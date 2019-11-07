Addus: Strong Organic Growth Thanks To Rate Boost

The company has diversified its revenue beyond PCS and now derives revenue from both hospice and home health.

However, the company also missed out on revenue in Illinois in Q3 because the state delayed an additional rate increase to account for minimum wage increases in Chicago/Cook County.

Thesis

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) posted a strong quarter of organic revenue growth. While the company has consistently guided for 3-5% same-store sales growth, that figure hit 7.7% this quarter.

Addus operates in a highly regulated government healthcare market, Personal Care Services (PCS). Its PCS solutions are provided primarily to Medicaid recipients. The company's largest Medicaid business is in Illinois. In Q3, a rate increase by Illinois Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) was the primary source of same-store revenue growth for the company's PCS business.

Addus has a strong and growing presence in the PCS market. It is also growing via acquisition in the hospice and home health spaces. While there are risks to investing in a highly regulated market like government healthcare, Addus doesn't have a comparable peer in the PCS market and the tailwinds in the space provide long-term opportunity for patient investors.

Q3-19: Addus Still Heavily Dependent On Illinois

Addus is a leading provider of PCS to patients in a home setting. PCS isn't medical care. It's assistance with daily living. Addus home health aides help clients with activities such as bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, transportation service, etc.

As Illinois goes, so goes Addus. Addus' business is heavily dependent on the Illinois Medicaid program. More than 40% of the company's PCS revenue - PCS itself comprised 91% of Addus revenue Q3 - is derived from Illinois. In recent years, the company has worked to diversify its revenue stream beyond Illinois by acquiring PCS, Home Health, and Hospice firms with operations in other states.

While Addus has reduced its dependence on Illinois - the State comprised 66% of Addus revenue vs. 40% today - the relationship still poses problems for Addus. Because Illinois struggles with budgetary problems, it routinely delays payments to vendors, including Addus. The company typically operates with a large accounts receivable balance - $138 million currently - largely due to delayed payments from Illinois.

Addus' business in Illinois is both directly with the State and with Medicaid MCOs that operate on the State's behalf. Approximately 30% of the company's Illinois revenue today is derived from Medicaid MCOs. A rate increase from Illinois Medicaid MCOs in Q3 helped boost the company's same-store PCS growth overall.

The company was also owed an additional Illinois rate increase on Sept. 1 to make up for minimum wage increases in Chicago and Cook County implemented in recent years. Addus employs workers in both Chicago and Cook County. But the Sept. 1 rate increase was delayed and the company expects to receive that rate increase in Q4.

Valuation And Risks

Addus is a unique story. It doesn't have a pure competitor in the public markets. Its competitors are largely tiny mom-and-pop PCS shops. Given the company's massive addressable market, its consistent 3-5% organic revenue growth coupled with growth via strategic acquisitions, Addus looked like a buying opportunity in September after it issued shares to finance the acquisition of a hospice company. Since then, shares are up ~10%, but are still off their highs of $92.

As seen with recent events in Illinois, the company is highly susceptible to policy shifts at the state level. Medicaid and Medicaid MCOs are the primary source of PCS revenue for Addus, and Medicaid is subject to policy and reimbursement shifts at the state level. Any shift in national healthcare policy could also impact Addus.

As the company continues to expand market share via acquisitions and consistently generates same-store sales growth, the valuation of the company is likely to grow. As long as the company can consistently generate 3-5% same-store sales growth and makes wise acquisitions, the company will likely continue to be a slow and steady compounder. For the periods spanning YTD, the last year, the last two years, and the last five years, Addus' investment returns have outpaced those of the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Conclusion

Addus is a niche provider of a service that will always be a need for an aging population. It's an interesting play on the aging population, but I wouldn't view it as a core holding given the policy risks and the price dips the stock takes when the company sells stock to finance acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.