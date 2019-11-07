MasTec: Hitting Cruise Control

The complexity required for the 5G rollout will keep them busy for a while, and a new acquisition seeks to further leverage that.

Through this 4-year process, these investments swallowed cash flow, but since Q1 their cash flow is exploding. This looks to continue at least through 2020.

They are coming towards the end of their second round of heavy investment into one of their segments, first with oil/gas, and now with communications.

The Open Road

Lucas Hammond

MacTec (MTZ) is an infrastructure construction company mostly in the business of building communications infrastructure, and oil/gas pipelines. They also have smaller segments in renewable power generation, and electrical transmission.

MasTec was the first company I wrote about here at Seeking Alpha, and they remain close to my heart and portfolio. The stock has been on a pretty epic run since that first publication in October 2018:

Data by YCharts

But MasTec still has miles of open road ahead. Their customers have huge CapEx spends happening now, but also built into the coming years as well. It’s not really clear where exactly it all ends.

5G rollout, and associated fiber buildout Oil and gas takeaway capacity alleviation in west Texas and other shale formations. Power generation is small, but continues to grow like a weed. Electrical transmission is small and has been sideways for a while, but events may be pushing in the direction of far greater investment here. Anything from this segment would just be additive to the rest.

Items 1-3 are already happening. Here’s what it’s doing to their cash flow:

Data by YCharts

Despite beating their own guidance and my math as well, the quarter would have been even better had a regulatory delay not pushed a chunk of pipeline revenue from Q3 likely all the way into Q1 of next year. Speaking of that upside surprise, it’s not the first:

Zacks. Maybe we should stop calling it a “surprise”.

One more bit for the intro. Seeking Alpha’s new PRO screeners came out on Monday. Guess who’s leading the pack?

Good times.

Last quarter I spilled a lot of ink on the oil and gas portion of all this, and I’ll touch on it here, but this quarter I want to focus on where we stand with 5G, and what MasTec’s end looks like.

Rest Stop

There are a few things related to MasTec’s financials that need discussing. First, they are in a business that has a “lumpy” revenue stream, as management prefers to put it. Projects are large, and revenue comes in at or near completion which makes for a lot of up and down in the short run. This is especially acute on the oil and gas side, like the regulatory delay they saw this past quarter.

The good news about all of this is that it mostly just pushes the revenue into later quarters, while many related costs and working capital are already accounted for. Delays also raise the overall value of the contract, increasing long-term margins. For example, they bid out their oil and gas projects anticipating 12-13% gross margins, but heavily delayed projects typically come in at 15-16%.

In any event, I like to stick with TTM numbers with MasTec, as I believe it gives you a better idea of what’s happening than the noisy quarterlies.

The one place I will show you a quarterly chart is their effective tax rate, which has been a wild ride since the tax bill passed, largely due to the changes in the depreciation and deferred tax rules.

Data by YCharts

After years of paying around a 40% tax rate pretty steadily, it’s been all over the map since Q4 2017. I'm not even showing you the -180% rate they paid in Q4 2017 when those rules were retroactively applied, and they got a $120 million non-cash benefit. In any event, it may have settled down at around 25%, a little below where they projected it would settle.

So until we get a little more stability in their tax rate, I’m going to continue to uses EBT as the primary earnings measure, and EBITDA as reported for the segments.

The Quarter

MasTec beat expectations again this quarter, mostly through margin improvement in oil/gas. Communications growth is lagging right now, but I expect that to change soon. The astounding growth in power generation has led to a big ramp up there, and earnings in that unit are getting swallowed by that.

Starting with revenue and earnings, we can see it's been a good year.

TTM Sep 2018 = 100

Revenue growth stalled out a bit this quarter, mostly due to that pipeline delay I mentioned. They were able to keep earnings growth going with great margin expansion, especially in oil/gas, as we will see in a moment when we turn to the segments.

Another part of this is that MasTec has been using cash flow to get the balance sheet in order, so after a period of increases in interest expenses, they are coming back down:

TTM Sep 2018 = 100

Other margins continue to perform well and expand:

TTM Sep 2018 = 100

Let's look at the source of TTM revenues from each segment:

Once upon a time, communications was 100%.

So, a few things:

Despite the recurrent bear story to the contrary, oil/gas keeps overperforming.

Communications is seeing a dip in revenues as a proportion of the total.

Holy smokes, power generation is growing like a weed.

Comparing to last year's TTM segment revenues gives you an idea how oil/gas has been driving this train:

Egads! Power generation!

As you can see, communications and electrical transmission are pretty flat, but oil/gas and power generation are blowing out. Switching to segment EBITDA, we can see the effect of the larger oil/gas margin.

Oil/gas is a powerhouse. But communications EBITDA is down substantially YoY despite a small uptick in revenue, and spending at corporate is way up. Also, we see that the power generation margin has thinned out considerably as well.

What’s going on?

What we're seeing is the same sort of thing you would have seen if you were watching their oil/gas segment back in 2014-2016. When fracking opened up all those oil and gas fields in shale formations, the WTI price collapsed, and MasTec's revenue and stock price went along with it.

Everyone took five minutes to figure out what the heck was going on, and new business dried up. But this was an obvious opportunity, not a bad thing for MasTec. They made heavy investments in building up capacity during that period, crushing their margins while revenue was dipping as well. But the payoff came in those giant oil/gas growth rates you see in the charts above. They spent the capital and were ready for the opportunity when it came.

The same thing is happening now in communications. CEO José Mas on the Q3 conference call:

One of the things that we learned in the Oil & Gas business years ago was you really can’t ramp when the work comes. So, if we’re trying to ramp in 2020, we’re too late. So what we’ve been doing is we’ve been ramping going into the cycle, right. So, the reason that our margins are down in 2019 is because we’re spending money organically ramping the business and if, obviously, if that growth doesn’t come, then it’s a bad decision. If the growth comes, which we’re fairly sure that it will, then I think it will play out to be a great decision. So, I think a lot of the investments required for us to take advantage of the work that’s coming. We’re already making. I think the capital allocation to the ramp is going to actually decrease rather than increase, because we’ve been taking those lumps now and will get the credit and the benefit for it in the future. and I think we look at it more that way than we actually do, having to go into 2020 with an aggressive ramp.

So, a couple of similar things are going on in communications as in oil/gas a few years past. We have an exogenous factor - consumers replacing cable and satellite TV with streaming - pounding one of the subsegments of communications, DirecTV home installation. This subsegment has been dying the death of a thousand cuts. MasTec is trying to replace this with installs of home security and smart home devices, but I remain skeptical that can make up for the millions of DirecTV installs they have done.

I asked about this, and why it wouldn't be better to sell the subsegment and use the proceeds to finance all their new CapEx. Investor Relations VP Marc Lewis was kind enough to explain their thinking here:

Install to the home and customer fulfillment are both good businesses. The last 2 decades, DirecTV has been a great customer there...and still is. That business is low capex, quick cash conversion, it's very scalable up and down because our technicians get paid piece work...plus the work is diversified among hundreds of thousands of individual work orders each month...so all in all, it is very low risk. So, if we can replicate that with other customers we'd love to do just that and enhance the offering. Lots of in-home services, delivery and customer services in trials that might be able to fill the gap for DirecTV.

But the ramp-up on 5G is also proceeding a little more slowly than they anticipated. They have been guiding for some time to H2 2019 as the big ramp-up in the 5G rollout, but now, they are seeing it proceed a little slower than we had all hoped. So, despite still showing double-digit YoY growth in the wireless and wireline subsegments, it's a little below where they had hoped and my own projections. But this just pushes out the carriers' CapEx spends a bit.

So, like in 2016, with the oil/gas segment, MasTec is still making big investments in their communications segment. We see it on a couple of line items in the balance sheet:

And their book value has jumped:

They’ve also hired about 250 new tower climbers a quarter for four quarters now, and they are hoping to keep doing that through the end of the year. Each new hire costs about $30-40k in training for this highly skilled and dangerous job, so that's a significant spend just there.

Finally, something similar is happening in power generation. It is growing like crazy and they have doubled their workforce in the past year, so that’s why we see the margin thinning there. In any event, I expect margins in both segments to return to where they were at some point in 2020.

The State of 5G

"5G" is a marketing term adopted by the wireless industry to describe a group of technologies, mostly centered around "millimeter-wave" radio. "mmWave," as the industry refers to it, is a big chunk of the spectrum at much higher frequencies than were previously used, from 24-100 GHz. The wireless industry saw two advantages to this portion of the spectrum:

Higher data speeds than the sub-6 GHz bandwidth (LTE, AKA "4G"), about 100x the theoretical peak per channel and much lower latency. It was available.

Why was this giant chunk of the spectrum still available in the 21st Century? Because despite the high speed and low latency, the signal is hugely problematic. The signal does not travel far. Higher frequencies also have penetration issues. They can be knocked down by just about anything, including your hand, which is a problem when the main use-case is a device you hold in your hand. mmWave frequencies are not only knocked down by solid objects, but by rain, fog, and a small slice around 60 GHz is absorbed by oxygen.

So, there will be no mmWave outside of cities, because of the distance issues. The plan here is for upgraded multichannel LTE on all those towers - 5G Lite. But inside of cities, your chances of getting a 5G signal are not great because of the distance and penetration issues. It's pretty clear you will not be getting the signal indoors unless you are standing next to a window. So most of the time, even city dwellers will be on 5G Lite until the density of radio towers is much greater. But even if the carriers put a small cell on every rooftop, it still does not solve the penetration issues.

On top of that, the state of 5G consumer hardware is still in the advanced prototype stage. I've only been able to play around with the Samsung Galaxy 5G. When you can actually get a 5G signal - almost nowhere - it's great. That is, until you move in any direction. Standing still, you get 5G for about 10 minutes until the 5G chip overheats and the phone falls back to the 4G chips inside. The phone also works very poorly in warm environments, again quickly overheating the 5G chip. The Wall Street Journal reviewer kept an ice chest around, just so she could cool the phone and actually, you know, review it. It's a giant, expensive mess of compromises built around a power-hungry heat monster of a 5G chip, and a giant battery required to power it.

So the rollout of 5G is proceeding very slowly, because the carriers are really struggling with the distance and penetration issues, and how this translates into products built around mobility. They will keep doing what they always do when they run into implementation issues: more towers, more cells, more CapEx. It's worked for them before.

Everything you need to know about mmWave has come into sharp focus with, of all things, the NFL and NBA seasons. Verizon (VZ) has wired up 13 football stadiums and 4 basketball arenas so far with 5G. They are promoting the heck out of it during games, including with announcer live-reads, which are expensive. They are putting quite a bit of their current 5G promotional focus into it, claiming it shows how well Verizon 5G can work in a crowded environment. This was the 4th paragraph of CEO Hans Vestberg’s Q3 presentation; it is very important to them:

At the same time, we continue to deploy also 5G in stadiums. This is important for us because it's part of the dense urban areas where you have a lot of viewers at the same time when really our 5G is coming to excel.

Except it shows the exact opposite. As expected, there is no mmWave signal outside the facilities, or in the concourses, as the concrete knocks it down. But even inside the stadium or arena, the mmWave signal is available in “just certain seating areas,” according to Verizon.

Think about this for a moment. These are spaces that are literally designed so that every point inside the cavernous interior has line-of-sight to every other point. On top of that, people are largely stationary, so the added mobility issues don’t come into play. Despite the crowd, this should be the easiest test case for 5G, and they can’t even pass that test, even when it is a large part of their marketing focus.

Now think about how that translates into an actual city situation with millions of people and devices, where line-of-sight is often blocked. On top of that, start moving everything around, and the mobility issues come into play.

I don’t think they know what this looks like in the end, if there ever is an end. Right now, they are making it up as they go along, because this is far more complex than any buildout they’ve had.

An additional drag has been the uncertainty surrounding the Sprint (S) - TMobile (TMUS) merger. We just received news that the merger has been approved, but it will still take a while to sort this out. In three months, we should have a lot more clarity here about how the new merged entity will approach 5G. This also puts the entry of a new carrier, DISH (DISH), into play.

This is my long-winded way of saying that there may never be a giant QoQ expansion of activity here like people have been expecting, but rather a slower grind up that goes on for years and years. On top of that, increased tower density will augment the need for maintenance services. All of this is good news for MasTec. I believe their communications revenue will keep grinding up, and the margins will begin to expand once their heavy recent investments begin to taper next year.

MasTec’s End

MasTec’s end of this comes in two ways, and now a third with the recent acquisition of QuadGen Wireless, a communications engineering and software firm.

Beginning with their existing units, wireline and wireless, they see action on both of these. The carriers have been laying down tons of fiber in anticipation of increased backhaul needs once 5G networks are up and running, and that is built into the current double-digit growth on the wireline side. This is ongoing, but AT&T (T) is cutting back on CapEx here due to their shareholder issues, and that will put some negative pressure on the unit.

But the larger portion is in wireless, and that has not even started in a big way. Right now, the biggest thing driving the double-digit growth in wireless is still AT&T’s FirstNet. This is a Federally-sponsored parallel 4G network open only to first responders. It is being set up throughout the country, and they are retrofitting for 5G when they are up on the towers as well (these are mostly enhanced LTE towers). This is also ongoing.

But as I have laid out, the full 5G rollout is going to be much more complex. The carriers are approaching it in slightly different ways. Verizon is very focused on the mmWave portion of the package. On the other side, T-Mobile is looking to leverage a range of bandwidths, both inside and outside the mmWave band. AT&T is sort of in the middle with their upgraded LTE “5GE” service which is what they have up and running in most places right now, and I can tell you from personal experience is quite good.

The point is that there is a ton of complexity, well beyond anything that’s ever been done before. They can’t even fill up a basketball arena with mmWave right now. The rollout will involve a combination of small, medium and large cells, all operating on multiple bandwidths. No one is exactly sure how it looks in the end, but they are going to keep putting up cells until it works.

So the scenario is that MasTec continues to grow revenue here, year after year, as the carriers try and get their arms around this thing. With what looks to be 4 players all out there at the same time building 5G out, this increases demand pressures.

This is why MasTec has been willing to forgo some cash flow leading into this, in order to have the equipment and personnel ready for the opportunity. As Mas said, this can always turn sour, but does it look like the carriers are turning back? They have predicated much of their future growth not just off 5G handsets, but also the growing IoT ecosystem, likely to be billions of devices, which will rely heavily on 5G in the future. Or so they hope. They are full steam ahead.

But this increased complexity has opened up another opportunity, and that’s where QuadGen comes into play. QuadGen specializes in designing, testing, and optimizing wireless networks. The $80 million acquisition adds 600 engineers to the MasTec payroll, with offices in Pennsylvania, Atlanta, and India. While not entirely outside Mastec’s core competencies, it certainly expands the Venn diagram.

The main play here is that it augments the range of services MasTec can offer, and gets them into the planning and engineering process earlier, as well as post-deployment. I think they also like the international footprint.

But on top of that, there is a sectoral growth story here. The complex nature of these networks is going to require complex solutions. Think about those basketball arenas. Or an office. Or a mall. They are filled with people, moving around with their devices. They are continually being blocked by walls, objects, or other people.

Networks for these spaces are going to have to be custom designed, tested, and optimized for each space in order for 5G to really work. This is the kind of thing QuadGen does.

But thinking more broadly, there is a possible future where the complexity requires that custom design comes down to the city-block level. With a baseline of millions of people and their mobile devices, add billions of IoT devices to the picture, and while we’re at it, self-driving cars talking to each other on 5G, moving at varying speeds. The old model was to put the cells as high as possible at regular intervals, and then fill the inevitable dead spots ad hoc. That will likely not work for 5G. It may require much more local, even hyperlocal planning, testing and optimization.

So not only will this be a nice additive service that can be leveraged by MasTec’s existing relationships with the carriers, but there’s a big growth story in there too.

Guidance

The company is guiding to a modest 4% bump in YoY Q4 TTM revenues due to that pipeline delay, but a big margin expansion, leading to a 55% bump in guided TTM EPS:

They beat up their own guidance every quarter as well as my math, which gets to $5.10. This quarter was a more modest beat due to that delay, but they are not guiding for that to come in Q4, so there’s still a lot of room for upside “surprise” there.

Conclusions: Miles to Go

Bill Stilwell

We are no longer at the starting line like we were a few quarters ago, but MasTec still has miles to go on this journey. Let’s look again at the overall bull thesis:

Oil/gas continues to perform. Despite the bit of recent turmoil in the exploration scene in west Texas, pipelines are moving forward at a rapid pace. MasTec customers have tens of billions in CapEx coming down the pike. The key chart:

This is the monthly spread between Brent, the global benchmark for light, sweet crude, and WTI, the US benchmark for the same. Right now, WTI is about $5 per barrel cheaper than Brent, but you can see that it has been as high as $10 as recently as May. If you were a refiner, which would you prefer?

But the takeaway capacity is not yet there. Pipes are at or near capacity as soon as they open, and they are already busy planning the next expansion. So long as that spread remains over $2, they will keep building pipelines.

Communications feels some negative YoY pressure from install-to-home and also less so with wireline due to AT&T’s cutbacks. This will be more than offset by increasing wireless revenue and margin expansion.

Power generation continues to grow like a weed, but the company gets its arms around the growth and gets margins back.

Electrical transmission will continue to move sideways until there is more public and private investment in the grid. But if that happens, and events may dictate that they will, this segment could start looking like power generation.

The biggest risk to the thesis is that Brent-WTI spread. I don’t even think a recession derails it. Infrastructure is a long term investment, and both capital and labor are cheap during recessions. It’s actually the best time to build.

The end effect is on cash flow. Let’s look at that chart again, but back it up to the 5-year widow:

Data by YCharts

That grind down from 2015 through the beginning of 2019 is the result of two rounds of large investments, first in oil/gas and now in communications. Since the WTI recovery in 2016, revenue has been growing very nicely, but it was winding up in these investments, not cash flow.

Data by YCharts

So now we are already seeing the effects of the first round of investments in oil/gas, and the same sort of thing should begin to happen in the communications segment very soon.

As far as trading MasTec goes, let’s look at the price chart again, but as percent off high:

Data by YCharts

Those big dips are your buying opportunities. There was one right before earnings of 8%. As you can see however, there seems to be a lot more confidence in them, and the dips look to be getting smaller since they reported the June quarter.

MasTec remains my number one pick going forward, and will likely remain that way all through next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.