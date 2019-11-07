Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The portfolio continues to be very concentrated, with the top five positions accounting for ~29% of the 13F portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to William Von Mueffling’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mueffling’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/04/2019. Please visit our Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter, Mueffling’s 13F portfolio value increased ~4%, from $9.90B to $10.29B. The number of holdings increased from 31 to 32. The portfolio continues to be heavily concentrated, with the top five positions representing ~29% of the total 13F holdings. The largest stake is S&P Global (SPGI), which accounts for 6.7% of the portfolio. The largest five positions are S&P Global, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Analog Devices (ADI), Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), and American Tower Corp. (AMT).

New Stakes

Entegris (ENTG): ENTG is a small ~1% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between $35.50 and $48, and the stock currently trades at the top end of that range at ~$48.

Stake Disposals

None.

Stake Increases

Brunswick Corp. (BC): BC is a 1.77% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $41.50 and $54.50, and increased by ~45% this quarter at around the same price range. The stock is currently well above that range at $60.72.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Agilent is a ~3% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2015 at prices between $33.50 and $42.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~17% increase at prices between $43 and $48. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $75.79. There was a ~15% reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $65 and $75, and that was followed with a ~10% trimming over the next two quarters. The last two quarters have seen a ~19% stake increase at prices between $65.50 and $82.

Stake Decreases

S&P Global (previously McGraw Hill Financial): SPGI is currently the largest position at 6.69% of the portfolio. It was established in Q1 2015 at prices between $86 and $109. Q3 2015 saw a huge ~140% increase at prices between $85 and $107, and that was followed with another ~75% increase next quarter at prices between $87 and $100. There was a further ~20% stake increase in Q1 2016 at prices between $81 and $100. The stock has doubled and currently trades at ~$253. The nine quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~25% reduction at prices between $110 and $215. There were only minor adjustments in the last four quarters.

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is Mueffling’s second-largest position at 6.45% of the portfolio. The original stake was established in 2010 and doubled in 2011 at much lower prices. The last significant buying happened in Q2 2014, when the position was increased by ~14% at prices between $510 and $580. The two years through Q3 2018 had seen a combined one-third reduction at prices between $755 and $1270. The last four quarters have also seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at $1292. Mueffling is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Analog Devices: ADI is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since 2010. At the time, it accounted for just over 10% of the portfolio. The position was increased by two-thirds in 2011 as well. The last major buying was in Q4 2014, when the stake saw a ~20% increase at prices between $43 and $58. The stock currently trades at $112. It is Mueffling’s third-largest position at 5.50% of the portfolio. The six quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a ~22% selling at prices between $76 and $102. Since then, there have only been minor adjustments.

Fidelity National Information Services: FIS was a minutely small position in Q1 2013. The following quarter saw the stake increased to a large ~6% position at prices between $39 and $46. Q3 2013 saw a 15% increase at prices between $43 and $48, and the following quarter saw another 44% increase at prices between $49 and $57. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$131. The two years through Q3 2018 had seen a ~43% reduction at prices between $74 and $110. It is Mueffling’s fourth-largest position at 5.36% of the 13F portfolio. The last four quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

American Tower Corp.: AMT is a 4.57% position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $84 and $102, and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $103 and $113. There was another ~150% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $101 and $117. The stock currently trades at $208. The last ten quarters had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $104 and $218. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW): The 4.51% stake came about as a result of the merger between Willis Group Holdings and Towers Watson that closed on January 6, 2016. Cantillon’s large stake in Willis Group Holdings was converted to WLTW shares. There was a ~12% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $120 and $133. The original position is from Q3 2013, and their overall cost basis is ~$110 compared to the current price of ~$187. There was a ~27% trimming over the last three years at prices between $117 and $192. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): The 4.46% ZTS stake was established during Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 at prices between $39 and $48. The next seven quarters had seen an ~18% reduction at prices between $45 and $72, and that was followed with a similar reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $71 and $85. It currently trades at ~$122. Mueffling is harvesting gains. The last three quarters have also seen minor trimming.

Visa Inc. (V): V is a 4.43% stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $70 and $80. It was increased by ~125% in 2016 at prices between $70 and $83. Q1 2017 saw another ~15% stake increase at prices between $78 and $90. The stock has doubled, and it currently trades at ~$177. There was a ~23% selling over the last two years at prices between $124 and $175. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): ECL is a 4.35% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2012. The original position was increased by around 75% in Q1 2013 at prices between $72.50 and $80. Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 saw a combined one-third increase at prices between $99 and $117. The stock currently trades at ~$193. The last four years saw a combined ~30% selling at prices between ~$100 and ~$200.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE): ICE is a ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $39 and $45. The following two quarters saw the position almost doubled at prices between $44 and $48. There was another ~17% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $52.50 and $60. The stock currently trades at ~$91. The last eleven quarters saw a combined ~24% selling at prices between $57 and $95.

Note: Prices are adjusted for the 5-for-1 stock-split in October 2016.

CME Group (CME): CME is a 3.86% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $78 and $93. Q4 2015 saw a ~60% stake increase at prices between $87 and $100. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$199. The last three years had also seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $85 and $195. The last two quarters saw minor trimming.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): The 3.56% stake in CBRE was purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $23 and $34.50, and increased by ~125% over the next two quarters at prices between $24.50 and $31. The stock is now at ~$53.08. The last three years had seen a combined ~18% trimming. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Equifax (EFX): EFX is a 3.21% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $112 and $135. H1 2017 saw an ~80% stake increase at prices between $117 and $143, and that was followed with a ~130% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $93 and $146. Q3 2018 saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $123 and $138. The stock is now at ~$135. The last four quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): AVGO is a 3.19% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $174 and $227, and increased by ~55% in Q3 2017 at prices between $230 and $257. There was another ~20% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $228 and $273. The stock currently trades at $313. There was a one-third reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $202 and $251, while Q1 2019 saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between $230 and $300. Last quarter also saw another ~20% stake increase at prices between $252 and $321. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX): BDX is a 3.03% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $163 and $180, and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $165 and $185. The stock is now at ~$251. There was a ~22% selling over the six quarters through Q3 2018 at prices between $166 and $262. Last quarter saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $223 and $252. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): TMO is a 2.81% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $206 and $249, and increased by ~90% next quarter at prices between $208 and $252. The stock currently trades above those ranges at $295. The last two quarters saw marginal trimming.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): The 2.78% VRSN position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $134 and $165. The original stake was from Q3 2017 at prices between $93 and $106. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$186. There was minor trimming in the last three quarters.

Aon plc (AON): The 2.69% AON position was increased by ~50% in Q2 2018 at prices between $135 and $145, and the stock is now at ~$195. There was a ~10% stake increase in Q1 2019 and minor trimming over the last two quarters.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET): The 2.50% of the portfolio stake in TNET was established in Q2 2016, with the bulk purchased in the following two quarters at prices between $18.50 and $26. The stock has more than doubled and currently goes for ~$53. There was marginal reduction over the last three quarters.

Note: Cantillon controls ~6% of TriNet Group.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST): ST is a 2.15% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q2 2014 at prices between $44 and $50. The first three quarters of 2015 saw the stake more than doubled at prices between $49 and $59. It currently trades at ~$54. The last ten quarters saw a ~24% selling at prices between $39 and $57. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

SS&C Technologies (SSNC): SSNC is a 2.12% of the portfolio position built in H2 2016 at prices between $28.50 and $33.50. Q1 2018 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $40.50 and $53.50, and that was followed with a ~37% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $41.50 and $56. There was another ~20% stake increase last quarter at prices between $54 and $68. It is now at $57.41. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Fastenal (FAST) and Armstrong World Industries (AWI): These two positions were established in Q2 2018. The ~2% FAST stake was purchased at prices between $24 and $28, and the stock currently trades at $37.15. The small 1.22% AWI stake was purchased at prices between $55 and $65. The stock is now at $91.66. The last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments to these two stakes.

Note: The prices quoted above for Fastenal are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock-split in May.

Facebook Inc. (FB): FB is a 1.81% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193, and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $155 and $202. The stock is currently at ~$192.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM): The 1.75% TSM stake was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $34.50 and $38.50. The position saw an almost two-thirds increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $40 and $46.50. It is now at $53.64.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), Moody’s Corp. (MCO), and Primerica Inc. (PRI): These small stakes (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) saw minor trimming this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mueffling’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.