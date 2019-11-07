Erie Indemnity Co.: Buy The Dip In This Misunderstood Dividend Aristocrat

The company has increased its quarterly dividend rate for 27 consecutive years and we expect another rate hike to be announced this December.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) with a market cap of $9.3 billion is classified as an insurance broker although the company doesn't technically sell insurance products. Investors here are buying the management arm and service provider for an affiliated "reciprocal-insurer exchange." This article goes into how that model works but suffice it to say that ERIE simply collects fees for handling all the claims and paperwork without carrying underwriting risks like a typical insurance company. We highlight that ERIE, publicly traded since 1995, is now a 'dividend aristocrat' with 27 years of consecutive rate hikes. The stock has been a big winner in 2019 up about 35% despite significant volatility in recent months. We think the fundamentals are strong and see the current pullback as a new buying opportunity.

Erie Indemnity Company Background

As mentioned, ERIE has a unique structure among "insurance companies." Erie Indemnity is the "managing attorney-in-fact for the Erie Insurance Exchange," which itself is owned by the subscribers and the underlying policyholders. The analogy here to help understand the connections is that the separate operating 'Property & Casualty', and 'Life Insurance' business fronts are akin to a not-for-profit credit union or a mutual savings group, while ERIE is paid to run and manage the operation.

The relationship with the exchange is exclusive and the sole function of Erie Indemnity in ERIE is dependent on the exchange but it's also a mutual relationship. Data shows that the underlying insurance business at the exchange is growing and there's a high rate of retention among subscribers which drives revenues and earnings for ERIE.

ERIE, as the incorporated service provider, that takes a 25% fee on all premiums written by the exchange for administrative services like policy processing, customer service, marketing, and investment management. ERIE also provides claims management systems and technology. The fee is contractually limited to 25% but could be reduced, if necessary, to support exchange liquidity under a possible stress scenario. The Exchange is represented by independent agencies that serve as its sole insurance distribution; again, these are separate from ERIE. This means that ERIE doesn't have the same underwriting risks of traditional insurance companies, but nevertheless is dependent on the health of the exchange, profiting from the volume premiums written.

Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania with field offices in the region, the group has approximately 6,000 employees that handle claims and essentially the back-office work supporting the independent insurance broker agencies that are tasked with growing the exchange business. Growth for ERIE and the exchange is based on its claims handling capacity and the company's ability to expand field offices.

Q3 Financials Recap

ERIE reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 24th with GAAP EPS of $1.80 which beat expectations by $0.12 and was 16.9% higher compared to earnings of $1.54 in the period last year. Revenues this quarter at $638.74 million was essentially in line with expectations, missing by less than 1 million and up 4.3% year over year. The story has been accelerating profitability and higher margins supported by growth in premiums written through the underlying exchange in conjunction with contained operating expenses.

Summarizing some of the Q3 Highlights:

Management fee revenue for policy insurance and renewal services, the company's largest source of revenue representing 74% of the total, increased by 5.1% y/y.

The operating margin reached 16.6%, up from 15.8% for the period last year. The profit margin reached 14.7% from 13.1% in Q3 2018.

Through the first nine months, total premiums written by the exchange reached $5.74 billion, up 5.6% year to date. The average premium increased by 3.4% over the past 12 months.

Again, the business model is unique and admittedly difficult to understand but has proven to be very profitable. Earnings also include a smaller component of investment income which has reached $33.1 million this year, up from $20.8 million last year. The company's cash position has reached $344.9 million, up from $244.7 million last year which is in addition to its investment portfolio. Favorably, ERIE carries no long-term financial debt.

Erie Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

Going back to the stock price chart at the top of this article, the question is what exactly happened that resulted in shares of ERIE surging to trade at an all-time high of $270 back in July before collapsing 35% to the current level at $170. Keep in mind that even with the current share price weakness, ERIE is still up over 30% year to date.

Part of the bullishness in shares over the past year comes down to the accelerating earnings with EPS reaching $6.11 over the trailing twelve months which is nearly double the level from about 5 years ago. Return on equity at 31.4% has also climbed steadily higher.

There is no single explanation to describe why shares seemingly exploded higher in the first half of this year. We believe that it was a combination of good timing that ERIE had already been presenting accelerating growth with firming margins in the context of what was a volatile period in the market and a trend in favoring "defensive" type dividend payer. Indeed, it appears the episode where shares were up by as much as 100% year to date in late July was the classic momentum trade of investors and speculators chasing the price higher. The timing of the sell-off was the Q2 earnings release in July that at the time beat EPS expectations but appears to have been a 'sell the news' type of event.

One of the developments in the company has been a greater adoption of technology in recent years including a new claims management system launched in 2018 and mobile app platform. The market may be placing a premium on ERIE considering some characteristics of a tech company by offering a platform where independent insurance agents can operate through the exchange.

At its core, the exchange insurance business is benefiting from the strong economic growth environment with positive trends in consumer and business spending. Erie is a recognized brand in the North East region. Growth in earnings will simply be a function of how much business the independent insurance agents can bring to the exchange. This is in addition to current recurring revenue streams. We think steady growth and higher earnings will continue going forward.

Based on consensus estimates, ERIE is expected to reach EPS of $6.14 for the full year 2019, which if confirmed would represent an 11.4% increase compared to last year. The strong earnings trend could continue with a market estimate of $6.64 for 2020, up 8.1%.

In terms of valuation, it's important to recognize that there aren't any true peer comparables to ERIE since the business model is unique. To place the numbers in context, we think of ERIE as less of an "insurance" company and more like an "insurance service provider" so we think an earnings premium is justified.

The metric we are focusing on is the P/E ratio now 29x. Curiously, even including the wild momentum-based surge higher in the share price earlier this year that sent the P/E ratio to a high near 50x, ERIE has traded at an average P/E ratio averaging 28x for the past five years. By this measure, ERIE now appears at a reasonable earnings multiple relative to its own historical trading average. Erie may now even be cheap compared to levels it traded at between 2016 and 2017.

We think the recent pullback in shares represents a new buying opportunity for a stock that is highly profitable and has a very stable business outlook. In some ways, ERIE may deserve an even higher multiple now than at any other time over the past decade considering its higher profitability and a record ROE for the company. We set a price target for the year ahead at $200 representing 30x on 2020 consensus earnings and about 15% upside.

A Dividend Aristocrat

The other consideration here is the dividend. ERIE is impressively a dividend aristocrat with 27 years of consecutive annual rate increases. The company has a pattern of increasing the quarterly rate every December and we expect another increase this year. We forecast ERIE will increase its quarterly rate by $0.10 per share to a new rate of $1.00, an 11.1% increase compared to the current $0.90 rate. We think the company has room to reward shareholders and go for the $1.00 "round number" which would still keep the payout ratio around 65% on full year earnings, which is about the average payout ratio for the company over the past decade. If our forecast is confirmed, the forward dividend yield would move to 2.3%. Look for a dividend announcement in early December.

Risks

Beyond a broad-based economic slowdown, a couple of trends within the financials are worth monitoring. ERIE's operating margin is a key driver for the stock and will reflect management's ability to control costs. We also want to see the underlying insurance exchange continue to grow premiums and maintain the retention rates that are currently above 90%. Downside to any of these measures or weaker than expected results going forward could lead to another leg lower for the stock.

Takeaway

Erie Indemnity Company operates under a unique business model as a service provider for an affiliated "reciprocal-insurer exchange." The company's exclusive relationship with the exchange and well-established regional brand represents a strength in the operating profile that should continue to drive steady growth and consistent profitability.

We rate shares of ERIE are a buy at the current price of $175 following a significant pullback and a period of extreme volatility even as the outlook remains positive. A P/E ratio under 30x for ERIE and its unique business model has historically been near fair value for the stock and we think ERIE now deserves a higher multiple given firming profitability. The stock has value in our opinion and should continue to command a high premium given its steady earnings profile and outlook for dividend growth.

