SIVR Weekly: Silver's Pec Positioning Abnormally Light

As the market has stubbornly refused to take the Fed's hawkish guidance seriously, the global macro backdrop has remained stable, resulting in muted volatility for SIVR.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR is roughly unchanged since we published our last note a week ago, unfazed by the hawkish surprise from the Fed, which signaled at its October 30 FOMC meeting that the announced 25-bp rate cut would be the last for a while.

As the market has stubbornly refused to take the Fed's hawkish guidance seriously (and we think that the market is right), the global macro backdrop has remained stable, resulting in muted volatility in the precious metals space, including SIVR.

Despite the stronger-than-expected US jobs report for October (released last Friday), we continue to believe that US economic conditions are deteriorating, due to weakness in manufacturing and business investment. Because the unemployment rate tends to be a lagging indicator, an eventual weakness in US jobs numbers would mean that the US consumer has already been hit. Ergo, it will be too late for the Fed to save the party.

In this context, we maintain that safe-haven demand should remain strong in the coming months, which should be positive for silver and thus SIVR.

We expect SIVR to reach a fresh high in November, having a monthly price target of $20.00 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted notably their net long position in Comex silver over the latest reporting period of October 22-29, to the tune of 1,079 tons. This corresponds to 3% of open interest and 4% of annual global physical consumption.

The net spec length is now up on the year, thanks to a substantial wave of short-covering since the start of the second half of 2019.

However, in contrast to gold, the spec positioning in Comex silver is not yet crowded. In fact, it remains pretty light, with the speculative community being net long by 23%, as our chart below shows.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The blue line represents the net long position in Comex silver held by non-commercials, which we "min-max" normalized over a 5-year trailing range. When specs are long 100%, it means that specs have never been this bullish on silver over the past 5 years.

Implications for SIVR: From a spec positioning perspective, we feel that there is plenty of room for additional net long speculative positions to be added to the market, which should therefore support the silver spot price and SIVR. This is not true for gold and BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed 17 tons of their silver holdings last week, marking a third straight week of net outflows.

The monthly pace of silver ETF selling has accelerated to a rate of 162 tons from 84 tons in the prior week.

We view the bout of silver ETF outflows as short-lived, driven by conservative profit-taking after the marked appreciation in the silver spot prices and some rotation flows from safe-haven assets to riskier assets.

The recent wave of ETF selling is not abnormal after the significant increase in ETF buying over June-September, to the tune of ~3,190 tons (according to our estimates).

That said, we do not expect massive ETF outflows into year-end; in fact, we believe that silver ETF investors tend to hold their positions over the long term.

In addition, the current weak macro backdrop is conducive to haven demand, which should underpin ETF buying for silver.

Implications for SIVR: The substantial increase in ETF demand for silver so far this year (~2,610 tons) has tightened significantly the refined market balance, lending support to silver spot prices and therefore SIVR.

A quick look at supply dynamics

The Silver Institute projects a contraction of 2% in silver mine production, as the modest increase in silver recovered in gold mining will be more than counterbalanced by the declines in all other primary and by-product production, except for supply stemming from lead/zinc operations.

Supply from Glencore - the world's second-largest producer - contracted by 10% year on year in January-September. This reflects a contraction in silver by-product output from copper and zinc operations.

Source: Glencore (w/ Orchid edits)

The latest Glencore's production statistics corroborate the Silver Institute's expectations for a drop in mine production this year.

Implications for SIVR: A contraction in mine supply this year will tighten the market balance of the silver market, resulting in firmer spot silver prices, which in turn will boost SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We expect SIVR to reach a fresh 2019 high in November, having a price target of $20.00 per share.

Given that the macro backdrop is supportive of the precious metals space (especially safe-haven assets like gold and silver) and given that silver's spec positioning is abnormally light (in absolute and relative basis), we believe that silver spot prices are likely to appreciate materially into year-end, which will be positive for SIVR.

