IMPACT Day 3: Emerging Tech Trends

Day three started with a presentation from notable futurist and founder of The Future Today Institute, Amy Webb. Amy “woke” the crowd with her analysis of the current tech landscape and thoughts on the future. Of course, data privacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) controlled the conversation. Throughout her speech, Webb answered questions regarding data ownership and provided a look into a potential future where Financial Advisors could leverage data to improve prospecting efforts and better understand clients.

Webb showed the audience that AI is already prevalent in our economic structure and how companies are using wireless signals such as WIFI to determine who you are, where you intend to go, and what you’re feeling.

Webb discussed Amazon’s (AMZN) recent foray into home buying and how the company intends to leverage search data to market homes. She warned that a reliance on algorithmic home buying can lead to another housing bubble.

More specific to advisors, Webb stressed that financial service professionals should focus a significant part of their planning efforts on leveraging future trends or else it may be too late to adapt effectively. At the same time, Advisors shouldn’t be worried about AI since people are always going to need other people to deal with the increasing amounts of uncertainty. An algorithm may not make you feel secure. They won’t sit with you to develop a personal relationship and earn trust. While advisors shouldn’t be threatened by tech, they must understand it, since failing to plan is planning to fail!!

As part of the presentation, Webb also provided a small repository of related material for interested readers, found here.