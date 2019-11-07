Sea Limited Earnings Preview: Analysts Expect The Company To Lose Less Money This Quarter

The stock has gone through two very clear trends in the last 11 months: one upward and one downward.

Sea Limited (SE) is a gaming and multimedia company based in Singapore. The company is set to announce earnings before the open on Tuesday, and analysts expect SE to pare its losses compared to last year. Analysts expect the company to lose $0.53 per share for the third quarter, and that is considerably better than the $0.70 per share it lost in the third quarter of 2018.

Sea Ltd. did see 12% growth in its EPS in the second quarter, but it still lost $0.52 per share. Sales have increased nicely, jumping by 137% in the second quarter and by an average of 57% per year over the last three years.

Because the company has been losing money up to this point, the traditional management efficiency measurements are negative. The return on equity is a -175.26%, the profit margin is -113.3%, and the operating margin is -81.47%.

The overall fundamental picture for Sea isn’t good. The company continues to lose money even as it is experiencing tremendous sales growth. It has missed its EPS estimate in five of the last six quarters. The only time it beat during this stretch was back in May when it only lost $0.64 per share when it was expected to lose $0.65.

A Major Shift in the Trend Over the Last Few Months

Normally, when I write an earnings preview on a company, I look at upcoming earnings reports and pick a stock that intrigues me. With Sea Limited, it was actually the chart that got my attention first and then I discovered that the company was releasing earnings next week.

The stock appeared on a nightly scan that I run on November 5 and it was on the bearish scan. When I started reviewing the chart, there were two very distinct trends on the weekly chart. From last December through the end of July, there was a trend channel that helped define the various cycles within an overall upward trend.

From the beginning of August through the present, a downward sloped channel has developed and the stock is right at the upper rail currently. The upper rail is in close proximity to the 13-week moving average.

We see that the weekly stochastic readings were in oversold territory until the recent rally lifted the indicators. The 10-week RSI didn’t reach oversold territory and it is now back above the 50 level after the rally.

If we switch to a daily chart, we get a very different picture. The stochastic readings are in overbought territory and made a bearish crossover on November 5. The 10-day RSI almost hit overbought territory but slipped a little after a small loss on the fifth.

The stock moved back above its 50-day moving average, but hit resistance at the downward sloped trend line that serves as the upper rail of the downward sloped channel.

Even With the Poor Fundamentals and Recent Downward Trend, One Sentiment Indicator is Optimistic

The overall sentiment toward Sea Limited is mixed with one indicator showing excessive optimism, one neutral, and one pessimistic. There are 11 analysts covering the stock and all 11 have it rated as a “buy”. This puts the buy percentage at 100% and is the one indicator that seems overly optimistic.

The short interest ratio is at 6.5 and that is much higher than the average stock. I would say it is overly pessimistic, but with the poor fundamentals and the downward trend over the past few months, I would say some of the pessimism is warranted.

The put/call ratio is at 1.07, which is a neutral reading. There are 139,238 puts open currently and 130,069 calls. The ratio was at 0.75 back on August 20 when Sea Ltd. last reported earnings. The open interest on both sides has increased considerably since that last earnings report as well.

One of the things about looking at the sentiment indicators is that you have to look at them in the context of the overall picture. If a company has been growing earnings and sales and has strong management efficiency measurements, you expect to see more optimism toward the stock. You expect a high buy percentage from analysts, a low short interest ratio, and perhaps a low put/call ratio. Conversely, when a company has been losing money every quarter and has seen a reversal in its stock price, you expect to see some pessimism toward the stock. In the case of Sea Limited, I’m surprised there isn’t more bearish sentiment. The only indicator that seems to fit the current situation is the short interest ratio. The buy percentage from analysts is inexplicable to me and I am surprised the put/call ratio isn’t considerably higher.

My Overall Take on Sea Limited

I am not a fan of Sea Limited at this time. I know the company is relatively new, but I have a hard time investing in companies that are losing money quarter after quarter. It is especially concerning that the company continues to see sizable losses while growing sales at a pretty good rate.

The fact that the sentiment is somewhat bullishly skewed is another conce6rn of mine. Sure, there are only 11 analysts following the stock, but you aren’t going to see any upgrades from the current group because they all already have buy ratings on the stock. The short interest ratio could be a catalyst for a rally should the company post a positive surprise with this earnings report. However, as I mentioned before, the company has missed on its EPS estimate in five of the previous six quarters.

There may be a point in the future where Sea Ltd. is making money and growing earnings and sales, but until that time, I will stay away from this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.