SPDR S&P 500 Growth: A Unique Growth Vs. Value Approach

I believe that betting on either strategy should depend primarily on market action, rather than on failed attempts at predicting the future.

Is value investing dead? Will growth investing continue to outperform? My answer is both "I don't know" and "it doesn't matter".

I can no longer keep count of how many times the following question has been posed: "Is value investing dead?" In fact, start typing in Google the phrase "Is value inv...", and the search engine will pre-populate the rest, before presenting over 20 million search results on the subject. Even I offered my take on whether the outperformance of growth investing would persist when I last wrote about the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG):

A secular shift may have occurred with the advent of the Web 2.0, born around the mid-2000s. For as long as the tech sector continues to generate the most productivity gains (think about how much more scalable the business model of a software maker is compared to that of an "old economy" company), growth investing could very well continue to outperform for many more years to come.

(Image Credit: Viver de Blog)

Despite my apparently firm convictions, the truth is that no one really knows whether growth investing will continue to be successful over a value approach. Recency bias prevents us from seeing that, prior to the Great Recession and until the equities market bottomed out in 2009, value proved to be a better strategy than growth (dividends included). See the table below comparing the performance of SPYG with that of its value counterpart, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV), since their 2000 inception date and over the past ten years.

Perhaps the same recency bias will call attention to the fact that value may finally be staging a comeback. More specifically, since the start of September 2019, SPYV has rushed ahead by nearly 10%, while SPYG barely managed to squeeze a 2% gain. Whether the new trend will continue for much longer is a question to which I believe no one has the answer.

(Source: Montage by D.M. Martins Research, tables from State Street)

Stop the guessing game

Instead of trying to take wild guesses on growth vs. value, like so many other experts do, I chose to test a hypothesis. I have recently written about how (1) stocks tend to outperform in the short term when they trade at or near an all-time high, and (2) over-weighting (e.g., leveraging) stocks near the peak and under-weighting (e.g., deleveraging) them off peak levels tend to outperform a simple buy-and-hold strategy.

Why not apply a similar approach of buying strength (what I have ironically referred to as "buy high, sell low") to the growth vs. value debate? Consider the following, pretty straightforward strategy:

Hold both SPYG and SPYV (i.e., growth and value stocks) in a portfolio, evenly split, most of the time.

If only one of these ETFs trades within 5% of its all-time high but not the other, sell the "weak" fund and allocate the whole portfolio to the "strong" position.

If both ETFs together trade below the 5% threshold, go back to holding both funds, since none seems to have a clear advantage over the other.

Here's a quick example. Between May and August 2018, SPYG traded at or within 5% of its all-time highs, while SPYV traded anywhere between 5.1% and 9.7% off its peak (dividends included in the calculation). During this period, therefore, the proposed portfolio would have held only SPYG. Once both ETFs breached their respective 5% floor, later in August 2018, the portfolio would have then shifted back to 50/50.

Below is how a $1,000 portfolio invested in accordance with the strategy above, referred to as "strategic allocation portfolio" and depicted in blue on the graph, would have performed since 2000.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance)

The strategic allocation portfolio would have produced the best absolute returns, lowest volatility and highest risk-adjusted returns compared to all of the following strategies:

Buy and hold equal parts of SPYG and SPYV, i.e., 50/50 growth and value Buy and hold SPYG only Buy and hold SPYV only

The feat would have been possible for a couple of reasons. First, the relative strength of growth vs. value does not shift often, or at least it has not in the past couple of decades. For instance, value remained the best-performing strategy throughout most of the 2000-2008 period, while growth took over during virtually all of 2009-2019. Favoring the approach that outperforms, therefore, made sense. Second, as I observed in my previous research, buying stocks near peaks and avoiding them during drawdowns tends to reduce portfolio risk, as volatility is usually lower when asset prices are on the rise.

Some may consider the constant monitoring and back-and-forth trades in and out of growth and value a bit too cumbersome. But I calculate that since 2000, the strategic allocation portfolio would have required only 165 trades, which adds up to about one transaction every one and a half month, on average - which I find a reasonable "price to pay" for noticeable risk-adjusted outperformance. As a fun fact, the sample portfolio would have been allocated 50/50 almost three-fourths of the time, while it would have been fully invested in SPYG a mere 5% of the total trading days since 2000.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance)

Key takeaway

Will value finally reclaim its status as the superior investment strategy over growth, or will the latter continue to outperform as it has in the past ten years? My answer is two-fold: (1) I don't know, and (2) it doesn't matter.

Based on my hypothesis and backtest above, active investors would likely benefit from shifting their portfolio allocation to growth or value based solely on each strategy's relative strength in the market - it's that simple. At least the approach would have worked over the past 19 years, the same way that a "buy high, sell low" technique would have beaten the S&P 500 since 1927 by a safe margin (the subject of my previous articles).

So, would I look to buy SPYG today? My answer is probably yes, along with SPYV, for as long as both ETFs continue to push for fresh all-time highs - the growth ETF is 30 bps off the top, while the value fund is currently at its peak. Betting on one strategy over the other would depend on market action, rather than on my (or anyone else's) often failed attempts at predicting the future.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPYG, SPYV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.