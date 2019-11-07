AVEO Oncology: Still Holding Despite Another Setback For FOTIVDA

AVEO Oncology recently announced that the FDA has once again recommended the company hold off on submitting FOTIVDA's NDA for RCC. AVEO intends to file NDA in Q1 of 2020.

On November 4th, AVEO Oncology (AVEO) announced that the FDA "recommended that the Company not submit an NDA at this time" due to FOTIVDA's August interim overall survival "OS" results not alleviating their concerns and "that those results may worsen with final analysis at 263 events, and that the median OS for tivozanib is worse than that of sorafenib." Following the press release, the market hammered AVEO down around 40%-50% to ~$0.50 a share.

Figure 1: AVEO Hourly Chart (Source: Trendspider)

It appears the market has punished AVEO for another FOTIVDA delay and is convinced that the product won't make it through the FDA. Despite the FDA's views, the company expects to submit an NDA in Q1 and will have a final OS ready to report in June.

I intend to review the recent FOTIVDA update and what is next for the company. In addition, I provide my thoughts on this news and how I see FOTIVDA's saga playing out. Finally, I reveal my plans for AVEO as we closeout 2019 and head into 2020.

FOTIVDA's Status

In my previous AVEO articles, I have recapped FOTIVDA's (tivozanib) extended and laborious expedition through the FDA. Over the course of the regulatory pathway, AVEO has had to perform additional studies and has had to adjust FOTIVDA's intended indication. At the moment, AVEO is close to finishing up TIVO-3, a Phase III study comparing FOTIVDA to sorafenib (Nexavar) in highly refractory metastatic renal cell carcinoma 'RCC". TIVO-3 trial is intended to finally address the FDA's fears concerning FOTIVDA's OS data from their TIVO-1 trial. AVEO has already publicized that the TIVO-3 hit its primary endpoint of indicating a significant improvement in PFS and hit its secondary endpoint of overall response rate "ORR". Back in September, the company announced the results of their OS analysis that revealed an improvement in the hazard ratio "HR" to 0.99.

Figure 2: OS History (Source: AVEO)

Prior to the interim analysis, FOTIVDA's HR was greater than 1.0, which indicates that patients on FOTIVDA are at greater risk of death than those who are receiving other treatments. With an HR of 0.99, I expected the FDA to give the company the green light to submit FOTIVDA's NDA by year-end and potential approval in 2020. Obviously, the recent press release has thrown that scenario in the trash can and has pushed the FOTIVDA timeline back several months.

What is Next?

Now, AVEO is going to "narrow" FOTIVDA's proposed indication to relapsed/refractory RCC and will most likely have to be discussed in an FDA Advisory Committee "AdCom". In addition, the FDA wants AVEO to submit an updated statistical analysis plan "SAP". Subsequently, the company plans to submit an NDA in Q1 of 2020. The final OS analysis should be ready to go at some point in June 2020, which should provide the 263 OS events that have been requested by the FDA. If FOTIVDA fails to hit OS HR above 1.00, AVEO intends to withdraw its NDA application.

My Thoughts on the Update

At first glance, the fact the FDA is not supporting an NDA submission at this time is concerning. The company did report OS HR of 0.99, which was an improvement over previous readouts, so I was expecting an NDA submission in the coming weeks. Not only does this decision reveal that the FDA is still hesitant about OS HR, but it also sets FOTIVDA's timeline back several months. Essentially, AVEO and its investors are right back to January 2019, where the FDA advised AVEO to wait for mature data and the share price got cut in half. Yes, we now have improved OS HR numbers, but the situation feels the same… more data, more time.

Not everything about this update is doom and gloom, it looks as if AVEO is still going to submit FOTIVDA's NDA in the coming months, which could trigger a PDUFA date in late 2020 or early 2021. Regarding the potential AdCom, I would like to see FOTIVDA be discussed by key opinion leaders and healthcare providers. The FDA might be hung up on the data analysis, but a positive endorsement from actual practitioners can persuade the FDA enough to see the need for FOTIVDA in later lines of therapy for RCC. It is important to note that FOTIVDA could be the first agent in the 3rd and 4th line of therapy in RCC (Figure 3).

Figure 3: FOTIVDA RCC Market Opportunity (Source: (AVEO))

In addition, the AdCom would be a major catalyst to help support the share price and could be a strong bridge to the PDUFA date.

Overall, I believe the update just moves the NDA submission and PDUFA date back. The FDA was going to need the final OS data to make their final decision and I already anticipated an AdCom. I expect AVEO to submit FOTIVDA's NDA in late-Q1, which will allow the company to add TIVO-3's final data to the NDA early enough in the review cycle to prevent a PDUFA extension. In my opinion, this would put a potential AdCom and PDUFA date towards the end of 2020 or in early 2021.

Another Downside Risk

In addition to regulatory risks, AVEO has additional major downside risks that investors need to be aware of. My leading downside risk comes from a potential reverse stock-split due to the share price trading under $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive days. At the moment, AVEO is listed as a non-compliant company on the NASDAQ website and was notified on March 18th, 2019. On September 12th, the company filed an 8-K reporting that it will not meet the NASDAQ requirements by the 180-day deadline, but the NASDAQ could allow for a 180-day extension to regain compliance, which would require the ticker trade above $1.00 for ten consecutive days. With the recent sell-off, I don't expect the share price to break above $1.00 until we see the final OS data, which could be cutting it close to an extension date. The company could perform the reverse split which would raise the share price above $1.00, which should allow AVEO to regain NASDAQ compliance. Unfortunately, reverse splits typically have a negative impact on the share price.

I can't find any further information on this matter, but it is something investors should keep an eye out for in the coming weeks and months.

My Plans

Admittedly, I don't see it as an overreaction to truly disappointing news. This is a major setback for the company that was planning on submitting the NDA by year-end. Now, we must wait eight months to see if TIVO-3 produces stronger OS HR data in order to convince the FDA FOTIVDA is safe and effective in advanced RCC. Unfortunately, this sell-off will weigh down the stock for several weeks, so, I anticipate AVEO will experience some tax selling as we approach year-end. As a result, I am going to hold off on adding to my small position until the last days of 2019 just in case the market wants to provide me an opportune discount.

My long-term outlook for AVEO hasn't changed, the company still has an enticing risk/reward profile and a strong cash position that the company expects to run into Q3 of 2021 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: AVEO Financial Highlights (Source: (AVEO))

In addition, AVEO has an impressive pipeline (Figure 5) that may produce multiple near-term catalysts (Figure 6) that could inject some positive momentum in the share price.

Figure 5: AVEO Pipeline (Source: (AVEO))

Figure 6: AVEO Near-Term Milestones (Source: (AVEO))

As for FOTIVDA in advanced RCC, the second interim data showed an improvement in the PFS curve and the OS HR provides me with some confidence that final readout will support an FDA approval. In view of these points, I plan on holding my AVEO shares through the end of 2019 and through 2020.

