The Young DGI - An Introduction To Start Your DGI Portfolio

We include tables that look at how we might expect the portfolio to perform between now and 2030.

For so many investors who are just beginning their journey, the question always starts with the challenge of how to even begin the process of building a portfolio.

Some might be lucky enough to inherit money or maybe they had grandparents who set aside money throughout their childhood and now they are turning it over to you because you are a responsible adult. One of the most incredible changes in the investment world is the rise of zero-cost trading which means that even a beginning investor who has no inheritance or pot of savings to invest can now make smaller incremental purchases without the excessive cost to go with it. This makes it much easier to build wealth in a cost-effective manner.

Let's consider what I believe is a fairly realistic example:

Joe has $50/two weeks ($1300/year) that he can allocate towards building a dividend growth portfolio. Let's say that Joe finds a stock like AT&T to be attractive and he plans to buy 1 share every 2 weeks and will purchase an additional share every time he has enough leftover funds to purchase a full share.

Under the old model of $4.95 per trade commission, this would mean that Joe would pay approximately $43.01/share ($38.06 closing price on 10/29 + $4.95 per trade). Using this method, Joe would be able to purchase 30 shares (one share every 2 weeks plus the additional 4 shares that came from what was leftover after the purchases were made. Over the course of a year, this portfolio would generate an annualized income of $61.20 per year. What makes this method of investing so awful for starting investors in that it would result in then paying an 11.5% premium because of the additional trade fees.

Under the new model of no cost trades, Joe would be able to purchase each share for exactly what it costs ($38.06 closing price) which would result in 34 shares over the course of the year which would generate an annualized income of $69.36 per year. While $8/year doesn't seem like much, the ability to purchase shares sooner before needing to save up for bulk purchases can add up quickly (especially when you begin committing large amounts capital towards purchases).

My Strategy

My fiancé and I have a fairly simple game plan when it comes to investing and it focuses on maintaining a low expense budget while requiring each of us to allocate $200 each every two weeks for a total of $10,400/year. Although both of us recently took pay decreases in exchange for better long-term opportunities we are still determined to meet this ambitious saving goal in spite of these pay decreases.

Here are some key things we took into consideration in order to make sure we are able to meet this ambitious savings goal.

Create a Budget!

I believe too many millennials (not that other generations are any better) overlook the role that budgeting plays when it comes to saving this kind of money (which is especially important because we saw overall decreases in pay to take jobs that improve our quality of life). While these pay decreases are temporary, it was still important that we considered what changes we would have to make to our lifestyle in order to take these jobs.

Here are some helpful tips that I have used over the years to help with my budgeting plan:

As a general rule, the average American is not good at saving money which means that they are starting at a disadvantage when they attempt to budget properly. I think it is important to know how good (or bad) you are when it comes to saving. Personally, I have no problem admitting that I am not an inherently good saver, but I have created habits that help me overcome this! Create habits that help you overcome your shortfalls. One of my favorite things to do is set up an account at an institution that allows me to allocate funds from my paycheck between a handful of labeled savings accounts because this allows me to really understand what the funds are intended to be used for. The best example I can provide is that I personally love home renovation and power tools, so I created an account marked "Home Improvement" which is intended to cover these expenses. If the funds aren't available, then I don't get to buy a new tool or I will need to forego work on the house that isn't entirely necessary. I also have the choice of manually adding to this account from the checking which means I will need to sacrifice another activity in exchange. Budgeting doesn't mean that you must be boring or forego every activity in favor of saving but it does mean that you must learn to prioritize your money and what activities you really want to spend it on. Keep your finances simple. Do you like the idea of a new car? Do you like the idea of having to pay for it too? Well, if you are anything like me, a new car sounds great, but the payment associated with it does not. My fiancé and I own three vehicles (2001 Chevrolet Silverado, 2005 Mazda 3, and a 2012 Jeep Compass) outright and have a total obligation of $900/month to cover the mortgage and all student loan payments. Since consolidating our households and finances we have found tons of cost-efficiencies to improve our finances. Lowering your potential expenses not only simplifies your life but it also reduces stress and improves well-being.

There are plenty of tools available for developing budgets but many of them are overly complicated and often require too much time to set up. I will also be the first to acknowledge that the average person does not find budgeting interesting enough to devote countless hours to building a better budget.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) is a term that is commonly used in the investment community but I like to apply a tweaked version of it to consumer finances because it can tell us a lot about someone. My definition of FCF (when it comes to personal finances) focuses on the funds I have available to save or spend on things that are not necessities. In the banking world, debt-to-income (DTI) is a more common method used when it comes to consumer finances/lending, but DTI typically does not include non-credit report recurring expenses which means that DTI only captures a snapshot of a borrower’s financial position and often excludes many expenses that I would consider to be necessities in the modern age (such as utilities, sewer, etc.).

To examine your FCF I would suggest using Microsoft (MSFT) Excel to build a basic budget spreadsheet that shows monthly necessity costs (debts with a mandatory payment requirement) versus other debts that are not necessities (such as spending on food, cable television, Netflix (NFLX), etc.). Below is an example of a basic budget (you can make it as elaborate or simple as you want).

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

To put this table into words, my fiancé and I have approximately $1,690.53/month of mandatory expenses that we cannot forego with another $768.73/month of non-necessity expenses for a total monthly obligation of $2,459.26/month. In a month, my fiancé and I have a combined net income of $5,753.00/month (after taxes, benefits, etc.) which results in $3,293.74/month of free and clear funds.

Simply put, my fiancé and I have quite a bit of FCF available at approximately 57% of our take-home paycheck every month. We have our necessity expenses covered by 3.4x and have a total necessity/non-necessity coverage of 2.34x. This translates to an FCF measurement of $39.5k/annually which is a whole lot of potential dough that can be invested!

The Focus of The Portfolio

We will be focusing on purchasing high-quality stocks below their fair value in order to generate consistently growing income for my fiancé and me. We do not have a specific use for the funds (and therefore they will likely all be reinvested and used to purchase additional shares). Depending on our finances in the future we may choose to use the funds if it means that we can improve our quality of life (such as allowing one of us to become a stay-at-home parent). We do not plan on using these funds to pay for an unsustainable lifestyle that includes purchasing new vehicles, toys, or other frivolous items (these types of items can only be saved for when every other aspect of our budget has been taken care of).

I intend to utilize no-fee trades in order to build a portfolio because this will allow the purchase of shares whenever money is available. Additionally, this will allow me to purchase a greater variety of stocks because I no longer need to be concerned about purchasing enough shares to make paying for a trade worthwhile.

Forecasting

Forecasting is a topic that is extremely helpful for creating a baseline of expectations as to how the portfolio will perform in both short and long-term scenarios. When forecasting, it is important to maintain reasonable expectations as to how you believe your portfolio will operate because it is important we create data set(s) that are indicative of how these stocks will actually perform. Therefore, I like to create a more broad-based forecast that looks at how the portfolio will perform based on the following variables:

Dividend Rate

Dividend Growth

Contributed Funds

From these variables, I was able to produce the following tables shown in the next section.

Dividend Rate

The dividend rate assumption model I created is based on the likelihood that we will purchase stocks that have an average yield of 3% which seems like an appropriate floor given that the average yield in the portfolio is between 2-4%. In this model, I have also included three scenarios that depict how annual dividend increases will impact the income generated by the portfolio. By 2030, the portfolio would have a yield on cost (YOC) of:

3% annual dividend increase = 3.5% YOC

5% annual dividend increase = 3.9% YOC

7% annual dividend increase = 4.4% YOC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The second dividend rate assumption model examines what the portfolio would look like if the average shares purchased carried a dividend yield of approximately 4%. In my opinion, it would be a stretch to create a well-balanced portfolio of the highest-quality dividend stocks and be able to reach a starting yield of 4%. With that said, I wanted to review this scenario because there may come a time where I am willing to infuse more risk into this portfolio in order to obtain a higher yield. By 2030, the portfolio would have a YOC of:

3% annual dividend increase = 4.7% YOC

5% annual dividend increase = 5.2% YOC

7% annual dividend increase = 5.8% YOC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The third dividend rate assumption model looks at how the portfolio would perform if the average shares purchased carried a dividend yield of approximately 5%. This scenario is extremely unlikely; however, it is possible that I will consider adding higher-risk stocks to the portfolio in the future depending on whether or not the risk/reward justifies it. By 2030, the portfolio would have a YOC of:

3% annual dividend increase = 5.9% YOC

5% annual dividend increase = 6.5% YOC

7% annual dividend increase = 7.3% YOC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Increased Contributions

When I ran the dividend rate models I decided to maintain a total contribution amount of $10,400/annually but I also wanted to see how the portfolio would perform if we were able to increase our annual contributions to $12,000/year. The primary realization I came away with from an increased contribution is that it will have no impact on the YOC when compared with the models from the ‘Dividend Rate’ section. Ultimately, this means that additional capital will increase the income generated at a faster pace but that he YOC will not increase/decrease just by contributing more/fewer funds. The forecasting tables below followed the same set up as the models in the ‘Dividend Rate’ section but specifically focuses on the difference in annual income generated.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I want to emphasize that if my fiancé and I were to begin contributing extra to this portfolio it would have zero impact from a current or long-term YOC perspective which means that the only true benefit of adding additional funds is that it will increase the amount of annual income received. We do plan to contribute additional funds every year and at least part of our bonuses (if and when we receive them).

The Portfolio

I have had a Taxable account for quite some time, but I have recently made some moves to refocus the portfolio because so many positions that were established represent the stepping stones that brought me to where I am today. As a self-taught investor, there was quite a bit of pain involved having purchased stocks that I never would have if I had the knowledge back then that I have today. In order to keep things simple, my Taxable account has undergone a full reset to where I am eliminating all positions that I do not consider to be core holdings of the type of dividend growth portfolio I want going forward. As of the time I am writing this article, there are five positions remaining (not shown in the table below) that I plan to liquidate before the end of 2019.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The only other image I plan to consistently post is an annual income snapshot which is intended to provide a better perspective of how income produced by the portfolio has grown over the long-term.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I would love to hear feedback or suggestions about additional graphics in the future. The goal of this article series is to maintain a more simple article that looks at how someone who is younger would go about building a dividend growth portfolio. I am happy to consider adding any additional tables or charts that readers believe would add value.

Conclusion

As the introduction article, this is much longer than any of my future articles will be because the goal is to provide a simple approach that is easy to read. The target audience is going to be people my age (30 years old) and younger because a longer timeline is going to be necessary unless you have significantly more disposable income that would allow you to build an income stream faster than a normal person.

So what do you think of my portfolio? What kind of dividend-paying stocks do you have on your radar? I'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts in the comment section.

My Fiance and I are long the following: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Eaton (ETN), Honeywell (HON), International Business Machines (IBM), Kinder Morgan (KMI), McDonalds (MCD), 3M (MMM), Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA), Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), Texas Instruments (TXN), Union Pacific (UNP), VF Corporation (VFC), Valero Energy (VLO).

Disclosure: I am/we are long adm, etn, hon, ibm, kmi, mcd, mmm, scha, schb, schd, sche, schf, txn, unp, vfc, vlo. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. My clients John and Jane are also long many of the stocks included in this portfolio.