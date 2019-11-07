Whiting Petroleum: Another Challenging Quarter Caused By Infrastructure Constraints

The company has enough credit facility capacity to deal with its 2020 and 2021 notes.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) reported another challenging quarter, with infrastructure constraints affecting non-oil production and realized prices. Infrastructure buildout in the Bakken should alleviate some of these issues for a while at least. The company appears to be fine with its 2020 and 2021 note maturities, but probably needs high-$50s WTI oil to be able to deal with its 2023 and 2026 note maturities effectively.

Low Prices For Natural Gas And NGLs

Whiting's realized prices for natural gas and NGLs have become surprisingly low. It only received $3.07 per barrel for NGLs and $0.03 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q3 2019.

While there was an expectation for relatively weak prices for those commodities due to infrastructure constraints in the Bakken, Whiting's realised prices were still lower than expected.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 NGLs (Per Barrel) $6.62* $8.43 $3.07 Natural Gas (Per Mcf) $1.36 $0.47 $0.03

* Whiting's reported Q1 2019 realized price for NGLs was affected by pricing adjustments related to its Q4 2018 volumes. It estimated that its true price for NGLs was around $12 per barrel in Q1 2019.

The company had previously expected NGLs to be around $12 per barrel until the Elk Creek pipeline provided some relief (bringing prices up to $20 per barrel) and for its natural gas differential to average between negative $1.25 and negative $1.75 for the full year. It now has widened its natural gas differential guidance by $0.50, while NGL prices in Q3 2019 were around $9 below earlier expectations.

Whiting's oil differential has also been wider than expected, blamed on a narrower Brent-to-WTI spread, affecting the value of the company's oil by rail. This effect looks less dramatic due to the high base price for oil though.

(Source: Whiting Petroleum)

Infrastructure constraints should be less of an issue in 2020, although this problem could crop up again in the future.

2020 Outlook

I am assuming that Whiting can average around 80,500 barrels of oil production per day (and 125,500 BOEPD) with $820 million in capital expenditures in 2020.

In this scenario, the company would be able to end up with $1.621 billion in oil and gas revenue after hedges, assuming the current strip of $54.40 WTI oil. Whiting's Redtail deficiency payments end in April, which will help narrow its oil differentials. I have assumed that infrastructure improvements will help realized prices for NGLs and natural gas a bit, getting back to near-Q1 2019 levels.

2020 Production Realised Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 29.50 $49.50 $1,460 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.56 $12.00 $91 Natural Gas (BCF) 52.50 $1.20 $63 Hedge Value $7 Total Revenue $1,621

Assuming that Whiting can reduce its lease operating expenses to roughly $6.60 per BOE, it would then end up with $1.558 billion in cash expenditures. Thus, the company could deliver $63 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2020, while maintaining production around 125,500 BOEPD.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $303 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $42 Cash G&A $90 Cash Interest $162 Production Taxes $141 CapEx $820 Total $1,558

The company's interest expenses are increasing a bit as it repays its 1.25% notes due 2020 by using its credit facility, which has a roughly 4.5% interest rate.

Credit Facility

As noted before, Whiting is likely going to lean on its credit facility to help redeem its unsecured notes. Its credit facility currently has $1.75 billion in aggregate commitments with a total borrowing base of $2.05 billion (reduced from $2.25 billion).

The company is allowed to use its credit facility to repurchase/redeem its unsecured notes as long as there is at least $263 million in credit facility availability remaining. At the end of Q3 2019, it had $1.383 billion in credit facility availability remaining.

(Source: Whiting Petroleum)

Whiting expects to generate positive cash flow in Q4 2019 and looks capable of generating some positive cash flow in 2020. It should be able to use its credit facility to repay its remaining 2020 and 2021 notes (and had repurchased some 2021 notes at a slight discount in September and October).

(Source: Whiting Petroleum)

Whiting may be more challenged in dealing with its 2023 and 2026 notes though, as its credit facility would have limited availability at that point (with close to $1.4 billion in credit facility borrowings if it deals with its 2021 notes by using its credit facility). The company's credit facility currently matures in 2023 as well.

Conclusion

Whiting has reported a couple disappointing quarters in a row, but should see better prices for its natural gas and NGLs (as well as a narrower oil differential) in 2020. It should also be able to deal with its 2020 and 2021 note maturities with its credit facility, if needed.

The company likely needs WTI oil in the high $50s to be able to deal effectively with its 2023 and 2026 note maturities though, as I believe it would be challenging for it to refinance those notes if it had $1.3-1.4 billion in credit facility debt ranking ahead of those notes at $50-55 WTI oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.