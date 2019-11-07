New Gold: Q3 2019 Results Are Not That Bad But The Market Will Wait For New Mine Plans Due In Early 2020

New Gold (NGD) has just reported its third-quarter results. The company’s shares have been quite volatile in recent months after the major run-up in the stock price that happened in June–July 2019, so the report provides a great chance to see how New Gold is doing on the financial front.

The company reported revenue of $168.4 million and a net loss of $24.7 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share. As previously reported, New Gold produced 128,999 gold equivalent ounces (GEO). The all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per GEO were $1318 per ounce, driven by high costs at Rainy River which is going through a period of elevated capex aimed at transforming the mine’s performance. Rainy River produced 76,092 GEO at AISC of $1593 per ounce, which impacted the overall AISC figure for the company. New Gold stated that Rainy River remained on track to reach the lower end of its production guidance of 250,000–275,000 GEO.

New Gold used the bought-deal financing to pay some debt and increase the cash position. The company now has $178.8 million of cash and $727.5 million of debt:

Source: New Gold Q3 2019 report

Obviously, the 2022 maturity remains the major headache for New Gold. However, the company has three years to deal with this problem and the gold price environment is favorable (although the company hedged a material part of gold production below current prices). The “missing ingredient” right now are the new plans for Rainy River and New Afton which are expected to be presented in the first quarter of 2020. Currently, even with high AISC, the company was able to generate $91.1 million in operating cash flow. However, the above-mentioned hedges will continue to be a problem (12,000 oz/month are capped at $1335/oz for the first half of 2020, 16000 oz/month are capped at $1415/oz for the second half of 2020 while the production is protected from prices below $1300/oz). In my opinion, these hedges will remain a negative factor, although a solid new life of mine plan for both mines should be able to outweigh the negative effects of hedging.

In my opinion, it will be hard for New Gold to have much upside before the life of mine plans is published in the first quarter of the next year. The stock is already up roughly 40% for the year, thanks to higher gold prices. However, the company has capped its revenues for the next year with a hedging program, so the higher gold price factor will not be as much in play for New Gold as it is for the competing gold miners. The fourth quarter will be weaker due to lower grades. In total, it’s hard to expect any material upside catalysts in the last two months of this year. Stocks that trade near the $1.00 mark are speculative in nature, so investors and traders should expect various swings in New Gold stock price even in the absence of big catalysts, but the major move can happen only when the market gets the critical information regarding the company’s plans on its mines. Until then, I’m neutral on New Gold and expect range-bound trading in the company’s shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.