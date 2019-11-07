IMPACT Day 3: Taking The Bull Market By The Horns

Over the course of an hour, Christopher Marangi, Mario Gabelli and Howard Ward of GAMCO Investors, shared their company’s perspective on the current market cycle and economic environment.

Ward led off the conversation by walking attendees through the company’s key macroeconomic takeaways. He pointed out that economic growth (as measured by GDP) was slowing but noted that the current tailwinds for the market are consumer-driven (e.g. wage growth is up, low rates should promote housing purchases, unemployment is low). Conversely, Ward reminded attendees that growth headwinds were also a key concern; he cited corporate profit growth slowing as one, alongside continued trade policy uncertainty and Fed tightening.

Ward then shared several of the indicators that GAAMCO monitors and how these indicators often pair with monetary policy tools or and economic data (e.g. ISM new orders have historically led earnings by 6 months, Global PMI have similarly long rates). From the perspective of analyzing these relationships and the current batch of market data, company earnings should accelerate by halfway through 2020. However, Ward sees the current investment environment as one where participants are pivoting toward risk aversion. Ward concurrently established that he doesn’t believe a GDP recession is soon likely because the labor market is healthy, but certain wildcards like the 2020 election could change his view.

Christopher Marangi then stepped in to elaborate on GAAMCO’s investment process and give company-specific coverage as actionable examples. He reminded attendees to distinguish between growth and momentum, as these two categories are often conflated. He then showed that although the growth factor has outperformed value in the last decade (thanks to reasons like the growth of asset sharing, the “gig” economy, P2P transactions, and personalization/customization), these two groups are about equal when compared on a larger time horizon. The challenge for investors is determining when to rotate out; he cited the movement from growth to value that started in September of this year; although the reason remains unclear. Marangi then closed his remarks by giving attendees a few examples of areas and stocks that he was bullish on. These included “disrupted disrupters” (Dish, Disney, ConAgra), Sony, and Discovery. Each of these names were examples of companies that met his requirements around business (sound and successful business models),management (adaptable and experienced), and valuation (favorable/undervalued).

CEO and Chairman Mario Gabelli closed the session with a few thoughts. He gave a historical review of where the best returns have come from among a set of four common asset classes (stocks, bonds, gold, and cash, with stocks being the clear winner in most years and time horizons). He also shared his ‘PPP’ test (planet, people, and profit) that he uses to challenge investors and peers. In ‘planet’, Gabelli asked the fundamental question “how are we helping the planet?” and asserted that this should be asked when deciding on an investment. Under ‘people’, Gabelli mentioned vegan-substitute beef (alluded to by his use of ‘impossible’) and White Claw, a recently popular hard seltzer brand. He used these examples to illustrate how opportunities can be found simply by looking at product trends among consumers (not entirely dissimilar to Peter Lynch’s advice of investing in what you know). Gabelli closed on ‘profit’, which seemed to have the broadest categorical definition. The examples he gave also started with ‘p’: plastic, pet parents, plant protein, power-green, punters. He expanded on punter, which related to sports betting and how opportunities existed around this industry (such as through advertisers and investing in public sports teams themselves).

