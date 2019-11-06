ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendon Frey - Investor Relations

Chris Ahern - Chief Executive Officer

Taylor Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Clarke Murphy - Craig-Hallum

Dave King - ROTH Capital Partners

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg

Sean Henderson - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ZAGG’s Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Brendon Frey. Sir, you may begin.

Brendon Frey

Thank you, Ian. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today to review ZAGG’s third quarter 2019 financial results. On the call today, we have Chris Ahern, Chief Executive Officer; and Taylor Smith, Chief Financial Officer. Following Chris and Taylor’s prepared comments, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Our third quarter earnings press release was issued today after the market closed at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time. As a follow-on to the earnings release, we published a supplemental financial information on our Investor Relations website. And we also furnished this document to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can find all our earnings documents on our Investor Relations website at www.zagg.com in the Quarterly Results section under the Financials tab. We are recording this call, and a podcast of the conference call will be archived at the ZAGG Investor Relations page under the Events tab for one year.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain certain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements include, but are not limited to, our outlook for the company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations, or the performance of the company. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak as of the date hereof.

For a more detailed discussion on the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, we refer all of you to the risk factors contained in ZAGG’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ZAGG assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in today’s release or call.

Please note that on today's call, in addition to discussing the GAAP financial results and the outlook for the company, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and diluted operating earnings per share, both non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation of ZAGG’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures in this call and the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures required by the SEC Regulation G is included in ZAGG’s press release today, which again can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. The non-GAAP information is not a substitute for any performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and the use of such non-GAAP measures has limitations, which are detailed in the company’s press release.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Chris Ahern. Chris?

Chris Ahern

Thank you, Brendon. Good afternoon and thank you all for taking a time to join us today. The third quarter marked our return to growth as we step to realize the benefits of our recent acquisitions in a much more meaningful way. And continue to experience strong gains across our international markets. The contributions from sales of Gear4 cases, HALO power products and BRAVEN audio, combined with increases support InvisibleShield and more PNR [ph] international markets drove a 4% increase in net sales to $146 million and adjusted EBITDA up $21 million.

While our core domestic business continues to face marketplace pressures during the third quarter, we did see year-over-year decline stabilized compared to the first half of the year, as we launched several new innovative products that have performed well over the years.

I'm going to walk you through the Q3 highlights on each of these product categories. Taylor will then review the financials in more detail and discuss guidance. We will then be happy to take questions.

Starting with protection, our largest category, which includes screen protection and cases, InvisibleShield expanded it’s VisionGuard collection with the introduction of a new antimicrobial technology, which eliminates 99% of surface bacteria on device screens. This is the first of its kind combination of VisionGuard blue light filtration technology and this new antimicrobials feature strengthens InvisibleShield’s position as an innovative leader not only in device protection, but also in protecting our heads.

This focus on innovation allows the brand to continue to drive higher ASPs with over 60% premium versus rest of market. We introduced divestiture of this exciting new products along with the brand's entire glass elite line of screen protection for us as most recent smartphones, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, as well as Google's new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Screen protection market share appears to have stabilized approximately 45% over the last two quarters. Although in line with our expectations, we were pleased to see monthly market share increased 46% during the month of September.

As I mentioned on the last call, our strategy to stabilize and grow our market share in this category continues to be centered around one, launching our innovative products into the market and two, segmenting our portfolio to test retail level MSR price points. We're executing this strategy and it's working well.

On Gear4, we had a very productive quarter as it launched new case designs compatible with several new OEM devices from Apple, Samsung and Google. Consumer response to their brand and its differentiated D3O technology has been very encouraging and is helping drive new doors and distribution expansion.

During the quarter, we continue to make good progresses expanding the brand across our U.S. retail network, adding doors at Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Target as well as several others.

Turning over to power, starting with power management, this business experience a healthy year-over-year improvement, thanks to the addition of our HALO brand, which we acquired in January.

During the third quarter, we began loading our HALO load products into QVC ahead of several four quarter sales events. In addition, we launched seven new multi products at Apple stores, where they have expanded our offering with a full line of cables and new wireless charging solutions, including two multi device wireless charge pads designed to work with a variety of devices within the Apple ecosystem.

We've also launched versions of these new wireless charging stations across most of our retail partners, and we are very pleased with the sensor we're seeing.

With respect to power cases, in October we announced just recently, sorry, in October we announced, we just recently shipped mophie juice pack access batteries for the latest line of Apple iPhones. These devices are now hitting stores. The speed, in which we were able to bring the next irritation of this industry leading product line to market was our fastest ever with extra battery life and slim, lightweight yet protective design, the juice pack access delivers a wireless charge and frees the lightning port so users can listen to music or take calls at the same time.

Our market share in this category dip to 25% during the fourth quarter of 2019. But we're happy to report continuous steady share growth and finished third quarter at 42% market share. We expect our share gains to continue during the fourth quarter from the launch of juice pack access for the new Apple devices.

In audio, we launched BRAVEN’s new rugged portable speaker line, featuring durable, shockproof, and waterproof construction, while delivering exceptional sound quality. These products have been very well received and we expect a nice contribution during the fourth quarter as we head into the 2020.

In our international business, the team offer productive new doors across various carrier and retail stores for Europe and in Latin America. We continue to see strong international growth in fact compared to last year, third quarter international sales are up 47%. International continues to be an area of growth investment for the business and a key straining in achieving our long-term plan.

All-in-all, the third quarter paid out as we expected, while we had seen some stabilization in the smartphone market fueled and powered by the initial launch of the Apple devices. Overall, unit sales are tracking slightly below our expectations. Taylor will go through the guidance in more detail shortly, but we still expect full year revenue to be within the $520 million and $550 million range that we communicated at our last earnings call.

Looking out beyond 2019, we expect positive year-over-year comparisons during the first half of 2022 due to one half -- that we pull sales from first half of 2019 into the fourth quarter 2018 and two new OEM handsets expected to be launch during the first quarter of 2020.

In addition, we expect the innovation of 5G technology to reverse the recent downward trend in smartphone sales as consumers adopt this new technology. We expect this to be a two to three-year upward trend for sales. Ultimately, this will also be a strong driver of our core business as we continue to bring new products and innovation to the markets.

Before I turn the call over to Taylor, I want to emphasize that the Board of Directors are deeply committed to the work we're doing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as we go through the process of strategic alternatives to maximize our shareholder value.

However, as I state when we announced this process in our last earnings call, we are not in a position to comments until we have made a decision and prepare to announce this outcome and this includes responding to various rumors in the media.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Taylor.

Taylor Smith

Thanks, Chris. Since many details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on our third quarter financial performance.

Net sales increased approximately 4% to $146 million, driven by increased sales of our protective cases under our Gear4 brand and increased power management sales driven primarily by HALO product sales, and new multi products launched during the quarter. This was partially offset by lower sales of screen protection products within the U.S. market.

Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales remained flat at approximately 37%, despite the impact from increased tariffs, and a decrease in sales of screen protection, our highest margin category.

As we mentioned on the last earnings call our tariff mitigation efforts have included the following; one, negotiating price reductions and manufacturers; two, passing along tariff increases to customers; three, purchasing inventory in advance of tariffs increases, and four, exploring the movement of manufacturing out of China. These efforts have been largely successful in mitigating the vast majority of the tariff impacts to margin in 2019.

In terms of product mix, the decline in screen protection was offset by an increase in sales of Gear4 brand new cases, and HALO branded power products, which both carry gross margins above the company average. These were combined also with higher sales of invisibleshield visionguard products.

Operating expenses increased 26%, or approximately $9 million compared to last year, due primarily to the impact of Gear4, HALO and BRAVEN operating expenses. This includes the amortization of intangible assets and a third quarter purchase accounting adjustment.

These two items alone resulted in a $2 million operating expense increase compared to the third quarter last year. In addition, as we mentioned on the last call, we implemented a restructuring plan during June and July this year, which resulted in a $2 million severance charge that impacted the third quarter. We expect the restructuring to drive gross annual savings of approximately $8 million.

Last, we saw increased marketing investment to support new third quarter product launches, as well as to support our growing portfolio of brands, products and channels. Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million versus $24 million in the prior year period, which is consistent with our expectations. When compared with the first half of 2019, we're pleased with the improvement in adjusted EBITDA and expect our restructuring efforts, combined with better leverage of fixed costs during 2020 to drive further improvements in operating results going forward.

Turning to the balance sheet, compared to a year ago, accounts receivable increased 17% 235 million, and DSO was increased from 76 days to 87 days. The increase in AR and DSOs is primarily driven by two factors. First, direct sales to Verizon increased significantly during the third quarter, which are on 90 day payment terms. Verizon Direct AR currently represents approximately 30% of outstanding AR.

Second, we saw an increase sales mix in our international business, which are generally on -- at 90 day payment terms. The quality of our receivables remains very good. Inventory increased from $79 million to $138 million compared to the same period last year.

Over half of the increase was due to incremental inventory associated with our recent acquisitions, which sales are largely backend weighted. This is particularly true for HALO which carried a significant inventory balance at quarter end to support QVC load-ins during October and November.

In addition, we saw an increase in inventory at international to support its 2019 growth, which is projected to be approximately 40% year-over-year and some additional inventory on hand, due to the slowing of OEM handset sales during 2019.

Despite the increased inventory position, the excess inventory skews of current product that has helped to mitigate some of the tariff impacts during 2019 and will continue to be sold down throughout the fourth quarter and into 2020.

Consolidated inventory turns were approximately 4 times, excluding acquisitions down from 7 times in the prior to your period. We expect to get back to between 5 to 6 turns by the time we exit the year.

Net debt, which is consolidated debt less cash, increased to $97 million compared to $10 million last year. The increase was due to cash to use for the Gear4 and HALO acquisitions of approximately $50 million, $10 million for share repurchase and the remaining to fund ongoing operations, particularly with our newly acquired brands.

As Chris mentioned, OEM handset sales are slightly behind our estimates for the second half of the year. However, we are still confident in the guidance range provided, which is, net sales in a range of $520 million to $550 million, gross profit margin in the mid 30s as a percent of sales, operating earnings per share in a range of $0.75 to $1 on approximately 29.7 million shares outstanding.

As a reminder, we use operating earnings per share, which excludes the tax affected impact of restructuring and transaction related expenses, including amortization from the Gear4, HALO and BRAVEN acquisitions, to help provide an easier apples to apples comparison with the prior year. We continue to estimate our annual tax rate to be approximately 25%, whilst adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is estimated $52 million to $62 million.

With that, we will now open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Mike Malouf from Craig-Hallum.

Chris Ahern

Hi, Mike.

Operator

Excuse me, Mike. Your line is now open.

Clarke Murphy

Hi, guys. This is Clarke Murphy on for on for Mike.

Chris Ahern

Hi, Clarke

Clarke Murphy

Hi. I just wanted to start off with our first question, we noticed that your InvisibleShield market share was down to 45% in the quarter. And in your letter, you talk about kind of increased competition in this space. And we were just wondering, what you guys are doing to combat this?

Chris Ahern

Yeah, so in terms of 45%, it's stabilized the data like the last quarter in terms of our, our updates. So what we've done is to make sure that, to maintain and grow it we put a segmentation in place whereby we're able to address some of the competitive nature's being our own brand are what we would consider entry level price points. So, we've implemented that strategy. This quarter or last quarter for the new device launches and is starting to play out to our expectation.

So, on the month of September, we've seen an increase of share -- market share by one point already and we would anticipate that we continue to get some share back there. You won't see all of the market share back because a lot of data from the NPD would be into suppressed market, which obviously hold some of the house brands where we are also playing as part of the segmentation process. So overall, we feel that we've got a good plan to be able to stabilize, maintain and even grow the market share again.

Clarke Murphy

Okay, great. And just one more quickly, I know if you guys have any additional color on any device sale expectations for the kind of the next Gen or 5G devices kind of for the next year or so. If you guys have may caller on that?

Chris Ahern

Obviously, we can’t comment on OEM launches, but we would expect that we have similar timing of launches in Q1, and obviously the back end of next year. And the big thing for us is the rollout of 5G infrastructure for the marketplace, and we really see that as a technology that will be adopted by consumers and really build us a growth panel the next two to three years. So, yeah, we're excited about 2020 in terms of what new devices are coming down.

Clarke Murphy

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Taylor Smith

Thank you.

Chris Ahern

Thanks, Clarke.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Dave King from ROTH Capital Partners.

Dave King

Thanks. Afternoon, guys.

Chris Ahern

Hey, Dave.

Dave King

Hey. So I guess first off on HALO and Gear4, do you have what they contributed in revenue in the quarter? And then what are your current expectations in terms of how much they should be contributing to the business in Q4?

Chris Ahern

Yeah. So, the number that they contributed during the third quarter was about $24 million. So, as we look at the kind of the full year, we originally talked about the three brands that approximately $69 million in revenue last year, when we originally guided we thought that they could do 5% to 10% above and beyond the 69, given what we talked about Q2 and some of the real headway we've been able to make with the brands here since then, you know, we expect it to be, you know, quite a bit above that. So, you know, probably wouldn't guide to a specific number on you know, just one of our brands but the rest assured it's, you know, what, well above the 10% that we had originally projected.

Dave King

Okay.

Chris Ahern

Yeah, as far as for next year, Dave, we still see the acquisitions as a real area of growth for us the door step – farther doors that we can open in terms of some good retail partners that we have relationships with. So we're excited about the acquisitions for next year. While we're really happy with the execution this year there are still farther runway for growth next year as well.

Dave King

Okay, okay. That's good color and good to hear. Switching gears a little bit – the I think it was on earlier question on the product segmentation strategy for with the new screen protectors. How are - what are the margins like on those versus your typical margins? And then I realized you also have some other stuff that's higher margin vision guard. So you know, what's sort of the expectation for screen protector margins as we as we move forward here into Q4 and beyond?

Chris Ahern

Yeah. So I would – I would look at the in terms of actually maintaining the margin that we have a screen protection if not growing it. So on the innovation side, with anti-microbial vision, blue light protection, we're increasing our margin. And under segmentation, we're actually maintaining our margins, so we're not diluting the margin percent. But that was the whole reason for our strategy around making sure we segmented correctly without impacting margin. So from an overall perspective, look at it as stabilizing if not increasing your managers.

Dave King

Okay. Okay. And then, I guess one more for me on the new juice pack access. Congrats on getting that out. As early as you did for this cycle, did you ship any of that in Q3? Or was that all sort of Q4? And then how much of a load and benefit do you expect to get in Q4? How should we be modeling the contribution from that? Is it similar to other sort of, you know, juice pack launches that you had in previous years? You know, how would you contextualize that for us? Thanks.

Chris Ahern

Yeah. So I would say, it's going to be all of you for revenue, but, you know, hit stores, et cetera. I don't know, Taylor if you want to give a bit of color on the revenue side?

Taylor Smith

Yeah, I think if you look back a couple of years, you know, the best we'd ever get into Q4 was get that product launched in December. I believe it was 2017. As we look at this year, we certainly don't think we're going to get back to probably that level, but we expect, definitely incremental sales, from the juice pack access. So, I probably would, as I mentioned on the previous question, probably wouldn't be in a position where we want a guide for a particular product category, but we definitely would expect to be above and beyond what we were able to do last year.

Dave King

Yeah. Okay, that's great color. And thanks for taking the questions. And good luck for rest of the year.

Chris Ahern

Thanks, Dave.

Taylor Smith

Thanks, Dave.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Jon Hickman from Ladenburg.

Jon Hickman

Thanks for taking my questions.

Taylor Smith

Hi, Jon.

Jon Hickman

Taylor, could you elaborate a little bit on the operating expenses. You said something about an inventory charge related to the acquisition. Is that because that was a purchase accounting charge of about 400,000 that hit during the period as well as amortization from the acquired brands just from the intangibles, that we acquired.

In addition to that, I mentioned, there was about a $1.8 million restructuring charge that hit during the quarter related to the severance charges for the for the restructure. So help us out in the fourth quarter that, 1.8 million won't get again to 400,000 won't be there. So operating expenses will come down by playing maybe $3 million.

Taylor Smith

Yeah. We should, we should definitely see an incremental reduction or a consecutive reduction from Q3 and Q4. And yeah, I mean, I think both of those come right off, right. There's at least, you know, $2.2 million, that shouldn't recur, as a result of those one time charges.

Jon Hickman

And would you say an $8 million annual savings? Is that like into 2020 kind of 2 million a quarter?

Taylor Smith

Yeah. The way I look at it is like, as you know, with the with the headcount reductions that we were able to execute on, is part of the restructure. There's gross annual savings of about $8 million dollars.

So, if we didn't do anything we'd be able to take that into next year. Of course, there's going to be other areas of the business where we're going to invest and maybe some other headcount that are going to need to be added, as we grow.

And so, I wouldn't bring the entire 8 million into savings. That's the gross amount adjusted for some headcount that we may need, as we grow the business into 2020. Does that make sense?

Jon Hickman

Yeah. And one more thing, I got cut off for a minute. Did you guys say anything about the on demand product? And how that's going here in the States?

Taylor Smith

No, so we didn't make a comment on it Jon. But I'm happy to give you some color. So, we continue to see growth in InvisibleShield on demand for internationally. And we're starting to make some headway here in North America.

So we couldn't be any more pleased with that service. It continues to lead the way both Europe and Latin America, opening new doors as well as given an opportunity to get our other brands in conjunction with that service.

In North America, yes, we are starting to make some headway as early as this quarter. We – no, we haven't gone out publicly and mentioned the partner, but we will be in a position you know by the end of the year or next year will be able to give some more color on some of the partners that we're working with from that service in North America.

Jon Hickman

Okay, thank you.

Chris Ahern

Thanks, Jon.

Operator

Thank you. Your final question is from Sean Henderson from D.A. Davidson.

Sean Henderson

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. Just real quick, if you guys could provide some – just kind of give some updated timeline on moving some of your sourcing outside of China, just kind of updated outlook on that? And how you think about on a time frame basis?

Taylor Smith

Yeah, sure. So we're not looking at just started solution, Sean. So with those three areas of focus for us and one is obviously you know working with our current set of partners in China in terms of class negotiations. And obviously we bring new products to market; we take all of that tariff into account before we actually launch the product. So that's one area where we're looking at.

Secondly, is obviously where corn products that we don't have leeway to actually take more classes out of the deal in the entire process. We will have -- and we had had negotiations with some of our retail and carrier partners where we would pass on that class.

And in part is obviously as you mentioned with timelines around moving some of our production out of China, we have started a process in some about key categories. Obviously, I can't go into too much detail, but we would expect a significant amount of our power category will be outside of China in 2020, particularly in the wireless charging arena. So that's how we look at it. We actually have a plan for the entire business in terms of you know, if we do have to go out to China and display category but you're not going to go into too much detail here. But we're pretty happy with the overall plan. It takes us out to you know, the back end of 2021.

Sean Henderson

Okay, great. Thanks very much for the color.

Taylor Smith

Thank you Sean.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes the Q&A session. I would now like to turn the conference back to the speakers for closing comments.

Taylor Smith

Thank you for joining us on today's call. We appreciate you giving us the time to join us and we look forward to our next call, updating you on our pioneer performance. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may disconnect.