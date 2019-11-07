Spartan Motors: A Selling Opportunity

With the S&P 500 (SPY) sitting at all-time highs, several stocks have seen impressive runs the past few months from many of the growth sectors. However, there are quite a few names from non-growth groups that have also benefited from the relentless bid under the market. Spartan Motors (SPAR), a heavy-duty chassis/body manufacturer is up over 130% in just five months, the most impressive run the stock has seen in nearly four years. The tail end of this run was thanks to an exceptional earnings report, with almost 90% growth in annual earnings per share expected for FY-2019. Unfortunately, this last push higher to the $18.90 level has left the stock severely overbought. In addition, Spartan's growth rates are expected to decelerate materially as we head into FY-2020. Based on this, I believe the stock's best days are behind it. I see this as an opportune time to take profits in the stock above the $18.60 level.

Spartan Motors has had a busy year, with three acquisitions in the past ten months, including Royal Truck Body, California-based General Truck Body, and Florida-based Strobes-R-Us. The Strobes-R-Us acquisition will allow the company to increase its offering in the emergency response segment, which grew 6.6% year over year in Q3 2019. The Royal Truck Body acquisition is just as beneficial to Spartan Motors, as it will help with margins as it adds six new manufacturing facilities where the company is less represented currently. The Carson, California facility, as well as five others among the Sun Belt will allow the company to build and distribute commercial trucks more cost-effectively to its West Coast customers. Finally, the General Truck Body acquisition included a manufacturing facility in Montebello, California, and expands the company's refrigerated vehicle production capabilities. It's no surprise that the market has rewarded Spartan Motors with massive share price performance in FY-2019 based on these acquisitions, and their significantly expanded global footprint.

The only negative to these acquisitions is that the company's Net Debt to EBITDA has climbed substantially, to 2.3x in the most recent quarter. While not an alarming number, the company is undoubtedly much more leveraged than it's been in the past. It's also left the company with the lowest cash position it's had in the past two years, ending Q3 with just $15.4 million.

Given the company's strong earnings growth and record annual revenues, the added debt and low cash position is not a big deal. However, it is worth pointing out that the broader global footprint did come with a slight hit to the company's extremely low leverage previously. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below, and see if they are supportive of the added debt the company has taken on.

If we look at the chart of annual earnings per share [EPS] below, we can see that Spartan Motors is firing on all cylinders. The company has seen its fifth year in a row of annual EPS growth, with FY-2019 earnings growth expected to jump 88%, from $0.48 last year to $0.90 this year. Looking forward, FY-2020 earnings are expected to grow by 12%, while FY-2021 estimates are forecasting yet another year of double-digit EPS growth. My minimum requirement for stocks I am interested in purchasing is 12% annual earnings per share growth, and Spartan Motors meets these criteria.

The only issue I see here is that annual earnings per share growth are expected to go from 88% in FY-2019 to 12% in FY-2020 and 14% in FY-2021. While these are still impressive growth metrics, this is a pretty material deceleration from the prior growth rates. If these growth rates were accompanied by stable revenue growth rates going forward, I would argue that there's a high likelihood the company would trounce current forward estimates. However, when it comes to revenue growth rates, we're also seeing material deceleration. Let's take a look below:

If we look at the chart I've built of quarterly revenue growth rates for Spartan Motors, we can see an uptrend that's expected to collapse next quarter. The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the two-quarter average revenue growth rate, we've been in a steady uptrend since Q2 2018. The two-quarter average revenue growth rate has climbed from the low single-digits (6%) to high double-digit levels (31.5%) in the most recent quarter. The issue, however, is that the company is now up against difficult year-over-year comps following this growth.

Analysts are currently expecting Q4 revenues of $226.0 million, and this would translate to a 5% year-over-year drop from the $233.0 million reported in the same period last year. Looking out to Q1 2020, we have forecasts of $235.8 million, or low single-digit revenue growth of 4%. This is a massive sea change from the growth we've seen in the prior several quarters and suggests that the company has almost no way out of avoiding deceleration here. As the chart below shows, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to slide by nearly 2000 basis points next quarter and fall into negative territory for Q1 2020. This potential slowdown is a very negative development as it suggests that the best is behind the stock.

It is important to note that estimates are not written in stone, and the company could certainly drive a semi-truck through the current revenue estimates. However, to avoid material deceleration, Spartan Motors is going to need to report $280.0 million in revenues for Q4 2019, which is near impossible. This would be a $54.0 million beat on the current estimates and would require a massive quarter for the company. While I could certainly see a top-line beat of $4.0 - $6.0 million and revenues of $230.0 million for Q4 2019, I don't think there's any way the company comes near the $280.0 million required to avoid deceleration.

Based on the fact that the market is forward-looking, this slowdown in revenue growth rates does not bode well for Spartan Motors. Unless the company can report a minimum of $250.0 million in revenues for both Q3 and Q4, we are likely to see a 1500 basis point deceleration in revenue growth rates. Given that the market is forward-looking, the last quarter is now old news. For this reason, I believe the best days are behind Spartan Motors from a growth standpoint over the next two years. The company is expected to see a deceleration in growth on both the top and bottom-line and I'm doubtful the acquisitions are enough to pick up all of this slack.

Let's see if the technicals are confirming this:

As we can see from the technical picture below, Spartan Motors has soared the past five months and is up 14 of the past 21 weeks. This has translated to a 130% rally and a massive gain for shareholders that were likely expecting a double-digit rally at best. The stock is now sitting just shy of multi-year resistance at $18.80, and this level has not been kind to Spartan Motors in the past.

Spartan Motors ran into this $18.80 level in 2007 before plunging 90% and failed at this level in May of last year before falling 65%. While I don't think a 50% plus correction is on the way this time around, I would not be surprised at all by a 20% correction from current levels. Based on this, the reward to risk on the stock is very poor at current levels of $18.90. The stock is sitting right at resistance with limited upside likely, and the potential for 20% or more downside from current levels.

If we zoom in to a daily chart, we can see that the stock has soared the past several months, and is now 190% off of its 2018 lows. This move is a meteoric rise for a stock in a non-growth industry, and I see it as highly unlikely that this rally continues. While a 20-30% correction would not dent the long-term picture for the stock, there's no reason to sit around and endure a potential correction of this size. Given that the next support sits near $14.00, a sizable pullback is certainly in the realm of possibility.

To summarize, I believe it's time to take profits on Spartan Motors. The stock has enjoyed a 130% rally in five months and is now beginning to see signs of deceleration in its growth rates. The stock has enjoyed tremendous success on the back of acquisitions and incredible growth, but that growth is now slowing to a snail's pace on a relative basis to prior double-digit sales growth. For investors lucky enough to have held on during this rally, I see this as an opportune time to jump out. Bulls make money, bears make money, and pigs get slaughtered, and I believe anyone thinking the next 20% move is higher from here is being greedy.

