its third-quarter earnings report, that it would pursue a tax-free spin-off transaction of its retail business, otherwise known as its collection of Speedway gas stations. Although the separation will need to be approved by Marathon’s board, management expects the transaction to be completed by the end of the year 2020.

Why The Spin-Off?

Marathon’s shareholder returns have lagged peers since it became a public company in 2011. Elliott Management, an activist investor, has been disappointed with the underperformance and published a detailed presentation in September which made the case for breaking up the company into three separate businesses: Refining, Midstream, and Retail.

Elliott believes that the true value of Marathon’s assets is obscured due to the company’s conglomerate structure. Once spun off, Speedway will be free to implement its own management structure, more modern corporate governance practices, and independently drive value creation with less bureaucracy. Additionally, Speedway will be free to pursue its own M&A opportunities, growing store locations both organically and inorganically.

Spin-Off Overview

Company

The proposed unit to be spun-off, Speedway, owns and operates retail convenience stores throughout the United States. The convenience stores sell gasoline, in addition to a variety of other food, beverage, and auxiliary products. Upon completion of the transaction, Speedway will be the largest listed convenience store chain in the United States, owning approximately 4,000 stores in 36 states.

In the past, Speedway has grown at a rather impressive clip for a retail convenience store, growing top line at a ~7% CAGR and EBITDA at a 19% CAGR since Marathon went public in 2011.

Although this is a relatively low-margin business (one can back into 2018 operating margins of ~5%), Speedway has a strong reach in terms of scale, solid contracts with its parent company on the gasoline side, and best-in-class performance metrics when compared to other large, publicly-traded C-stores, making this a rather high quality company.

Industry

Although Speedway is a high-quality company in the space, the convenience store industry is definitely a cyclical one. In worse economies, people will generally travel less, thus cutting back on fuel expenditures, and they will certainly purchase less one-off items, such as snacks from a gas station. However, Speedway’s merchandise is priced at a low price point, potentially making the merchandising side of the business more economically viable in a downturn, as many consumers may trade down to find better bargains.

Convenience stores, especially one like Speedway that depends heavily on gas sales to drive its business, are highly correlated to the price of oil. A prolonged period of low oil prices, like we have seen recently, is a drag for the entire industry; but best-in-class fuel margins have helped prop up Speedway in a tough industry. Additionally, as cars get more fuel-efficient and hybrid/electric cars gain more popularity, the industry will face rather significant headwinds, as more fuel-efficient or hybrid cars have to stop for gas much less often and electric cars never need gas.

Competitors

The competitive landscape of convenience stores is relatively fragmented, as Speedway is the only one that operates with significant scale. Most competitors are smaller, regionally focused companies. Speedway, on the other hand, has over 4,000 stores in 36 states within the U.S. There are really only two other publicly traded pure-play convenience store comps: Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Murphy USA (MUSA).

Margins are generally pretty low in the space, which gives a pretty significant advantage to a company like Speedway through its significant scale. Also, its agreement with its current parent company, Marathon, gives it a key supplier advantage on the petrol side.

Quality of Business

Speedway’s business is relatively low-margin and is levered to the price of oil. However, the business is higher quality compared to most other oil and gas businesses. By cross-selling ancillary merchandise products, convenience stores can partially offset any potential slowdown in oil and gas prices. The low cost of the merchandise products should result in stable demand, even in a recessionary environment.

However, the business is rather capital-intensive, as growth will likely have to come from store expansion, thus requiring Speedway to continue to build and open stores.

Speedway’s financials haven’t been broken out, but we can see the return on invested capital profile of the business by reviewing Murphy USA’s ROIC. Murphy USA is a competitor of Speedway. Due to relatively high capital intensity, Murphy USA’s return on invested capital is relatively modest.

Capital Structure

Per Marathon management in its initial announcement of the proposed spin-off, Speedway is expected to borrow new debt in conjunction with the transaction. The amount or instrument that will be used for borrowing was not specified, and it would be fair to assume that investors would need to wait until closer to the transaction to glean more information here. Management also noted that the debt that Speedway would take on would be used to pay a special dividend to Marathon, which the parent company would use to reduce some of its own leverage.

Management

The management team for the independent Speedway has not yet been announced. The only comment on potential management from the current Marathon management team stated that the Management and Board for Speedway will be separate from Marathon and focused exclusively on creating value for Speedway shareholders.

Valuation

Based on our preliminary work, the fair value for the spin-off is likely somewhere between $8-12 billion. Convenience stores are inherently higher-multiple businesses, so if the market gives Speedway a multiple closer to the industry average, investors would likely see the value of this business towards the higher end of that range. Conversely, if the market values Speedway at a similar multiple to its parent, enterprise value would likely be at the lower end of the range.

C-store's currently trade at 10.5x EBITDA

We expect Speedway to trade in line with its competitors which would yield a ~$12 billion enterprise value, creating ~$4 billion of value for MPC shareholders.

