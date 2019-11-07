Uber 2019 Is A Reflection Of Facebook 2012

Nonetheless, if Uber continues to follow the footsteps of Facebook, from a trading pattern perspective, things might look much better in 2025.

With the lock-up period ending today and the recent disappointing earnings report, there's not much to be thrilled about.

Nonetheless, neither of the above is a precedent. Facebook has already been there and done that way before Uber did.

That didn't help the stock much, and it has lost circa 40% of its value since the IPO.

Uber isn't only the biggest IPO of 2019 but also one of the top-10 biggest IPOs in US history.

Biggest IPOs in History

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) was the biggest IPO in 2019 and it's ranked 9th among the all-time largest IPOs in the US (from a money-raising perspective).

Alibaba (BABA) - $21.8 billion, 2014.

Visa (V) - $17.9 billion, 2008.

Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY, OTCPK:ESOCF) - $16.5 billion, 1999.

Facebook (FB) - $16.0 billion, 2012.

General Motors (GM) - $15.8 billion, 2010.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF, OTCQX:DTEGY) - $13.0 billion, 1996.

AT&T (T) - $10.6 billion, 2000.

Kraft Foods (KHC) - $8.7 billion, 2001.

Uber Technologies - $8.1 billion, 2019.

France Telecom (now Orange: ORAN, OTCPK:FNCTF) - $7.3 billion, 1997.

Interestingly, if we ignore the GM IPO which was a result of the company's bankruptcy/bailout, only three of the largest IPOs took place over the past decade (FB, BABA, UBER). That's the same number of IPOs that the 20th century is contributing to the list.

Perhaps even more interesting, all 3 IPOs that took place prior to the 21st century were of European entities: Enel of Italy (EWI), Deutsche Telekom of Germany (EWG), and France Telecom of France (EWQ).

By the way, a company needs to raise at least $13 billion in an IPO in order to make it into the top-10 list of the global biggest IPOs of all time.

That threshold will move soon to $14 billion as soon as the much-anticipated IPO of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is priced.

Uber vs. Facebook

Facebook and Uber are two of the last three names that made it into the largest IPOs in US (SPY) history.

Although the two companies don't have much in common, aside of aiming for most of the world's population to use their services, their post-IPO trading patterns are astoundingly similar.

The 6-month lock-up period of Uber is expiring today (Wednesday, November 6th, 2019), and it hasn't been a fun ride for shareholders of the ride-sharing company.

Nonetheless, after taking a close look at the trading pattern similarity between Uber and Facebook during their respective lock-up periods, Uber longs might get out of this article a bit more encouraged than they come into it.

Date of IPO

On May 18, 2012, Facebook held its initial public offering, and at that time, it was the largest technology (XLK) IPO in U.S. history. Facebook offered 421,233,615 shares at a price of $38 per share and raised $16.007 billion through that offering.

On May 9, 2019, Uber priced its IPO at $45 per share, near the bottom of its initially expected $44-50 price range. The company sold 180 million shares of common stock and raised around $8.1 billion.

Seven years apart, but the same month, and only 9 days apart when it comes to the first trading day.

Market Cap / Valuation

Although the price per share at the IPO wasn't similar, the valuation of each company soon after the IPO got priced was remarkably close.

At the IPO price of $45 per share, Uber was valued on a non-diluted basis at ~$75.5 billion. Over the first three months of trading, the company's average market cap was around $70 billion.

At the IPO price of $38 per share, Facebook was valued on a non-diluted basis at ~$104.2 billion - much higher than that of Uber at the IPO. However, guess what? Over the first three months of trading, the average market cap of FB was around... $70 billion too!

Peak Price

The highest price during the first 6 months since IPO:

For Uber, it was $47.08 (on June 28, 2019).

For Facebook, it was $45.00 (on May 18, 2012 - its first trading day).

Another anecdote? FB's peak price on its first day of trading is the exact same price that the UBER IPO was priced at: $45/share.

Sharp Decline from IPO Price

At its lowest price during the first six months of trading ($27.97), UBER lost 37.84% from its IPO price ($45), or 40.59% from its peak price ($47.08).

At its lowest price during the first six months of trading ($17.55), FB lost 53.82% from its IPO price ($38), or exactly 61.00% from its peak price ($45).

The similarity is that both stocks lost a lot of value shortly after they went public. We can say that, on average, both Facebook and Uber lost about half their value during the first six months of trading. Nonetheless, while for FB it was about -10% below the -50% mark, for UBER it's (currently) about +10% above that mark.

Technically (Art and Crafts) Speaking

Look at the below three charts from a structure/pattern perspective.

On each one of those, you can "cut" the data related to Uber (orange color), "paste" it right at the beginning of the Facebook-related data (blue color) and get an almost perfect match/pattern.

Market cap:

Percent off high:

Stock price:

On the Other Hand...

While Facebook is one of the most profitable companies (in absolute terms) on the planet, Uber has no real current to profitability anytime soon.

If Uber longs wish to be encouraged, there already been a case study of a company that has struggled (perhaps is still struggling) to reach profitability for years, yet the market has taken Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to a valuation which is greater than... Uber itself

Unlike the "cut and paste" charts that we've presented above, here's a very different chart where Uber significantly diverges from Facebook.

While FB never seen the short interest moving above 2.8% of its float, UBER is already seeing that ratio reaching a level which is twice as high.

The recent earnings report by Uber, which was disappointing to say the least, is obviously only going to give short-sellers a boost, and it's very likely to see the percent of float short moving higher.

We wouldn't be surprised to see it moving to double digits real soon.

Bottom Line

The good news for Uber longs is that its trading pattern (during the first six months of trading) looks very similar to that of Facebook.

The bad news is that when it comes to the most important aspect - results - Facebook was (and surely is) way ahead Uber at the same time.

Based on the above data, we wouldn't touch UBER until the stock reaches, more or less, the same style of "bottoming" that FB did back in 2012. This means that we won't touch UBER before it trades somewhere between $20.74* and $18.36.**

* 53.82% below $45.00 (IPO price)

** 61.00% below $47.08 (peak price during the first 6 months of trading)

From there, if Uber continues to follow the trading pattern of Facebook, things might be looking much brighter.

Facebook has returned over 400% in 7 years (much more if you bought in mid-2012/late 2013), and if Uber can follow in its footsteps, you might wish to consider buying the stock sometime during the second half of 2020 and hold it till 2025 or 2026.

