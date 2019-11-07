Ventas: What Went Wrong

Weakness in senior housing is the obvious culprit, but is there more to this story?

Ventas reported better-than-expected revenue and FFO and narrowed guidance and yet shares are down more than 30% from their high.

Ventas Didn't Set A New All-Time High

I recently wrote an article titled Ventas Will Set A New All-Time High Very Soon (VTR). Strength in the real estate sector, strength in senior housing, the dividends, FFO growth, and real-asset appeal were all part of my thesis. The company reported 3Q earnings in late October and now the stock is down more than 30%. Instead of shrugging it off with a "well, that's what happens sometimes," I've decided to dig a little deeper (at the urging of a reader) and find out what happened.

Real Estate Was Leading The Market

My interest in Ventas stemmed from an interest in the Real Estate sector. I turned up the sector as a top-three sector of interest early this summer and that interest paid off in spades. The XLRE Real Estate Sector SPDR (XLRE), the SPR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR), and iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) all gained more than 10% before peaking out in late October. The SPX fell in that time but managed to rebound and trend flat for the same period.

Data by YCharts

Earnings Growth Is Important

One of the reasons why real estate was leading the market is earnings growth. The outlook for earnings growth within the real estate sector over the summer was top-three for the 3rd quarter. Along with that, the outlook for the 4th quarter was positive and there was an expectation for accelerating growth next year. That's all changed.

The Real Estate Sector was indeed a top-three performer in the 3rd quarter and it did beat consensus estimates. The problem now, at least for me, is that the Real Estate Sector has fallen out of its leadership position. In a market looking for earnings growth, this fact didn't help Ventas' share prices in any way.

The Real Estate Sector is looking at a mere 1.10% earnings growth in the 4th quarter, less than half the outlook at the end of September, and future growth will be tepid as well. The Real Estate Sector should see 5% YOY earnings growth next year but that's the low end of the spectrum relative to other S&P 500 sectors. Based on the new numbers, the Financial or Communication Services is more attractive for the 4th quarter.

own work, data source from Seeking Alpha

At the same time, Real Estate was falling from grace in the eyes of earnings-driven investors, as the broader market began to lose interest in safe-havens like real estate. News that the U.S. and China are closing in on a finalized Phase 1 Trade Deal has the market back in rally mode and looking for riskier investments. Also not good for Ventas' share prices.

Ventas' 3rd Quarter Results Were Good, At The Enterprise Level

Ventas' 3rd quarter results were good, at least at face value. The company reported better-than-expected revenue and FFO growth despite posting a YOY decline in earnings. The YOY decline is easily shrugged off due to a one-time cash payment the company received in the 3rd quarter of 2018. The company exhibited strength in new investments that are expected to continue into next year; the problem here is that weakness in the core business is undermining results.

Ventas' triple-net and medical/research office businesses are both doing fine. They saw 2.1% and 3.7% earnings growth for the quarter and similar strength in comp-NOI growth for the year-to-date period. The bad news is that the Senior Housing portion of the portfolio, the lion's share of revenue and earnings any way you slice it, came in weak.

Senior Housing earnings fell -5.0% over the last year and led the company to cut guidance for the segment. SHOP is now expected to decline -4.0% to -5.0% versus an expectation of flat to slightly down.

from the 3Q investor slideshow

The results in SHOP are exceedingly bad because last quarter the company doubled down on its expectation that the segment of the business would grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR over the next five years.

Bob Probst, CFO, from the 2Q earnings call transcript: Big picture, although we are still in the midst of elevated new openings, we believe strongly in the powerful upside is senior housing and its contribution to our five-year growth. As for trade in Philly, we expect occupancy to inflect positively in the second half of 2020. Through our proprietary data analytics, we can look ahead and see that demand is increasing and that supply is easing. As evidenced by our forecast that new openings across our 194 submarkets should improve by about 15% in 2020 versus 2019. In fact, reaching the best levels of new deliveries since 2015. Looking further ahead, improving new construction starts, accelerating demand, and significant operating leverage underscore our conviction that over the next five years our SHOP business can grow same-store cash NOI at a 4% to 6% CAGR.

A large portion of Ventas value lies in the fact the company was projecting a return to enterprise-level growth beginning late in 2019 and accelerating in 2020. Because of the weakness in SHOP, Ventas management pushed out its timeline. Now the company is not expected to see meaningful enterprise-level FFO growth until after 2020. This is not good for Ventas' share prices.

Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO: “Given challenging senior housing market conditions, our senior housing operating portfolio did not perform consistent with historical patterns or our expectations in the quarter, a trend we expect to continue for the balance of the year. As a result, while national leading indicators of supply and demand in the senior housing sector continue to improve, giving us confidence in the powerful upside that lies ahead, we have reduced our 2019 property level guidance for our senior housing operating business. This changed expectation leads us to conclude that our return to enterprise growth will occur after 2020.

The Outlook Has Been Drastically Cut

How does this affect the consensus outlook for FFO growth?

Negatively. While the company has reaffirmed guidance for this year, the prospects for FFO growth next year are virtually nil. In late September when I wrote 3 Healthcare REITs For Sector-Leading Performance, Ventas' consensus estimate for 2019 and 2020 FFO was $3.85 and $3.94. Since the earnings release, Ventas has seen a number of downgrades bringing 2019 consensus FFO to $3.84 and 2020 consensus to $3.87. This was not good for Ventas' share prices.

The Dividend Is Still Safe But Ventas Isn't A Buy Yet

My underlying interest in any equity investment is the dividend and that was no different with Ventas. When it first came across my radar, Ventas was paying close to 5.75%. When I predicted the new all-time high, it was paying closer to 4.35% which shows my initial buy-rating was not unfounded. At this time, factoring in the recent plunge in prices, the stock is yielding better than 5.25%.

The new 5.25% yield is relatively safe. The company's payout ratio is a bit high but the distribution is covered and efforts to turn the company to growth are bearing fruit, albeit very slowly. In the near term, the down-draft in prices is not likely over. The technical picture has completely broken down and bearish momentum is growing.

The weekly chart is especially troubling from the bullish perspective. Bears will probably like it. Starting with the candles, the earnings-driven sell-off has resulted in the longest candles this market has formed in three to four years. The long candles are a sign of extreme feeling within the market and point to lower prices.

Moving on to MACD, the MACD is bearish, accelerating, and forming an Extreme Peak. This Extreme Peak is the largest bearish MACD peak on the Ventas chart for two years and it is growing. This is a sign of commitment within the market. We can expect to see prices move lower and, if not, at least retest the current level if a rebound occurs.

Moving on to stochastic, the stochastic indicator shows a clear downdraft in prices and one that has room to run. With %D still above the lower signal line, we can't even say that this market is oversold. There is no reason here to expect a rebound, only lower prices.

How low can Ventas go? Pretty low it looks like. Interestingly, a Fibonacci Retracement of the 2018-2019 rally matches up with my support targets. My first target is at $57.50 and the 62% retracement level. My second target is at $52.00 and the 78% retracement level. The next target is a full retracement back to the 2018 low near $48. Basically, the 2018/2019 rally was built on a "return to growth" story and that rally is falling apart along with the story.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is my original thesis was sound, the problem is Ventas' SHOP portfolio did not perform up to expectations. The underperformance led the company to reduce its guidance. Reduced guidance means no meaningful enterprise-level growth until a year later than previously expected. That's bad for share prices.

Compounding this situation is a greater, macro situation that has the entire Real Estate sector under pressure. For one, the Real Estate sector is no longer what I consider to be a market leader in terms of earnings growth. There is growth expected for the 4th quarter and next year but it's tepid and near the bottom of the sector-rankings. Compounding this situation is a flight-from safety caused by risk-on sentiment sparked by Trade-Deal Optimism.

My final conclusion is Ventas' fall from grace was caused by its own performance. The extreme nature of that fall was aided by underlying macro-market conditions. The one, earnings growth, could have been spotted, I should have seen that coming. The other, trade news, is impossible to predict but a reality of our lives for the foreseeable future.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.