First, the trade deal may be delayed - or at least the signing of the trade deal.

An otherwise sleepy session delivered two "reality checks" (if you will) that are worth expounding on at length.

Wednesday served up a pair of helpful reminders (a pessimist would call them "reality checks") about the condition of the global economy and the extent to which trade optimism has perhaps become detached from the actual state of Sino-US negotiations.

It was a somewhat sleepy session in the US, with the only fireworks coming around lunchtime when Reuters cited a Trump administration official as suggesting that the signing of the "Phase One" trade deal at the heart of the recent pro-risk rotation in markets may be delayed to December.

Additionally, the source said it's unlikely the signing will take place in Iowa, as the White House has variously suggested. Europe is now seen as the most plausible venue, after Chile canceled APEC due to local unrest. US equities weren't amused.

In addition to underlining the indeterminate nature of the timing around the actual signing of the interim agreement, the Reuters article also contained these passages:

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was still possible the “phase one” agreement aimed at ending a damaging trade war would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not. The official said China was believed to see a quick deal as its best chance for favourable terms, given pressure Trump is facing from a congressional impeachment inquiry as he seeks re-election in 2020. A person familiar with China’s negotiating position said it is continuing to press Washington to “remove all tariffs as soon as possible.”

Let me sum this up for everyone in the simplest possible terms. China thinks President Trump needs a "win" given the pressure he's under at home. In other words, Beijing is looking to exploit the impeachment inquiry to secure tariff relief. Multiple reports out this week (including the Reuters article linked above) suggested China is looking to have the tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese goods imposed on September 1 lifted, and market participants believe the companion levies (on $160 billion in products scheduled for December 15) will need to be shelved too. Remember, those two tranches were actually one escalation (Trump announced the duties on August 1). They were split up on August 13 in order to guard against rising prices for US consumers during the holiday shopping season.

Notably, Reuters' reporting on Wednesday also suggests China is looking for relief vis-à-vis the 25% levy on $250 billion in products. That's the tranche that was originally taxed at 10% from September 24, 2018, and then at a higher rate over the summer after Trump broke the Buenos Aires truce at the beginning of May. Here's the visual on all of this again, just for reference:

Do not let it be lost on you that if China succeeds in securing the lifting of the September tariffs, the cancelation of the December escalation and some manner of commitment around the tariffs on the $250 billion tranche, it will mean Beijing will have successfully lobbied for the lifting of the lion's share of tariffs, all in exchange for Xi's signature on an interim agreement the details of which are still sketchy at best.

All anybody knows for sure is that China has committed to get farm purchases back to $20 billion to $30 billion annually, but as I've noted on too many occasions to count, that is merely the level they were at prior to the trade war.

There are virtually no details around the other purported "concessions" China plans to make. The reference to a currency arrangement is, as far as anyone can tell, merely an allusion to an agreement that was already finalized in April, and you can be absolutely sure it won't amount to much more than an amorphous commitment by China to keep the yuan reasonably stable and avoid competitive devaluation. That is largely meaningless.

The currency strengthened back through 7 this week for the first time since August, but you can bet the PBoC will put the brakes on that soon enough. Indeed, China cut the medium-term lending rate by 5bps earlier this week, a move that, while token in nature, nevertheless opens the door to a larger cut to the loan prime rate later this month, and suggests that although "kitchen-sink" stimulus isn't in the cards (Beijing has to be careful not to exacerbate upward CPI pressures amid a surge in pork prices and is also keen to avoid stoking speculation that the deleveraging push has been abandoned), authorities will continue to deploy piecemeal easing. That will, all else equal, keep the yuan from strengthening too rapidly.

China countenanced yuan depreciation in August of 2018 and in August of this year in order to send a message to Trump, but Beijing also went to great lengths to keep the currency from going into an uncontrolled dive (e.g., they leaned into the counter-cyclical adjustment factor and the daily fix). That was a favor to the US designed to signal that while Xi was irritated, he wasn't trying to totally upset the apple cart by letting the market push the currency through 7.30, where it probably should have traded in August.

The PBoC can and will do the opposite if the trend you see in the chart above continues. That is, they will lean in the other direction to push the yuan back weaker in order to avoid putting further pressure on exports, even as officials have to be mindful of exacerbating the pain from rising consumer prices.

If all of that sounds mind-bogglingly tedious to you, that's because it is. Indeed, that's precisely the point. Any "currency arrangement" the Trump administration touts as part of the "Phase One" deal simply will not matter. The yuan will trade where the PBoC is comfortable with it trading. Although one factor in the decision calculus is clearly a desire not to rankle the White House too much, the notion that China is going to consult the text of an "interim" trade agreement with Trump when deciding how to manage the yuan on a daily basis is wholly laughable.

As far as intellectual property theft and forced technology transfer, there is no sweeping agreement on those issues, let alone any concessions from China on industrial policy and subsidies. Those "structural" issues will, according to the likes of Larry Kudlow, be addressed in "Phase Two" and "Phase Three."

Privately, Chinese officials are said to doubt whether a deal that addresses those thornier issues will ever materialize. Market pros (i.e., the people who do this for a living) gave up on a grand deal a long time ago. "Look, I don’t believe that any of the headlines are a surprise to anyone," Nomura's Charlie McElligott said last week. "The vast majority of market participants have remained highly skeptical of a deal ‘breakthrough’ ever coming on the thorny issues."

In case it's not clear enough from the above (and I certainly hope it is), what you're likely to see out of the "Phase One" deal is a situation where the US agrees to provide tariff relief and gets basically nothing in return.

Of course, it won't be sold that way. You'll hear all manner of references to "massive purchases" of farm goods and currency concessions and allusions to "access," but when those headlines eventually materialize, do not delude yourself. It is not going to make a shred of difference. Farm purchases cannot possibly rise to the $40 billion to $50 billion level targeted by the White House in the first year. Even if there was a will, there wouldn't be a way without substantial tariff relief. It is logistically impossible. Here's why (from Bloomberg):

China’s tit-for-tat tariffs on American agricultural products make it more expensive for its firms to import the goods. Beijing would have to lift those levies to make it easier to buy as much as $50 billion of goods, but would only do so if the US reciprocates and lifts its tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing has in the past granted waivers so that its companies can buy US farm goods without paying Chinese tariffs. It could do that again to get purchases started, the people said. However, waivers are seen as being impractical for volumes as large as $50 billion a year, one of the people said.

Do you see what I'm saying? This 17-month-old trade war is now tripping over itself and bumping up against uncomfortable realities. There is only so long one can run away from the facts, and we've seemingly reached the limits on that.

Crucially, none of that is to suggest that the Trump administration hasn't made it through this largely unscathed from an economic perspective. The tax cuts insulated the US economy in 2018 and central bank easing has buoyed asset prices in 2019. Meanwhile, even as US economic activity decelerates, America is still the "cleanest dirty shirt." Consider this from BofA's Francisco Blanch:

When the Trump Administration kicked off the first round of tariffs, many market observers suggested that it could trigger a recession. In contrast, we argued that the optimal tariff for a large, open economy is not zero (Chart 7). Since the Trump administration started hiking tariffs from average tariff levels below 1% on all imports (Chart 8), the negative impact of the trade war on the US economy has been limited. We made the case that much of the adjustment in the global economy is happening through a stronger USD (mostly against the CNY) and a corporate margin compression (mostly in China). We do believe rising tariffs are not good for the global economy. A trade barrier entails a fiscal contraction and sand in the wheels of the global economy, and both factors have visibly hurt global GDP growth.

That's a perfect segue into the second "helpful reminder" investors received on Wednesday.

The latest read on the JPMorgan IHS Markit global composite PMI was 50.8 for October. That is tied for the second-weakest level in seven years. It's the worst print since February of 2016, when the world was still coping with the fallout from the yuan devaluation and crude had plunged into the $20s.

(Heisenberg)

Disconcertingly, the report shows the weakness was especially pronounced in services, suggesting the manufacturing malaise triggered by the trade war is spilling over into the previously resilient services sector, and on a global scale.

While there was a smattering of encouraging color around manufacturing, the worst bit is as follows (from IHS Markit, regarding the employment index, which fell into contraction at 49.8 from 50.3 in September):

Global employment declined for the first time since February 2010. Service sector staffing levels were broadly unchanged over the month, while the pace of job losses at manufacturers was the joint-fastest for over a decade. Employment fell in the US, China, Germany and the UK.

To quote OECD chief economist Laurence Boone, this trade war is "insidious." Irrespective of whether the impact on the US economy has so far been "limited" (as BofA's Blanch wrote this week), the bottom line is that, to quote Boone again, "the proliferation of tariffs and subsidies and the increasing unpredictability of trade policies have destroyed growth in international trade."

Even if you're inclined to not care about the effect on the rest of the world, what we know now (after a third consecutive contraction-territory ISM manufacturing print) is that the global factory malaise has now come "home." What farmers crushed by the trade war have known for at least a year, America's manufacturing sector is about to learn the hard way too. Mercifully, ISM non-manufacturing staged a healthy bounce in October, data out Tuesday showed, but that was off a Trump-era low hit in September.

(Heisenberg)

The upshot here (and you've noticed this if you've been enjoying the rally to record highs on US benchmarks recently) is that the market no longer cares very much about whether or not the trade war was "worth it." All that matters now is that the US economy made it through ok.

Better still, it looks like there's a light at the end of the tunnel because, frankly, President Trump has virtually no choice but to provide tariff relief. If he refuses, China won't sign the "Phase One" deal, and that would result in another pre-Christmas selloff for US stocks, conjuring memories of last year, when equities suffered through the worst December since the Great Depression (literally).

The question at the end of the day is whether it was all worth it. Because it certainly isn't going to result in any real change in China's "behavior" (to use the paternalistic language of the USTR).

And herein lies the real irony. Depending on who you are, the answer may well be "yes." If you're a farmer, the answer is probably "no," but if you're an investor, you might be begrudgingly thankful. Because it is almost solely thanks to the trade war that central banks have pivoted back to synchronized global easing.

Last year, when policymakers tried to normalize, tighter monetary policy resulted in the worst year for many risk assets since the crisis. USD "cash" outperformed 90% of global assets.

This year - a year during which central bank balance sheets have begun to grow anew and rate cuts are being handed out like candy, thanks to the uncertainty around the trade war - it's all up. Every, single, last bit of it is up unless you're long breakevens. Here, look:

Maybe that's the most "helpful reminder" of them all. As Citi's (C) Matt King put it years ago, "the timing is good for investors too to remember to what they owe their improvement in fortunes."

