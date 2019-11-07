Middlebury National Corporation: Solid, Secure, And Undervalued

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Middlebury National Corporation (OTCPK:MDVT) is the bank holding company for the seven branch National Bank of Middlebury. The bank, originally chartered in 1831, is one of the oldest community banks in the United States and has largely stayed true to its core market for nearly two centuries.

Middlebury National offers stability and security for conservative investors seeking a decent dividend yield and incremental growth potential with a reasonable margin of safety. The bank’s low cost of funds exposes the company’s net interest margin to a degree of erosion in the event benchmark interest rates continue to fall although net interest margin should expand nicely once interest rates begin to rise. However, this risk is offset by the company’s low valuation – less than 90% of book value and 9.0 times projected earnings – providing a margin of safety for prospective shareholders. On the whole, we would expect long term compound annual returns in the range of 8%-9%, including dividends, based on incremental growth in book value and earnings over time possibly augmented by a narrowing of the valuation multiple discount as the course of interest rates becomes clearer. In the event benchmark interest rates begin to rise, however, this expectation could prove overly conservative due to the company’s positive leverage towards rising interest rates.

Geographic Region

Middlebury National primarily serves idyllic Addison County, Vermont, along the southeastern end of Lake Champlain.

Source: National Bank of Middlebury

The company’s market region, including both Addison and Chittenden County to the north (which is the home of Burlington and the state’s most populous county) have experienced moderate but relatively consistent population growth over the last several decades. Burlington, the commercial core of the state, is located at the northern edge of the company’s branch network. Middlebury, the company’s home town, is the location of Middlebury College, a top tier liberal arts college in the New England tradition. The resulting economy has proven quite resilient as a result with unemployment well below the national average.

Market Share

Middlebury National, as one of only two local community banks serving Addison County, holds a dominant 46% insured deposit market share in the county with two additional branches (comprising less than 10% of total deposits) outside Addison County. The company’s only local competitor, the two branch First National bank of Orwell, holds an additional 10% insured deposit market share with the balance spread across four larger regional banks, most of which will be familiar to community bank investors, especially acquisitive institutions such as Community Bank System (CBU) and People’s United Financial (PBCT), in addition to Citizens Financial Group (CFG). The relative lack of community banking options and, generally speaking, the relative similarity of the regional banking competitors effectively limits deposit competition and differentiation within the company’s core market and places Middlebury in a strong market position.

Asset Composition

Middlebury’s interest earning assets are concentrated in loans with investment securities comprising only about 20% of the company’s interest earning asset portfolio. Investment securities are concentrated in mortgage backed securities issued by government sponsored entities and overall have a relatively long projected duration to maturity or repricing as indicated in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The company’s loan portfolio, however, is weighted more towards the shorter end of the maturity and repricing spectrum with more than 40% of the company’s loan portfolio doing so within the next year and nearly two thirds within five years, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The breakdown of the maturity and repricing schedule is rather notable given the company’s concentration in residential loans as discussed later in this article. In general, concentrations in residential loans tend to be comprised of longer term fixed rate mortgages and skew the maturity and repricing schedule towards the longer end of the time frame.

The resulting consolidated interest earning asset portfolio is thus relatively conservatively weighted between shorter term and longer term maturities and repricings with a barbell shaped distribution concentrated in the less than one year and five to fifteen year time brackets.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The balanced weighting provides a basis for the company to manage changes in interest rates without making a significant commitment to benchmark interest rates moving in one direction or the other in the near term. The longer maturities and repricings provide an anchor for net interest income in the face of declining interest rates while the shorter maturities and repricings provide an opportunity for new interest income growth should benchmark interest rates rise. In the current interest rate environment – declining rates in the face of broader global weakness yet ongoing employment strength – this balanced approach is, in our view, a better distribution than a committed focus at one end or the other of the maturity and repricing schedule.

Net Interest Margin

Interestingly, despite the company’s barbell maturity and repricing distribution, a large proportion of the company’s loan portfolio is concentrated in residential loans for 1-4 family properties, as reflected in the following table, making the bank’s loan portfolio although not its maturity and repricing schedule reflect a more traditional thrift or savings and loan institution:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Commercial loans, both for operations and real estate, are a comparatively small proportion of the bank’s overall loan portfolio versus the community banking sector. The relative lack of commercial loans fortifies the loan portfolio somewhat against potential delinquencies in the event of a downturn, which often tend to be more concentrated in commercial loans, although at the same time depressing overall interest earned on assets due to the higher rates generally available from commercial lending. In this regard, the company’s loan portfolio composition is rather conservative.

It’s worth noting that our somewhat simplified projected average interest rates noted in the table above as well as below are estimates based on point values for each loan group rather than an average balance, thus slightly but immaterially depressing the actual applicable rates.

The company’s relatively lower average interest rate earned on interest earning assets is, however, significantly offset by the company’s low cost of funds, especially of deposits. Middlebury National’s cost of deposits is currently a notably low 0.28% (rising to only around 0.29% when other interest bearing liabilities are included in the total calculation), especially low for a bank with negligible noninterest bearing deposits. The large concentration of deposits in money market and savings accounts – a full 75% of total deposits – contributes to driving down the company’s cost of funds since the average rate on these deposits is a mere 0.14%, offsetting higher rates on certificates of deposit and other liabilities.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The low cost of deposits is not especially unusual for local community banks located in regions with limited competition and a dearth of local community bank options relative to larger national or regional banks. The company’s dominant deposit market share despite offering relatively low interest rates is reflective of the stickiness of community banking deposits in communities with few community banking options. A similar example which we have discussed in the past is Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) where the company’s low cost of deposits is associated with the lack of competition in its service territory which yields a dominant deposit market share position and a high proportion of deposits in noninterest bearing accounts. In Middlebury’s case, the local competition is primarily larger regional banks with general low interest rate options which provides little incentive to overcome the community banking connection for deposits and contributes to the company’s ability to achieve a low cost of deposits despite the relatively minimal amount of noninterest bearing deposits.

In any case, we project the company’s net interest margin for the current year at around 3.7% with moderate risk to net interest margin (and net interest income) associated with declining benchmark rates. In a parallel rate shift, we foresee very little short term impact on the company’s net interest margin and earnings per share. However, due to the company’s already low cost of deposits, a parallel shift in the yield curve won’t result in proportionate reductions in interest rates on the company’s assets and deposits. Instead, declines in benchmark interest rates would likely produce a disproportionate impact on interest income versus interest expense, compressing the margin more quickly than may otherwise be the case. Indeed, in the event of a quarter point decline in average rates on shorter term interest earning assets matched with little rate change on interest bearing liabilities, we estimate the potential impact to earnings per share to be in the range of $0.30-$0.35. This is not insignificant – around a 7% reduction in earnings per share from the current year’s estimated result. The irony in the case of Middlebury’s low average cost of deposits is that in a declining interest rate environment this condition provides relatively little opportunity to offset declines in rates earned on assets by reducing rates paid on deposits.

On the other hand, a rising interest rate environment would likely benefit the bank, especially over time, as interest rates on earning assets rose faster than interest rates on deposit liabilities. The company is, on our view, positively exposed to increases in benchmark interest rates which facing shorter term risks in the event of further declines in benchmark rates. The unusually low valuation of the shares, in our view, reflects this risk.

Operating Performance

Middlebury’s operating performance, broadly speaking, is consistent with better performing community banks despite a rather average net interest margin as the company has managed operating expenses. The performance comes in spite of equity representing a typical 10% of total assets, consistent with the community banking sector. The bank’s current year projected returns on average assets and average equity exceed 1% and 10%, respectively, and are slightly better than the prior year’s results. The projected current year results are greatly improved from the company’s experience in 2011-2014 period when net interest income fell due to the earlier decline in benchmark interest rates rolling over into the company’s interest earning assets on the longer end of the maturity and repricing schedule. In the event interest rates do not decline significantly or reverse course in the future, net interest margin should improve, further boosting returns.

Asset Quality

Middlebury National’s asset quality is generally quite good with the allowance for loan and lease losses at a slightly below average 0.85% of total loans and projected annual charge-offs (net of recoveries) of less than 0.10% of total loans. The company’s nonaccrual and past due loans as of the end of the most recent quarter amount to approximately $2,071,000 versus a loan loss allowance of $2,303,000, for a coverage ratio of 111%. However, the majority of the company’s nonaccrual assets consist of what we believe is a single $1,570,000 loan on an owner occupied nonresidential property which is the subject of a troubled debt restructuring. The exact condition of this loan has not been commented on by the bank in significant terms but as an owner occupied nonresidential property, our view is that the principal of the loan is likely reasonably well secured by the underlying asset thus limiting the potential for any ultimate loss. In the event our assessment is accurate, the company’s allowance coverage ratio relative to actual potential losses is likely significantly higher than 111%, limiting the amount of exposure to significantly increased provisions for loan losses in the near future.

Ownership

Interestingly, the company’s board of directors has rather little ownership of the company’s shares. The directors and primary executive officers only hold about 1.9% of the company’s outstanding common stock which is much less than we’ve seen for community banks of similar size. The company’s latest publicly available proxy statement does not provide information on 5% shareholders but the most recent Federal Reserve holding company report suggests there are two additional large common stockholders with a combined 12.47% interest in the company’s shares. We’re not overly concerned by the relative lack of insider ownership given the thinly traded nature of the company’s shares but note that it is lower than typical for community banks of this type.

Share Repurchases

Interestingly, Middlebury has been repurchasing shares of the common stock in the last year which has reduced the outstanding share count from just over 880,000 to just over 868,000. The company purchased the shares for an average cost of $34.00 per share, well below the company’s book value per share which has ranged from $37.60 to $43.15 over the course of the year. The company continues to be able to repurchase shares on the open market well below book value as the current ask quotation for the company is around $38.00. The thinly traded nature of the company’s shares makes repurchasing shares in the open market somewhat less efficient than in privately negotiated transactions, but in any case, the repurchase of shares well below book value further boosts the book value and earnings per share impacts of repurchases.

Acquisition Potential

Middlebury National could also be an attractive acquisition target given the company’s strong market position in a growing region with attractive economic characteristics. Indeed, there are a number of potential acquirers in the company’s market region, including highly acquisitive Community Bank System (CBU) as well as Peoples United Financial (PBCT), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), and even possibly Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW), many of which have existing branches in close proximity to Middlebury branches. Middlebury’s operational performance would make the bank immediately accretive to a potential acquirer while adding a large block of low cost deposits and the opportunity to reduce operating costs by consolidating selected branches.

The New England banking market has seen a significant amount of consolidation activity over the last few years even beyond the usual suspects noted earlier. In Maine, Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) moved into the New Hampshire market by acquiring Lake Sunapee Bancorp while Bangor Savings Bank did the same by acquiring Granite Bank. Community Bank System has a record of acquiring one or two community banks a year, on average, although recently has focused on consolidation in the New York market. People’s United has similarly acquired about one financial institution a year over the last few years although the company’s recent focus has also been closer to its core markets in the Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York metropolitan area.

The valuation of Middlebury National in an acquisition is subject to a number of variables although there has been a degree of consistency in recent acquisition valuations by the most likely potential acquirers. The valuation depends heavily on the purchased bank’s operating performance. In the case of the recent Peoples United Financial acquisition of United Bank, a relatively moderately performing bank in generally unattractive markets, the purchase was completed at around 1.1 times book value. In contrast, in the company’s acquisition of First Connecticut Bancorp and Suffolk County National Bancorp, the transactions were valued at closer to 2.0 times book value. In comparison, Community Bank Systems’ two most recent acquisitions of Kinderhook Bancorp and Steuben Trust Corporation, both New York institutions, occurred at around 1.7 times book value and 15 times earnings. Interestingly, both of these latter companies are rather similar to Middlebury National in terms of size and operational performance.

The valuations of these acquisitions would imply an acquisition value for Middlebury National in the range of $65.00 to $72.50 per share, a premium of 75% to 95% over the current valuation. A more modest valuation of 1.5 times book value, given the company’s already modest valuation, would still result in a hefty premium to the current market price.

However, as a longstanding local community bank, an acquisition of the company (and for that matter the board’s willingness to complete a transaction) is highly speculative. The valuations which have been commanded by banks such as Kinderhook and Steuben National indicate that acquirers have to pay a significant premium in the current market environment to attract sufficient interest from smaller institutions. In general, we find community banks most often sell themselves out of opportunity or necessity and in today’s banking environment, despite consistently low rates and compressed net interest margins, necessity is not frequently the motivating factor.

In short, Middlebury National’s board and management likely see no need to sell and would only consider doing so on a highly opportunistic basis – if at all – which would require a perhaps untenable price for a potential acquirer.

It’s also possible that the apparent value of the company’s deposits in particular could prove rather illusive to a potential acquirer, especially to the extent such deposits have accumulated at Middlebury National as a local community bank. The rebranding of National Bank of Middlebury, the county’s nearly 200 year old financial institution, in a consolidation with a regional bank may damage the very brand that makes the bank’s deposits so inexpensive and operations so attractive. The exception may be Arrow Financial, the least likely acquirer in our view, which operates its two existing banking subsidiaries as community banks under their historic names.

In any case, speculation and valuations of this nature could be made of any number of local community banks in the region. The challenge is selecting the ones that actually become acquisition candidates. In a broader sense, we actually think Middlebury National is less likely to be a candidate in the foreseeable future than other banks, such as Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCPK:BSPA), which has a number of branches in the region north of Albany, New York, and fit more closely with gaps in potential acquirer’s existing branch networks while offering similar operating performance and valuations.

Valuation

The company’s valuation, though, regardless of any consideration of acquisition potential, is quite modest in an absolute sense at only 0.85 times book value and 8.4 times projected earnings for the current year. A valuation at this level would not be unusual for a bank with weaker operating performance metrics. However, for a bank with projected returns on assets and equity of approximately 1% and 10%, respectively, such a valuation is notably low.

Indeed, a more traditional valuation at book value or slightly above (which we would still consider modest) would imply a share value in the range of $43.00 to $45.00 per share, a premium of 16% to 20% over the current market price. In addition, given the company’s somewhat below average dividend payout ratio of 25%, the company should continue to build book value at a rate of about 7% a year. In the event book value and earnings per share multiples simply remain unchanged over time, the company should generate a compound annual return including dividends in the range of 8%-9%.

In the event the company were to close some – even if not all – of the valuation gap with peers or benchmark interest rates begin to rise again, our projection could prove too low adding additional allure to the shares at the current valuation.

Conclusion

Middlebury National is a stable and secure community bank which has served its core market territory for nearly two centuries. The strength of the local economy, relative lack of competition, and dominant deposit market share despite exceptionally modest deposit interest rates provide an entrenched advantage for the company and the basis of the company’s consistent and profitable operating results.

In addition, the company’s opportunistic repurchase of shares well below book value despite its small share float should continue to boost book value and earnings per share. The multiple discount currently applicable to the company will likely prevent the full value of these benefits from being reflected in the share price in the short term but, barring a persistently low interest rate environment or sudden downward shift, should be at least partially recognized over time. Indeed, it’s unusual for a bank with the company’s operating metrics to be able to repurchase shares at a 12% discount to book value.

Middlebury’s forward returns will likely reflect the company’s consistency and stability with long term compound annual returns in the 8%-9% range. A reassessment by the market of the company’s valuation multiples could boost these returns over time even without fully closing the gap against comparable community banking peers adding an additional fillip to the overall potential long-term return. The company may receive a significant premium to the current market price in the event of an acquisition, but such an outcome is highly speculative and shouldn’t be relied on from an investment perspective.

Ultimately, Middlebury National is a strong contender for conservative portfolios with a focus on incremental growth and current dividend income seeking a margin of safety in the valuation due to the potential risk of declining benchmark interest rates.

Author’s Note

Middlebury National Corporation is a microcapitalization company with less than a million outstanding shares. The company’s shares are thus thinly traded and may not be appropriate for investors unable or unwilling to commit to holding the shares over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDVT, BHB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.