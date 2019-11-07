First Financial Bankshares: A Steadily Growing But Richly Valued Texas Bank

For both dividend growth and total return investors, it is a good idea to wait for a substantial pullback to pick up shares.

However, by almost any valuation metric, the stock is expensive and pays only a 1.4% dividend yield.

The Company

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) is a regional bank based in Abilene, Texas, offering the standard range of retail banking services to clients. Management has deep experience operating in the Lone Star State, with most of the executive team having logged decades at the firm. And, certainly, the skilled management has a strong economic backdrop in which to work - namely, the business-friendly and income-tax-free state of Texas, more specifically its fast-growing suburban areas.

From 2007 to 2017, Texas grew the fastest of the five biggest states by population. Over that 10-year time period, the Texas population rose 20.5% compared to California at 8.5%, Florida at 15.8%, New York at 2.5%, and Illinois at -5.7%.

As a Texan myself, I have no problem understanding how the bank can boast 32 consecutive years of earnings growth - through the recessions of the early 1990s, the early 2000s, and of course the Great Recession of 2008-2009. Excluding the energy industry, Texas feels less pain during cyclical downturns in the economy than many other regions.

FFIN's branches are strategically located in many of the fastest growing areas of Texas, including the suburban counties north of Houston and around Fort Worth.

Source: Q3 Presentation

As far as market deposit share, FFIN enjoys a quarter to half the total share in its core West-Central Texas markets (e.g. Abilene, Odessa, Hereford), while its share ranges from the low single digits to around a quarter in its expansion markets, leaving ample room for growth.

Interestingly, FFIN operates with a decentralized corporate governance structure. The bank serves 11 regions each with its own regional president and board of directors from its respective community.

Organic growth of new branches has been minimal in recent years (only four new branch openings since 2012), so most of the company's growth has derived from acquisitions.

Most Recent Acquisition

Recently, management announced the acquisition of Texas Bank & Trust, a five-branch community bank in the College Station/Bryan area of Texas (home to Texas A&M, the second largest university in the nation by undergraduate enrollment). It's a rapidly growing college town in central Texas, situated squarely between Houston, Austin, and Dallas.

FFIN is paying $190 million, or 17.2x expected 2019 earnings, for the small, private bank & trust in an all-stock deal. TB&T shareholders receive stock in FFIN at $30.28 per share, 11% below FFIN's current share price.

As of the end of Q2 2019, TB&T had total assets of $624.5 million, with total loans at $445.6 million and deposits at $538.2 million for a very conservative loan-to-deposit ratio of 0.83x. Texas banks tend to have lower LTD ratios to buffer the cyclical oil and gas industry that is prevalent in the state. But TB&T's LTD seems particularly conservative considering the minimal reliance on the energy industry in its area of operations.

Operations & Financial Performance

Total assets (including loans, securities, and wealth management's AUM) have grown at an average annual rate of 7.74% over the last five years.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Deposits have grown at an average rate of 6.9% per year over the same time period.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Loans have grown even faster at 8.2% per year on average.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Two-thirds of the loan portfolio is dedicated to real estate, with 31.4% in residential and 35.9% in commercial. Of the CRE loans, about 28% is dedicated to development and construction projects, which generally bear higher risk than completed and leased real estate.

Total commercial & industrial ("C&I") loans, which are largely tied to the oil and gas industry (~3% of total loans), have grown slower over the past five years and now take up 20.2% of the portfolio. Consumer loans (e.g. credit cards) take up most of the remainder at 10%.

Like other Texas banks with exposure to oil & gas, the loan-to-deposit ratio sits at a low ~0.65x, and has hovered around this range for the last five years. This is roughly in line with the same metric for fellow Texan bank Prosperity Bancshares (PB) of 0.63x in Q3 2019.

Source: Q3 Presentation

This is quite conservative, as many regional banks' LDRs are between 95% and 105%. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets also come in fairly low at 0.66%.

Source: Q3 Presentation

PB's NPA percentage in Q3 came in at an impressively low 0.26% by contrast. This indicates that FFIN's assets are slightly higher risk than its Texan peers, but in exchange for this increased risk, FFIN enjoys a higher return on assets than PB. Compare FFIN's return on assets of around 2% to PB's ~1.5%.

Data by YCharts

Also compare FFIN's Q3 net interest margin of ~3.9% to PB's 3.1%.

One such area of risk that could be causing such a significant gap in profitability metrics between FFIN and its peers is the loan rate adjustments coming up in the next few years.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Almost 60% of its loans will experience rate adjustments in the next few years, and since interest rates have fallen substantially this year, many of these loan rates will be falling. This could act as a meaningful headwind to earnings growth if the interest rate environment does not change in the coming months and years.

Of course, FFIN will remain strongly profitable even after these rate adjustments, but its net interest margin may be knocked down a bit closer to peers'. Assuming a similar cost of deposits as PB (0.63%) and with short-term interest rates low, however, the spread between cost of funds and asset yields will remain healthy.

Valuation

By every valuation metric I can think of, FFIN is richly valued.

In the past decade, earnings per share have grown strongly, from under 40 cents prior to the Great Recession to about $1.10 in the last 12 months. The stock price has risen with earnings, however, such that the P/E ratio sits near its peak as well.

Data by YCharts

Even for a reliable growth bank like FFIN that has been paying a rising dividend (pausing only a few years during the Great Recession) since the early 1990s, paying 28 times trailing earnings seems like a bad idea. However, the stock has proven that it can sustain a rich valuation for long periods of time.

By price to free cash flow, FFIN appears even more pricey, having recently soared to its post-recession high.

Data by YCharts

The price to tangible book value (which excludes FFIN's bond and MBS portfolio) is quite high at 4.5x. Even book value still comes in just below 4x.

Data by YCharts

It's difficult to justify paying this price for a regional bank when quality peers like Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB), Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH), and PB all trade at less than 2 times book.

The dividend yield, too, signals an expensive stock price, as it has fallen from its prior longstanding range of 2.5-3.25% down to 1.4%.

Data by YCharts

One could generate more income from the S&P 500's (SPY) 1.8% dividend yield.

While not really a valuation metric, I also like to look at recent insider trading activity. Of course, insiders have plenty of reasons to sell stock, ranging from personal reasons to tax purposes to portfolio diversification. But there's really only one reason why insiders buy their company's stock on the open market: because they view it as undervalued.

With that, and given the current valuation of the company, I was not surprised to find that insiders have overwhelmingly been net sellers of shares over the last twelve- and three-month periods. Over the last three months, for instance, insiders have collectively sold almost $5 million more in FFIN stock than they have purchased.

The selling has mostly come from a few members of the Board of Directors (mainly one):

Source: NASDAQ

This director, however, still owns over $10 million in FFIN stock even after selling $5.1 million in the last few weeks, so it's difficult to discern exactly what to make of the large sales.

The last round of buying from multiple insiders occurred in May-June of this year around $30 to $30.50 per share - right around the price per share that TB&T shareholders are being paid.

The Dividend & Total Return

In the last 10 years, FFIN has grown its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%. That includes a double-digit raise in the past year after the acquisition of Commercial Bancshares in 2018.

Data by YCharts

Since the Great Recession, FFIN has regularly covered its dividend payout with FCF, having paid out only ~38% of FCF to shareholders in the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

While the dividend is quite safe, the current yield of 1.4% is unexciting, to say the least. Assuming the company can raise its dividend at an average annual rate of 6.5% over the next 10 years, buyers at today's price would end up with a ~2.6% yield-on-cost at the end of the decade. Yikes.

Considering the bank's growth orientation, however, perhaps it would be better to evaluate the stock as a growth investment in which the income is only part of the total return calculation.

Analysts estimate annual earnings growth of 10% over the next five years. Add to this the 1.4% yield, but subtract the 6% per year in multiple contraction that is plausible due to current overvaluation (assuming a fair value of 20x earnings). You end up with an expected total return of 5.4% per year over the next five years. That's still only about how the broader market is expected to perform.

If you want to be more aggressive and assume a fair value P/E of 22x, then subtract 4.7% per year from the total return calculation instead of 6%. Then your total return rises to 6.7%. Still not great.

For those desirous of FFIN's steady and reliable income growth, I would wait for until the next recession. Heck, even for those wanting a decent total return, I'd wait for a significant pullback in the stock price. Shares just look far too pricey here for a dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.