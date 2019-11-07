Rationalizing Reinvestment In McGrath RentCorp

Though McGrath did acknowledge the possibility of pending challenges, specifically some economic uncertainty, its leasing businesses do have a counter-cyclical nature.

Inventories in all three segments have grown year-over-year and utilization has improved in two. Average monthly rental rates have increased in two. Its ROIC should end the year above 6%.

McGrath RentCorp reported 2019 third quarter results on October 29 and notably blew by analysts' average estimates. It also upgraded full-year projections for a second time this year.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) reported 2019 third quarter results on October 29. The business-to-business leasing company notably blew by analysts' average estimates. Revenue improved year-over-year by 21.2% from $143.1 million to $173.6 million. Analysts estimated diluted earnings at $1.03 per share. McGrath delivered $1.32 in EPS via increases on the top line as well as improved margins.

The market responded quite favorably to the report as well as to the company's second upgrade to full-year guidance this year. During second quarter reporting McGrath had bumped the range to 9% to 14% from its original projection of a 5% to 10% increase.

“Based upon the Company’s year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook and expects its 2019 total operating profit to increase 15% to 19% above 2018 results, as compared to our prior expectation of a 9% to 14% increase.”

On October 30, the share price soared over 10%. It did settle the next two business days approximately 3.7% lower. Overall, the price gained 6+%. It's a move most investors would welcome.

But, for my investment club this particular jump moved the share price into melancholic territory. It's time to vote on recouping our original investment. I'm usually excited about the opportunity to reallocate funds. But, personally, I've wanted us to reinvest into McGrath for some time.

Investing History With McGrath

In 2016, my investment club decided to transition away from a GARP investing model toward a DGI investing strategy. We defined our criteria - healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth. By 2017, we were filtering our searches for GRAVY - “GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. As a result, we found McGrath.

McGrath leases product in three business segments - Mobile Modular & Portable Storage, TRS-Ren Telco and Adler Tank Rentals.

At the time, McGrath had been bumping its dividend rate annually by just $0.02 and was $1.04 per share. But, we felt signs were pointing toward a break in that trend line.

“Should the company target a payout ratio of even 50%, the dividend rate could near $1.50 by 2022 if the company opted to pace dividend growth in conjunction with earnings growth.”

From initial investment to the final point of sale or disposal, McGrath measures its performance by ROIC (return on invested capital). At the start of 2016, management was dissatisfied with its ROIC plummeting to less than 5%. The company measures ROIC as operating profit less taxes divided by total assets less cash plus short-term operating liabilities.

With a dedicated focus on ROIC, McGrath purposely began dissecting and tweaking its rental transactions relative to profitability factors such as pricing, market, lease term, preparation costs, and commissions. It started with the Mobile Modular business because the segment had the largest market opportunity and equipment inventory.

The results from 2016 were expected to take time to flow through the business but to have long-term impact. Initial signs of improvement showed up in McGrath's cash flow. In 2017, it was actively paying down debt and buying back shares.

After a few weeks of chasing McGrath's share price in August 2017, my club pulled the trigger at a market price higher than we'd ever anticipated, just a penny under $41 during the first week of September. Though we'd never recommend chasing a share price, as it turned out, McGrath had passed the $40 mark and wouldn't fall back.

With the reporting of 2017 full-year results in February 2018, our prediction about the dividend trend line proved true. McGrath boosted its annual dividend rate 31%, marking over 25 consecutive years of annual increases. The annual rate bumped to $1.36 per share.

“The improved company performance and anticipated earnings and cash flow benefits from Tax Reform support the 31% dividend increase announced.”

My club hardly expected a 31% increase going forward but recognized it as the result of a) the company's focus on ROIC and improved performance, b) the benefits of tax reform and c) the stability of potential growth opportunities in the markets served by the company's rental equipment.

Like many companies in the fall of 2018, McGrath's share price dramatically corrected. Its 52-week high of $68.79 was set in early June. On September 30, it closed at $55.05. A month later, it closed down another 15% at $47.87.

By the time the books closed on 2018 in February 2019, the share price had recovered to the $60 range. Average utilization, a factor of inventory management and effective pricing, improved to its best marks in two segments - to 78.2% in the Mobile Modular segment, the best ratio since 2008 and to 59.9% in Adler Tank Rentals, the best ratio since 2014. McGrath's ROIC neared 6%, a marked improvement wholly credited to increases in operating profit. The company announced another double-digit dividend increase from $1.36 to $1.50 per share annually. Our prediction the dividend would reach that level by 2022 proved quite faint.

The inventories in all three segments have grown year-over-year. Utilization has improved year-over-year in two of the three segments – Mobile Modular and TRS-Ren Telco. Average monthly rental rates have also increased year-over-year in two of the three segments – Mobile Modular and Adler Tank Rentals. Thus, the company's ROIC ratio has continued to improve throughout 2019. By the end of the year, it should be in the 6.3% range, a 400 basis point improvement over 2018.

Reinvesting Considerations

My club allows an investment three years to prove our investment thesis. We estimate our investments should double in 7 to 10 years. In this long-toothed bull market, we've rarely, if ever, had to wait that long.

My investment club's average price per share on McGrath has declined to $39.22. We estimate reinvesting at a price around $75 would inflate our break-even to over $50. Thus, one valid question on a decision to reinvest is whether McGrath's share price will top the $100 mark in the next seven years.

Earnings per share for the full year of 2019 should near the $3.80 mark. McGrath's average P/E ratio over the past five years has been nearly 19. Breaching the $100 mark at a multiple of 19 requires earnings of approximately $5.27. Thus, the bottom line would need to improve at a clip of only 5% per year for the next seven and market multiples would have to remain steady. Since its had a focus on improving ROIC, the company's operating profit has improved year-over-year at a 20% annual clip. However, it's probably not reasonable to expect that rate of improvement for the next seven years.

McGrath's latest verbiage did acknowledge the possibility of pending challenges.

“Despite some economic uncertainty, many fundamentals remain healthy and our activity levels are good. We will maintain our focus as we bring 2019 to a successful close.” (emphasis added)

Of course, from a bearish perspective, market multiples could drop. At the low in March 2009, McGrath did trade as low as $12.04 just one day before rebounding. The majority of the time, its multiple did not drop into single digits.

In actuality, broad economic pressures can actually work in McGrath's favor as a leasing company, .

“The counter-cyclical nature of portions of our rental business and the dynamics of limited capital availability make rentals attractive.”

Discussion during the 2008-2009 financial crisis revealed the company's approach to hard times.

“Recessions really create a lot of opportunities for companies if they know how to use them properly. We feel with the capital that we have and our ability to do various items that I won’t speak to in detail, but, during windows like this, that we can really get a leg up on our competitors and be in a very favorable position as business activity picks up.” (emphasis added)

McGrath actually acquired Adler Tank Rentals in late 2008 during the financial crisis.

The company also noted success during a downturn relies on more factors than other companies' tendencies to turn to leasing.

“We would expect McGrath RentCorp to fare better than many companies due to the counter-cyclical nature of portions of our rental businesses, our strong cash flows and low leverage balance sheet.” (emphasis added)

As reference points, cash provided by operating activities was $98.7 million for all of 2008 and is $136.9 million through just nine months of 2019 tracking at $182.5 million for the year. At year-end 2008, McGrath owed $305.5 million, up from $197.7 million due to the Adler acquisition. A decade later, it now owes a comparable $301.5 million. However, its debt-to-equity ratio was 122.26% at year-end 2008 and is only 48.88% now.

Reinvesting Rationale

My club has pledged the doubling of an investment will force a vote. More times than not, we've found it difficult to fathom investing in a company as it sets new highs.

In reality, we have a “do nothing” option with McGrath – we could simply hold and reinvest dividends. However, should my club have to choose only between divesting half or reinvesting, my personal vote would be to reinvest in McGrath.

Source: MGRC.com

Its focus on improving return continues to produce results. There is still room for geographic expansion. Plus, unlike many companies, it is uniquely positioned to benefit during a downturn making its dividend still likely to grow at a double-digit rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MGRC.