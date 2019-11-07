Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Positive Impulse For The Sector After The Rate Cut

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The most important event of the last week was the meeting of the central bank of the United States. The Federal Reserve decided to decrease the interest rates for a third time this year. As expected, this move gave a positive impulse to the municipal bonds. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.15 and finished Friday's session at $113.94 per share. It is important to mention that the ex-dividend date of the main index was on Friday, and it distributed a monthly dividend of $0.22 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

PIMCO announced unchanged dividends. Several other funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) - $0.0458 per share.

Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) - $0.0350 per share.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) - $0.0446 per share.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) - $0.0429 per share.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) - $0.0390 per share.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) - $0.0366 per share.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) - $0.0433 per share.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) - $0.0450 per share.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) - $0.0180 per share.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) - $0.0205 per share.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) - $0.0355 per share.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) - $0.0270 per share.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust (BAF) - $0.0515 per share.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) - $0.0540 per share.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) - $0.0415 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

After several negative weeks, the sector managed to end this negative series. Over the past week, most of the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds reported an increase in their prices and net asset values. The highest price increase of 4.44% was from the Nuveen Missouri Premium Income Municipal Fund (NOM). On the other hand, the PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) reported the worst performance after a decline of 1.41% in its price.

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it on a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds do not provide us with a statistical edge.

As potential "Long" candidates, I consider the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) and the PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI).

The spread between the price of MYF and its net asset value is 2.68%, and compared to its peers it does not seem impressive, but for this closed-end fund, such a discount is relatively high compared to its historical values.

PNI has a relatively low Z-score and is traded close to its net asset value. Its solid past performance and quality management team are some of the main reasons why it deserves to be part of our portfolio. Of course, if we manage to buy the fund at a discount, it will give us even more chances for capital gains. The five-year annualized return on the net asset value of PNI of 6.69% is impressive, and it is among the top results. Below is the performance of PNI compared to its New York peers.

2. Highest Z-Score

If we take into consideration the current market situation, we should not be surprised by the outcome of our observation. Many of the funds have positive Z-scores, but it is difficult to label them as "overpriced" because some of them are still traded at high discounts and their earnings/coverage ratios are close to the important level of 100%.

Yes, maybe the sector will continue its strong uptrend if the interest rate cuts continue, and very soon we may see many of the funds traded at premiums, but my recommendation will be to play this game in a smart way and to re-allocate your money from some funds which pretend to be overpriced based on the Z-score to funds which are undervalued based on the same metric. For me, it is totally clear that I will not take a long position in the funds which are traded at Z-score above 2.00 points.

I admit that the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) is a quality fund with a positive earning/coverage ratio. However, from a discount/premium and Z-score perspective, the fund seems overpriced compared to its peers.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.81 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.66 points.

3. Biggest Discount

The sample provides us CEFs with attractive discounts of more than 11.00%. A fund that I like is the BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY). Its current yield of 4.21% is very attractive if we compare it to the rest of the munis with a similar discount. Still, based on the discount, the fund seems undervalued compared to its peers. Its earnings/coverage ratio is 99.39%, and 94.93% of its assets are from issuers located in New York.

"Transportation" and "Local Tax-Backed" are the sectors with the biggest weights. From a credit quality point of view, we do see that most of the assets have ratings of "AA" and "A".

4. Highest Premium

After the unchanged dividend, the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) reached a new high of its premium. Currently, PCQ is traded at a 40.15% premium, and the average premium for 2019 is 32.91%. From my perspective, this fund is very dangerous to be bought at this price because the potential of a price increase is very limited.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.82%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -5.27%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.86%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on the price is 4.13%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.94%.

My recommendation here is to also check the earnings/coverage ratio and the UNII per share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying that because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in the price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on November 03, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.