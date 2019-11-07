Vallee: Time To Get Bearish On Equities

He says the move in the equity markets is not consistent with what's going on in the fundamentals, and that equities are essentially pricing in a nonexistent rebound.

There’s a massive divergence between equity markets and the actual economy right now that could result in a rude awakening for investors in the next few months, says Teddy Vallee.

The S&P is trading at all-time highs, while indicators like the ISM are crashing down at an alarming rate - and that should make investors very cautious about equity markets in the coming months, Teddy Vallee, founder and CIO of Pervalle Global, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Source: Bloomberg

He created a real-time PMI model based on the internals of the market that has a 90% correlation with the PMI and has not seen a material pick-up. Meanwhile, the equities have seen 15-20% rises year on year, which implies large scale global growth - growth that isn’t actually happening, he said.

“I think as we come closer to the end of the year, and things continue to deteriorate, and people are really looking for this huge rebound from now to the end of the year and that doesn't manifest, they're going to start questioning things,” he said.

“As soon as they start questioning, the momentum will flip and everyone will try to get out at the same time. That's the way the markets trade now. They can't see more than two weeks in front of them and then all of a sudden, it's a full flush to the low.”

The Trade

Vallee is bearish on equities for the next 3-4 months. He likes buying January put spreads on the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and expects the downturn to occur over the next few months.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

