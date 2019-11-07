21 Mid-Cap Stocks With Dividend Growth

We want the dividend to be growing, looking back at least 5 years, and the business fundamentals also improving so the company is likely to sustain dividend growth in the future.

Introduction

Dividends add a tremendous amount of confidence when looking for value companies. Mid-cap stocks are companies that are scaling up to be a mature business, and many such companies begin to reward the shareholders with regular dividend. As the growth continues, well-run mid-cap companies grow their dividends over time, adding to the compounding effect in the investor's portfolio. Great stocks invested at this phase of their growth and held on for the long term can generate significant wealth for the investors.

Screen Details

This screen looks for mid-cap stocks between $2 billion and $5 billion in market capitalization paying dividends. We want the dividend to be growing, looking back at least 5 years, and the business fundamentals also improving so the company is likely to sustain dividend growth in the future. Screen criteria are as follows:

Dividend Yield > 1.5% and < 3.75%

Dividend 1-Year Change > 8%

Dividend 3-Year Avg. Growth > 8%

Dividend 5-Year Avg. Growth > 8%

EPS 5-Year Avg. Growth > 8%

Payout Ratio < 40% and > 10%

Sales 5-Year Avg. Growth > 4%

The Screen Results

Stock Company Dividend Yield Div. 5-Yr. Avg. Growth EPS 5-Yr. Avg. Growth Payout Ratio ASB Associated Banc-Corp. 3.2% 13.6% 11.7% 33.0% AUB Atlantic Union Bankshares 2.6% 10.8% 15.7% 39.8% BXS BancorpSouth Bank 2.3% 19.8% 12.6% 30.8% CATY Cathay General 3.4% 34.7% 15.0% 34.5% CRI Carter's 1.9% 21.4% 13.5% 32.9% CSFL CenterState Bank 1.7% 61.5% 55.6% 22.2% EVR Evercore 3.0% 18.3% 34.8% 23.2% FMBI First Midwest Bancorp 2.6% 11.8% 12.1% 27.7% FRME First Merchants Corp. 2.5% 26.6% 15.8% 27.9% FULT Fulton Financial Corp. 3.0% 10.2% 9.9% 36.0% HOMB Home Bancshares 2.7% 21.1% 18.8% 28.5% INDB Independent Bank 2.1% 12.9% 14.1% 37.1% LTXB LegacyTexas Financial Group 2.4% 15.8% 30.6% 26.6% NSP Insperity 1.7% 25.9% 52.4% 25.0% NXST Nexstar Media Group 1.9% 24.6% 65.3% 20.0% OZK Bank OZK 3.4% 14.9% 17.7% 27.0% PAG Penske Automotive Group 3.0% 14.9% 10.8% 28.3% SSB South State Corp. 2.3% 15.4% 12.9% 29.4% TOWN TowneBank 2.5% 10.4% 9.3% 33.9% WAFD Washington Federal 2.3% 13.8% 10.6% 29.6% WBS Webster Financial Corp. 3.4% 14.9% 16.0% 32.9%

CRI: Appears to be fair to slight undervalued with improving sales, profits and margins. With a growing dividend, the stock could be an attractive hold. Will investigate further.

NSP: The company just hit a 52-week low on disappointing 3rd quarter earnings. Staffing could see headwinds as the economy slows. I will let the stock find its bottom and avoid it for now.

NXST: Financials look good. Perhaps the election cycle can be good for broadcast and media companies like Nexstar. On a valuation basis, TEGNA Inc.(TGNA) appears to be a better value. However, as a dividend growth company, NXST is worthy of another look.

PAG: With a P/E ratio of 10.1 and price-to-book at 1.6, the valuation is certainly low. A 3% and growing dividend yield is very attractive. Will add it for further review.

Ending Note

Here we are coming at the valuation after we have screened for dividend growth. In practice, this may not give us the best value stocks, but it will certainly give us stocks that can create value from compounding dividends for long time (assuming the management continues their track record of growing dividends). PAG has me excited the most, and I look forward to figuring out its value and investment potential. CRI and NXST appeal differently, mainly as dividend growth players.

