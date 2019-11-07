EMB: A Global Wave In Emerging Market Debt Defaults Is Beginning

Many who suggest EM dollar-denominated debt funds like EMB are a "free lunch" are likely to be proven wrong the hard way.

It has also made many emerging market governments addicted to debt. However, the people run to the streets when their government tries to raise taxes and repay.

The deluge in dollar-denominated debt has created rampant inflation in EMs and has caused many citizens' costs to rise faster than wages.

There are few areas of the bond market that investors like more than dollar-denominated emerging market sovereign bonds. They carry no direct currency risk and have steadily paid a yield of around 6% since 2010 despite falling rates in developed markets. For many, EM bond funds like (EMB) seem like a free lunch. They offer equity-like returns and have had far less volatility than equities.

That said, they may just be one of the riskiest products on the market today. Specifically for the reasons people like them. As witnessed by surging anti-government populism across emerging markets, the risks are just beginning to harm investors.

Despite Strong Performance, EMB Has May Risks

Without a doubt, EMB has been a great investment. The fund is issued by iShares and has a dividend of 5.5% with an expense ratio of merely 35bp. It holds the dollar-denominated bonds from over 30 emerging market nations with most being in Latin America and the Middle East/Central Asia.

Take a look at how the fund has performed in total returns (including dividends) compared to the entire global bond market (BWX):

As you can see, absolute and even risk-adjusted returns have been higher for EMB that other sovereign bonds.

Of course, the fund is far riskier than most sovereign bonds. Since they are dollar-denominated bonds, the problem is those risks are largely hidden until they explode. If you look at a local currency EM bond fund like EMLC (which I have changed my opinion on), those risks are very clear.

To begin, half of the ETF is in less than investment-grade bonds and over 75% in BBB and below. Considering I don't fully trust credit ratings today, this is alarming. Beyond that, the fund's holdings have a weighted average maturity of about 13 years, so it has a lot of potential downside if interest rates rise.

Let me explain what I mean by risks are "hidden until they explode". In my opinion, the fund is very similar to subprime mortgage-backed securities and CDOs in the 2000s. While each bond in the fund has a relatively high default risk, it is generally uncommon for all emerging market nations to default together. EMB will only fall if default risk rises across the board and/or interest rates rise.

Because a global wave in defaults is rare, investors get a stable, high return and often assume such low volatility will remain. This conditional volatility compression often fools even the best investors as it did in 2007-2008 with mortgages. As I'll explain below, I believe emerging market sovereign bonds have replaced mortgage-backed securities in this regard. It also appears that this global wave of defaults may have already begun.

Unintended Consequences of Quantitative Easing

Around 2011 to 2013, many investors were wondering why the mass money creation on behalf of developed world central banks never created inflation. After digging through the data, there actually appears to be a pretty simple reason. A very large portion of that money was lent to emerging market countries.

First, take a look at the amount of U.S. dollar (and equivalent) created by the big three global central banks:

At today's exchange rates, about $7T in cash was created. Since most banks can leverage 10:1, this equates to roughly $70T in potential money creation, though banks have generally have held themselves more conservative leverage levels, so I would guess the true amount is below that figure.

There has been no increase in inflation (yet) simply because very little of that money went into developed world economies as central banks said. U.S. public and private debt to GDP has fallen slightly by 10%, Europe public and household debt has fallen by about 15%, and Japan's total debt has risen only 15% (little considering the figure is around 500%). There has been no inflation simply because there has been little to no debt creation. The vast majority of the debt creation occurred in higher-yielding less-developed nations.

If you follow emerging markets, you know that huge currency devaluations and inflationary spikes have become extremely common. In "A Closer Look At Emerging Market Currency Instability," I explained that EM currencies have steadily declined against DM currencies by a rate of about 8% per year.

Remember, as EM currencies collapse, it becomes more difficult for those countries to repay dollar-denominated debt like that in EMB. And there is a ton of dollar-denominated debt subject to this problem.

To illustrate, take a look at the expansion of government debt to GDP among EMs vs. central bank created money:

Certainly an ugly chart, but I think you see my point. Remember, this is only looking at public debt to GDP, debt creation among the EM private sector has been enormous. Private debt to GDP in China is conservatively estimated by over 300% of GDP. In countries where we have the measurements, like Turkey, Chile, and South Korea, we can see that private debt to GDP has risen by 50%+ and is higher as than in many developed nations.

Remember, borrowers (including sovereign) in emerging markets typically pay a 6%+ rate as opposed to -1% to 2.5% like they do in the developed world. Because their interest expense is higher, EMs are extremely insolvent today compared to DMs where the debt level may be higher.

Of course, this fact has created a great opportunity for developed world banks. The trade is simple, borrow essentially for free (or be paid to do so) from central banks and lend to emerging markets in your home currency at a much higher interest rate.

Quite frankly, central banks had to know this would occur. They lowered interest rates below fair value (discouraging lending) and handed out money. Of course, that money would go to regions of the world with higher rates.

This is the core value proposition in EMB and it is the very reason EM economies are so indebted today. It is also why they have felt the brunt of inflation as opposed to developed economies.

Lebanon is Just the Beginning

In a matter of days, Lebanon went from an "economic growth success story" to a creditor's nightmare. The moment the government tried to raise taxes to help repay its monstrous 150% debt to GDP, the people went to the streets and the PM was almost immediately forced to resign.

After that (i.e. today), mass protests broke out across Chile and almost all of Latin America with excessive debt burdens being a primary grievance. After issuing a dollar-denominated 100-year bond at 8% in 2017, Argentinians abandoned their pro-business centrist leader for a Peronist one whose party is historically famous for defaulting. Roughly a quarter of EMB is in Latin American sovereign debt.

We are also seeing recent anti-government protests in Egypt, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and many others, all of whom's government EMB is directly invested in. Quite frankly, the few countries EMB is invested in where there are few anti-government protests are the likes of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Brazil where governments go to great lengths to stop protests before occurring.

While the people of each country all have their own unique grievances, the common thread is "I'm in crippling debt and inflation has pushed prices too high compared to my wage". Both of these problems were largely created by the flood of printed currency.

The Emerging Market Debt Endgame

Debt in emerging markets has probably never been as bad an issue as it is today, mainly because it is so widespread. There was the Latin American debt crisis in the '80s, the Asian/Russian debt crisis in the late '90s, but there really has never been a debt crisis across all emerging market nations simultaneously as there appears to be today.

While much of the debt is sovereign, it is likely that private debt is an even bigger problem, but those numbers are not publicly available. Frankly, there is little difference between public and private debt. If households begin to default, the government will struggle and often assumes the debt as the U.S. government did in 2008. Total EM debt was estimated to be upwards of $250 trillion in 2018. Of course, the $15 trillion dollar EM sovereign debt is problematic in itself. It is also worth pointing out that EM debt issuance has been hitting new highs this year.

Investors and Wall Street, in general, seem to be largely oblivious to these facts. Over the last two months, it has been made absolutely clear that whenever an emerging market government wants to pursue even slight austerity to repay the debt EMB owners have lent, the taxpayers run to the streets. This has already caused numerous leaders to be removed from office.

In other words, it is highly unlikely that this debt will be repaid in-full unless it is lent only to non-democratic governments that can suppress all protests.

Outside of a few countries like Chile and Lebanon, rating agencies have yet to downgrade emerging market countries. With yields still at historic lows, it is probably a good time to sell or even short the ETF. Looking at the principal value of the fund, it is clearly back at a long-term resistance level that usually is met with an 8% decline:

Remember, when it falls it will likely kick in a self-fulfilling vicious cycle. Bonds sell off, rates are higher, governments have difficulty borrowing (to pay off old debt), their currencies drop against the dollar, the debt becomes more difficult to repay and inflation spikes and credit ratings fall. This occurred in 2013, 2016, and 2018 and was seemingly worse every time.

Frankly, the only way to stop this repeating chain of events for most countries is by defaulting. With social unrest rising quickly across the emerging world today, I expect this to occur in 2020. The other alternative would be the Fed and other developed countries deliberately devaluing their currency, but unfortunately, low rates and QE have been shown to have little to no material impact on exchange rates since the money still flies abroad.

For me, EMB and funds like it are clear sells. A yield of 5.5% is simply not worth the risk of a 30-40% drop.

