Target Hospitality: Low-Risk Stock With Strong Upside Potential And Short-Term Catalysts

TH is likely to beat Q3 revenue and earnings significantly as Q2 comps are extremely low and Street is underestimating incremental revenue potential from Superior Lodging and ProPetro acquisitions.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corporation (TH) is a specialty rental and hospitality services company. The company is based in Texas and focused on building, owning and operating, housing communities for energy companies, and government end markets.The company earns roughly 80% of its revenue from providing rental accommodation and hospitality services to blue-chip oil and gas integrated companies operating in the Permian and Bakken Basins. The remaining 20% of revenue comes from operating the South Texas Family Residential Center (STFRC), an Immigration Customs Enforcement center, as a sub-contractor to CoreCivic (CXW).

The stock sold off significantly following Q2 earnings. The reasons for the sell-off were myriad: Concerns about lower oil prices and whether that would translate into lower demand for TH’s services going forward, earnings that were lower than expectations and failure to raise earnings guidance following recent acquisitions, and most importantly, a failure to communicate CFO departure to investors in advance of the earnings call.

In my view, the sell-off is overdone and there is significant upside to the stock and at current levels TH presents a good risk-reward trade. I see fair value for the stock at between $10 and $11 per share, implying upside of approximately 100% from current levels with a floor price of $5, implying about only 8% downside.

My investment thesis, which I discuss in detail in the article, is as follows:

Revenue and Earnings: TH is due to report Q3 earnings on November 12 th . I expect revenue and earnings to significantly beat expectations. The revenue and earnings beat is likely as consensus earnings estimates are extremely low, and there is the potential for incremental revenue in excess of what is being modelled by the Street. I further believe management is likely to increase its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year on the earnings call as the full-year guidance given in Q1 did not include the incremental revenue from the recent Superior Lodging (575 rooms) and ProPetro (168 rooms) acquisitions.

Market Technicals: Short interest in TH is 7.2%. It would take about 16 days to cover the short interest based on TH’s average traded volume over the past 30 days. The significant days-to-cover ratio suggests that if TH were to report better-than-expected earnings or raise earnings guidance on November 12, the stock could move up significantly on a short squeeze. In addition, the stock has seen significant insider buying over the past few months, suggesting management has confidence in the long-term prospects of the company.

Long term Potential: TH has been awarded a contract by TC Energy (TRP) to provide accommodation and hospitality services for the Keystone XL pipeline. TH could see its revenue increase by multiples when the project finally goes through.

Description

TH is the largest provider of remote residential accommodation in the United States. It has approximately 12,873 beds. TH was formed in March 2019 by combining Target Lodging (Algeco’s North American Accommodation business) owned by TDR Capital, a private equity investor, with Signor Holdings, a remote workforce accommodation business operating in the Permian basin. In March 2019, TH became a listed vehicle with TDR Capital retaining 62% of the shares.

TH has 18 lodges located in Delaware and Midlands in the Permian Basin. The lodges are in Carlsbad, Orla, Pecos, Midlands, and Odessa. TH has 4 additional lodges in the Bakken Basin. TH’s main client base is the Oil industry and includes blue-chip names such as TC Energy, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), etc. and include customers across the full oil and gas value chain. TH is the market leader in the Permian Basin and has market share of about 20%.

TH provides its customers catering, hospitality, and security services in addition to rental accommodation. Providing additional value-added services allows it to charge higher average daily rates than otherwise.

TH enters into long-term exclusive contracts with its customers. Contracts are take-or-pay contracts and typically have a weighted average life of at least 3 years. Roughly 92% of TH’s agreement are long-term contracts with 8% available at spot rates. The contract renewal rate has been > 90%. The long-term exclusive nature of the contracts and market share create a competitive moat.

In addition, the company has a lease till 2021 to provide housing to asylum-seeking women and children family units at the STFRC in Texas. TH leases 2400 beds to CoreCivic and provides catering and facility maintenance services. The STFRC has been cited as a model for asylum operations and currently has 100% utilization of the 2400 available beds.

Revenue & Earnings:

The key drivers of TH’s revenue are:

The number of available beds; The number of days the beds are available; Utilization rate of the available beds; The Average Daily Rate (ADR)

The Street consensus for TH’s Q3 revenue is $86.56M with a range of $85.1-87.2M. The Street’s Revenue estimates imply a $5.2M or 6% increase in revenue QoQ.

TH Q2 - Actual Q3 - Estimate Change EPS, Adj+ $ 0.12 $ 0.15 27% EPS, GAAP $ 0.11 $ 0.15 32% Revenue $ 81,358,000.00 $ 86,560,000.00 6% Operating Profit 24,554,000.00 29,300,000.00 19%

Q2 revenue included 11,401 available beds for 91 days, with an average available bed utilization of 86% and an ADR of $80.90.

Since Q2, TH added 1,472 additional beds (~ 13% increase), increasing capacity to a total of 12,873 beds. The increase in bed capacity has come from new communities (600 beds), acquisitions (743 beds) and expanding capacity at existing locations (200 beds), less rooms allocated to employees.

For Q3 earnings, the Street is modeling 12,000 available beds (compared to 11, 401 beds in Q2) which includes 600 beds from the two new communities in Carlsbad, New Mexico and the Delaware Basin which were announced in the first week of May. The additional 600 beds are in the Permian Basin. Assuming they earn the same ADR and have the same utilization rate as experienced in Q2 (ADR of $84.5 and have utilization of 86%) the additional 600 beds would account for an additional $3.9 million of $5.2 million (76%) of forecasted Q3 revenue. Adjusting for the additional revenue from the 600 incremental beds, the Street consensus revenue is only modelling an 1.5% increase in incremental QoQ revenue.

A 1.5% QoQ revenue increase should be easily beatable, particularly as drilling costs continue to shrink supporting the ADR, and the Q2 comparable utilization figures for the Permian Basin were already low given vacancies at the Midland Lodge. Further, TH has some optionality with respect to reported revenue as it can achieve higher ADRs for the available beds that are rented on the spot market, and not subject to lower ADRs on longer-term take or pay contracts.

In addition, based on the timing of the Superior Lodging and ProPetro Lodging acquisitions, there is potential for at least some of the beds to be available for part of the Q3 reporting period proving upside to the 12,000 beds modelled by the Street.

Even if no beds are included, it is likely that TH will increase its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance. The initial guidance TH provided in the beginning of the year was for $340-350 million revenue and $175-180M of EBITDA. These numbers did not include the 743 additional rooms that TH acquired as part of the Superior Lodging and ProPetro acquisition. Given TH has already earned $81.35M in Q2 and will earn at least $86.56M in Q3 revenue, it has already achieved roughly 50% of the guided Revenue. The addition of 743 rooms from Superior Lodging and ProPetro will at the latest be incremental to Q4 earnings, suggesting revenue and EBITDA will easily surpass guidance.

TH’s EBITDA margin is approximately 50% and its costs are largely fixed as it has little CAPEX expenditures. TH's earnings are, therefore, likely to benefit from significant operating leverage as revenues increase. The Street EPS consensus is 15 cents per share which is a 23% increase over Q2 EPS. The significant operating leverage could help TH beat EPS consensus.

Valuation

TH’s valuation can be compared vs. (1) Specialty Rental Peers, (2) Hotels and Lodging Peers and (3) Catering & Hospitality Peers.

Looking at the table below you can see that TH is significantly undervalued when viewed based on different valuation metrics.

NAME SECTOR EV_EBITDA EST_PE_NXT_YR NET_DEBT_TO_EBITDA WillScot Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) SPECIALITY RENTAL 13.5 22.4 7.7 Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) SPECIALITY RENTAL 11.5 17.1 4.5 Civeo Corp. (NYSE:CVEO) SPECIALITY RENTAL 10.4 - 4.6 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) HOTELS & LODGING 12.6 15.4 5.1 Marriott International-CL A HOTELS & LODGING 18.0 19.3 4.6 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) HOTELS & LODGING 8.5 13.8 3.8 Sodexo SA (OTCPK:SDXOF) HOSPITALITY 10.9 17.7 2.1 Compass Group PLC (OTCPK:CMPGF) HOSPITALITY 14.0 22.4 1.6 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) HOSPITALITY 11.2 17.4 4.5 Target Hospitality Corp. 5.5 7.2 2.2 MULTIPLE SECTOR EV_EBITDA EST_PE_NXT_YR _MULTIPLE NET DEBT_TO_EBITDA MINIMUM MULTIPLE ALL-SECTORS 8.5 13.8 1.6 AVERAGE MULTIPLE ALL-SECTORS 12.3 18.2 4.3 MAXIMUM MULTIPLE ALL-SECTORS 18.0 22.4 7.7 PRICE-TARGET (BASED ON MINIMUM MULTIPLE) 10.5 10.5

Based on an EV/EBITDA basis or using a P/E multiple approach, TH’s valuation multiples are significantly below the lower end peer group. Based on where peers trade, TH could easily double if it were valued near the bottom of the peer group.

I think that a significant part of the valuation discount is due to the company’s limited operating history, perception of SPAC funded companies, and the current unpopularity of the energy sector.

Once the company has a full-year of financials and its EBITDA generation ability is better appreciated by investors, the valuation discount to the peer group should narrow.

Market Technicals

TH has lost 45% year to date and is 55% off its 52-week high, presenting a compelling entry point.

The company has approximately 105.2 million shares outstanding, of which only 37.6 million shares are publicly floated. TDR Capital, a private equity fund, owns most of the remaining shares. TH has 2.5 million shares, approximately 7% of the share float that has been sold short. TH trades 152,205 shares on average in a given day over the past 30 days, and therefore it would take about 16 days to cover the short position. A good earnings report could lead to a short squeeze in the shares. To get an idea of the magnitude of the upside, look at the stock’s reaction post earnings when the company announced a $75M stock repurchase program. The stock moved 17% on the day.

Date Price Change % Change Volume 8/16/2019 6.7 0.97 16.93 1,002,744.00

In addition, the stock has seen significant insider buying over the past few months as can be seen below. This suggests confidence in TH’s future.

Insider Role Date Shares Bought Price Holdings Studdert Dir 8/16/2019 30,000 7.03 40,000.00 Baker Pres 8/19/2019 7,500 6.85 814,500.00 Lindsay Dir 8/19/2019 293 6.99 35,935.00 Jimmerson Dir 8/20/2019 5,000 6.75 5,000.00 Sagansky Dir 8/20/2019 25,000 6.67 3,350,000.00 Studdert Dir 8/20/2019 10,000 6.7 50,000.00 Archer Chmn 8/23/2019 64,804 6.24 1,073,278.00 Jimmerson Dir 8/23/2019 5,000 6.25 10,000.00 Sagansky Dir 8/26/2019 20,000 5.95 3,370,000.00

Keystone Pipeline

On August 26, the Nebraska Supreme Court approved an alternate route through the state for TC Energy Corporations Keystone XL pipeline. The ruling eliminates one of the last legal challenges facing the project. In October, a Judge in Montana heard concerns from environmentalists. A final environment impact statement on the Keystone XL pipeline is expected before year-end. There are still further court challenges expected. If there is a decision to move forward with the next phase of the pipeline, TH's revenue is expected to increase materially as TC Energy has outsourced all construction and catering associated with the Keystone XL pipeline to TH.

Risks to Thesis

The biggest risk to my investment thesis is that drilling activity in the Permian Basin falls significantly more than expected, resulting in E&P companies pulling RIGS from the Basin. In my view, the current stock price is already discounting a slow-down in activity in the Permian Basin and while new RIG count has fallen in 2019 and recently as per the EIA drilling report, production per RIG has been increasing, making it unlikely that E&P companies will pull RIGS from the region. Further, TH’s long-term take or pay contracts mitigate the risk somewhat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.