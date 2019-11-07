BlackBerry: Common Sense Says It's Time To Buy

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) looks like Wall Street’s red-headed stepchild. The market tends to overreact at every slight misstep from the Canadian security company, while ignoring any positive news.

This constant valuation imbalance has been damaging to the stock price, which last month plunged to a 16-year low to less than $5 per share: a 30% dive due to a “disastrous” quarter, where BB missed the top line’s estimations by about 3% and - wait for it - not only did it beat the bottom line forecasts, but it managed to come back to a positive free cash flow after a first quarter with cash generation that was in the deep red.

And speaking of the free cash flow trend, I have noticed that many cannot see the real numbers for some reason! That’s why I am providing them here, with the hope of avoiding further confusion.

BB’s management provides FCF in two forms:

FCF before considering the impact of restructuring/integration costs and legal proceedings; Pure FCF;

It’s worth mentioning that the first could be bigger or smaller than the second, as legal proceedings are able to generate both positive and negative FCF.

FCF (1) FCF (2) Q1/2019 ($2m) ($12m) Q2/2019 $33m $25m Q3/2019 $39m $57m Q4/2019 $20m $17m Q1/2020 ($49m) ($66m) Q2/2020 $17m $14m

To cut a long story short, I decided to increase my stake at this level considerably, averaging down the total position (now carried at $6.4), even if it meant selling some of my other investments, because the potential for BB’s upside is terrific now and the margin of safety is very reassuring, to say the least.

I will soon give details for my last points.

BlackBerry is indeed growing

Several critics focused their attention on the supposed stall in BB’s organic growth in the Q2. In fact, after subtracting the contribution of Cylance (the company’s most recent acquisition) from the quarter’s results, we are left with a flat top line YoY (-2% Non-GAAP).

Yet, it does not make much sense to consider the plummeting Service Access fees + Handheld Device division. It is a relic of BB’s past hardware business, has decreased by 70% YoY and is expected to go down to zero in a few quarters.

Thus, the real organic growth (coming from the Software & Services business) was positive by around 4% YoY (Non-GAAP). This is certainly not an impressive number, but it is acceptable for a company that is not losing money nor burning cash, as opposed to many other players in the tech arena whose double-digit growth is often achieved at the expense of their net cash position. Actually, BB’s growth rate sounds pretty good if we consider that now its stock is trading at a huge discount to its fair book value, which includes companies like QNX, Cylance, and Good Technology, as well as tens of thousands of tech patents, which John Chen has been monetizing quite successfully.

It’s also worth mentioning that Q2 was a weak quarter even last year, when the top line of BB’s Software & Services was flat YoY, while growth, including SAF and Handheld devices, decreased by 14%. Let me emphasize once again: in the second quarter of 2018, BB registered a 14% decrease YoY!

This year, with the exclusion of Cylance, the company reported just a -2% decline YoY.

Nevertheless, this didn’t prevent the Canadian firm from posting a 9.6% growth in FY2019 for its Software & Services business (topping management’s guidance).

This year, history will probably repeat itself, with a full-year revenue figure close to the higher end of the guidance (+25%), or, in other words, roughly $1140 million. This is total revenue, while Software & Services’ revenue will probably grow even more.

Most importantly, even if BB failed miserably and posted a total growth of just +20% in FY2020 (namely $1100 million), it would not really matter. Regardless, the company would post a Non-GAAP profit and a positive FCF (considering that, even in Q2, BB managed to be FCF positive for $14 million), further improving its already advantageous cash position (cash on hand of roughly $1000 million and net cash position of $333 million). From a wise investor’s perspective, it’s more important to focus on long-term developments, opportunities and challenges, like Cylance’s integration into BB’s pre-existent offer and the further penetration of Cylance (+24% YoY) into its huge TAM. Moreover, the company is winning several designs in the IOT space: 26 for BTS and new logo wins for the ESS business, like the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK: OTCPK:IDCBY), as well as the oil & gas industry vertical in the last quarter. Not to mention any possible new product development, which can literally happen at any moment considering the extensive patented knowledge BB is sitting on.

The recent partnership with CACI International (NYSE:CACI) for a certified mobile communication app, while widely ignored by the press, is a clear example of the company’s long-term potential.

There are truly many reasons to jump on this stock at the current liquidation price (I doubt that if the company went into liquidation tomorrow its shareholders would be paid anything less than $10/share). That’s why I increased my position considerably, while many have been clearly (and sadly) abandoning the ship, showing a lack of long-term mindset (which should be a given for any investor) and a constant focus on a bearish narrative, driven by irrelevant short-term details like the GAAP/Non-GAAP saga, which I have already debunked.

As observed in the last conference call, BB’s revenue can now be divided into two equal parts: IOT and Cylance+Licensing, each accounting for roughly 50% of the total.

Next year (FY2021), even in the worst-case scenario, the top line will organically grow by 5% (IOT flat and the other segment +10%), with positive free cash flow probably for more than $100 million and a (quite conservative) sum-of-the-parts net assets valuation of $10-12 per share. I can’t see how the stock could be traded for anything less than $9.

Understanding BlackBerry’s “infinite game”

One of the business mentors I value the most is Simon Sinek, author of the book The Infinite Game, among others - a very interesting read.

The game theory defines two different kinds of games: finite games and infinite games. The thesis of the author is, in short, that the business arena is an infinite game with an unspecified number of players, resources and time. There are no rules in an infinite game either. Therefore, it is impossible to understand who is winning or losing. People just decide to abandon the game when their resources run out or are acquired by other players.

In a finite game, people compete against each other. In an infinite game, every player just competes against himself, trying to constantly learn and improve according to an ideal mission or “cause”.

The main point is: there are leaders who think they are playing a finite game and leaders who are aware the game is infinite. Does that sound familiar?

John Chen is the perfect example of an infinite player. While managing both BlackBerry and Sybase, he was not too concerned by competition. Sometimes you have the best product, sometimes others have it. What is crucial is to always improve and to build a strong team, a great culture and a spirit of loyalty among your people and your customers. That will make your company survive the inevitable storms and last long.

Undoubtedly, BB is a much better company now than it was six years ago. If anything, the following table will serve as a reminder:

Software Revenue (GAAP) EPS on Total Revenue (GAAP) FY/14 $236m ($11.18) FY/15 $248m ($0.58) FY/16 $527m ($0.40) FY/17 $687m ($2.30) FY/18 $782m $0.76 FY/19 $857m $0.24 FY/20 (EST) $1,100m $0.05

Even BB’s critics cannot dispute that. They would rather argue that John Chen could have done more, for example shut down the hardware division right after starting his position as CEO, something I personally disagree with. Closing departments and product support divisions affects people, and certainly not in a positive way. BB has always had a community of loyal clients. An infinite leader needs to take care of them. If your first move as a new boss is to chop heads, how will your employees regard you? They will fear you in the short term, but will they be loyal to the company in the long run?

Your shareholders will probably appreciate the cost cuts, but the reality is that a company does not need its shareholders, it needs its employees and its clients.

A finite game leader cares about his shareholders, an infinite game leader cares about his team and clients.

Bottom Line

The moral of the story is: if you are a short-term speculator, try to pick a company that is playing a finite game. Good luck with that. If you are an investor, then you may want to choose and stick with a company that plays an infinite game. Investing looks more like a marriage than an affair.

BlackBerry is such a company. It will not run out of business easily. Instead, it’s set to play an infinite game. If the stock market was shut down for the next five years, I would still be perfectly comfortable with my investment in BB.

A constant wave of excess criticism has pushed the stock to the current bankruptcy level: it’s the perfect time to buy.

