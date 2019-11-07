Decline In Labor Productivity: Another Sign Of Supply-Side Weakness

This weakness means that the election year will see economic growth but at a slow pace with little the federal government can do about it in the short run.

This is another sign of the weakness in the US economy and the fact that the supply side of the economy is dominating the forces determining economic growth.

The US Labor Department just released data showing that the growth rate of labor productivity declined in the third quarter of 2019.

Just another sign that the US economy is suffering from supply-side weaknesses and this accounts for a good portion of why the country’s growth rate is as modest as it is.

Mamta Badkar reports in the Financial Times that the US Labor Department released data showing that the productivity of America laborers fell by an annualized rate of 0.3 percent in the third quarter of 2019. This was the biggest decline since the fourth quarter of 2015.

Labor productivity growth has lagged for the entire period of recovery since the Great Recession and accounts for the modest pace of the economic recovery during this time period.

In the second quarter of 2019, labor productivity increased by 2.5 percent, and expectations were for growth in the third quarter to be lower than this, but still a positive 0.9 percent.

This decline in productivity came alongside an increase in the number of hours worked, which rose by 2.4 percent.

Mr. Badkar argues that the growth of labor productivity could have been caused by “the recent decline in business investment amid the ongoing US-China trade war...”

I have been arguing for some time now, that the reason the US economy is growing so slowly in this period of economic expansion is because of supply-side factors. One could argue that this has come about because of the transformation of the economy from one dominated by industrial production to one based on intellectual capital, as the consequences of the spread of information technology take over the economy, and financial services, which over the past two decades have risen to become a more potent force.

Mr. Badkar quotes Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell as noting “that current data may understate productivity growth ‘by missing a significant part of the growing value we derive from fast internet connections and smartphones.”’

Whatever the specific cause of the slowdown, the fact is that a reduced rate of growth for labor productivity does slow down overall economic growth… and slows it from the supply side. Demand forces are not driving the economy.

This is a real problem for policymakers because monetary policy has little or no impact on supply-side factors and fiscal policies aimed at stimulating economic growth through supply-side incentives are only effective over a longer-term time horizon.

That is, there is not much hope of getting the economy moving faster in the short run and any economic programs enacted now by the federal government will have little or no effect before the forthcoming presidential election in 2020.

This just adds to the growing body of information that supports the idea that economic growth will continue, but it will only continue at a very modest rate.

The Federal Reserve’s projection for economic growth in 2020 is for only a 2.0 percent rise in real GDP.

Given these current figures on the growth rate of labor productivity, one could only add that the 2.0 percent growth rate may be an upper limit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.