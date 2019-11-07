Livongo: Crushes Expectations, Raises Guidance

Following the Q3 report, shares jumped 14% after hours and valuation could expand again in coming months. The company is cash-rich but will not be profitable any time soon.

The company sells subscription models to employers, health plans, and government agencies. The addressable market is massive, but Livongo has several competitors.

The company got its start with monitoring diabetes patients with an interactive, real-time AI solution that helps patients manage their disease. The company is expanding into other diseases.

Thesis

Livongo (LVGO) is a fast-growing healthcare technology company focused on the treatment of common, treatable diseases like diabetes. The company sells its disease management solution to employers and health plans on a subscription basis.

Q3 revenue grew at a torrid 148% and the company raised revenue guidance going into Q4. However, the company doesn't expect to be profitable for the foreseeable future as it invests to expand in a $12 billion market, of which it has approximately a 1% share.

The company is attractive due to its strong growth, the large addressable market, and the company's recurring revenue model. However, Livongo faces a lot of competition. The disease management market is dynamic. Shares look interesting at 13x forward sales, having seen shares lose more than 50% of market value since going public in June. However, shares jumped quickly after hours Nov. 6 following the positive Q3 report and we may be looking at a price/sales ratio that continues to climb in the coming months.

Q3 Highlights

The company reported revenue growth that crushed its own expectations. Following the company's first-ever earnings call for Q2 three months ago, shares got crushed after the company lost more money than expected and issued what many considered to be muted revenue growth guidance.

Source

The company had guided for $42 million Q3 revenue but ended up with $46.7 million instead, exceeding its own guidance by more than 10%. Heading into Q4, the company expects at least $49 million in sales. The full-year revenue guidance of at least $168.5 million is $9.5 million more than the company had expected before the Q3 report.

The company's business is a subscription model. Clients- 771 of them - include primarily large employers and health plans. Diabetes is the fastest-growing chronic disease in the world, but it's also one of the most manageable. Livongo's value proposition is to give patients real-time advice - using data science and artificial intelligence - based on blood-glucose readings to treat the condition appropriately daily.

Source

The company started with diabetes and has recently expanded into other diseases, including hypertension, prediabetes, and behavioral health. More than 30 million Americans have diabetes. The company currently treats 208,000 of them. This membership figure grew 118% vs. last year.

Over 70% of people with diabetes also suffer from hypertension. And over 40% of Americans have more than one chronic disease. Livongo is a unified patient-centric platform to help patients manage multiple conditions simultaneously, but diabetes treatment was what got the company here.

Risks

Livongo is growth mode. Like other hyper-growth SaaS companies, Livongo is not profitable. It doesn't expect to be EBITDA-positive until 2021. While the lack of profitability is a concern, the company does have $400 million cash on the books to invest in the business.

Source

While its recurring revenue subscription model is attractive, Livongo isn't the only company employing remote monitoring to improve diabetes care. The company lists several other competitors. The market for disease management is dynamic and evolving rapidly. With several prominent competitors and the possibility of new entrants into the market, competition will likely remain a permanent risk. Some competitors listed by the company in its pre-IPO filing include Virta Health Corp., Omada Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Hello Heart Inc., Lyra Health, Inc., Onduo LLC, and Ginger.io, Inc.

Valuation

Prior to the Q3 report, Livongo's stock price was off more than 50% from its 52-week high and its forward price/sales ratio had been compressed to 13. Following the after-hours Q3 report, shares jumped more than 10% and we're likely to see the valuation go up again thanks to strong year-end guidance and gross margin expansion. Placing a value on an unprofitable, but fast-growing SaaS company is a judgment call. The company is growing revenue at a triple-digit rates and there are other SaaS companies with much slower revenue growth rates trading at steeper P/S premiums than 13.

Conclusion

Livongo is an interesting bet in the disease management market. It has a strong business model but will remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future. The company has several competitors and the field will likely intensify in coming years. I am not an investor, but the recent strong Q3 report might provide another good entry point. If the company crushes expectations again in Q4 and raises guidance going into 2020, shares could retest their 52-week highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.