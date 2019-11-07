PALL Weekly: Expect More Upside For The Rest Of Q4

Against this, we maintain our bullish view on PALL, forecasting a high $190 in Q4-19.

In the addition significant “dry spec powder” to deploy on the long side of the palladium market , ETF investors have expressed renewed buying interest for the precious metal.

Our positioning analysis shows that the marked appreciation in PALL is driven by tighter fundamental dynamics, rather than positive financial flows.

PALL has taken a breather so far this week, after gaining a little bit more than 1% last week.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has taken a breather so far this week, after gaining a little bit more than 1% last week.

Although the annual LME Week in London held last week focused on the base metals space, we took this opportunity to exchange our views on the precious metals space, including palladium. In line with our view, the majority of market participants holds that the appreciation in the palladium spot price so far this year is primarily the result of tight fundamental dynamics, which are evident in the physical market.

Our positioning analysis corroborates this because 1) the speculative community has a very light net long exposure to the palladium market and 2) ETF investors have liquidated their holdings so far this year. This therefore suggests the absence of material financial flows.

The light spec positioning in Nymex palladium suggests that there is plenty of "dry powder" to deploy on the long side of the market and ETF investor behavior seems to have changed since H2-start, which could point to stronger investment demand for the precious metal.

In this regard, we maintain our constructive view on PALL over the next few months, having a Q4-target of $190 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by ~17 koz. (1% of OI) over October 22-29, for a third week in a row. Despite this, the palladium spot price strengthened by 1.5% over the corresponding period. This suggests the presence of offsetting buying pressure elsewhere in the market, like in the physical market.

Our analysis suggests that the current spec positioning in palladium is light. The normalized net spec length (using a "min-max" normalization procedure, with a 5-year trailing range) is at -8% (note: +100% = specs have never been this bullish over the past 5 years; -100% = specs have not been bearish over the past 5 years).

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

This means that the spec positioning in Nymex palladium is not crowded and that the rally in prices over the past years has not been significantly driven by speculative activity; rather, it has been the result of increasing fundamental tightness in the refined market.

Implications for PALL: From this perspective, we believe that there is plenty of "dry powder" to deploy on the long side among the speculative community, which could push palladium spot prices further higher, which could in turn lend support to PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors left their palladium holdings roughly unchanged last week, after four straight weeks of inflows.

The lack of ETF outflows from palladium ETF holdings despite the marked appreciation in the palladium spot price in recent weeks suggests that either 1) ETF investors are aware of the deep tightness of the palladium market and therefore exact an even higher price to deliver the needed supply to the market or 2) ETF investors have become more momentum-driven and thereby, the rise in palladium spot prices induces them to lift upside exposure to the precious metal.

Implications for PALL: Given the already tight fundamental backdrop of the palladium market, the increase in investment demand for the precious metal since H2-start is extremely positive for the palladium spot price and therefore, PALL.

Closing thoughts

We remain constructive toward PALL over the coming months. Although the LME Week 2019 held in London last week focused on the base metals space, our discussions about palladium with market participants indicated that the appreciation in palladium spot prices is fundamentally-driven, due to an acute tightness in the physical market. As we agree with this view, we continue to approach PALL from the long side, having a Q4-target of $177.40 per share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.