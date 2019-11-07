Genuine Parts: 3 Reasons Investors Should Consider Buying This Dividend King

The company is a Dividend King, with one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the market.

The company produced record quarterly revenue and had a slight increase in earnings per share.

I believe there are three reasons dividend growth investors should consider buying the stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) have returned a little more than 12% year to date. Over that same period of time, the S&P 500 is up almost 23%. I think that investors should consider using this underperformance as an opportunity to buy up shares of the automotive and industrial parts company.

Presented below are three reasons that I think long-term dividend growth investors should consider adding Genuine Parts to their portfolio.

Reason to Buy #1: Third Quarter Results

Genuine Parts reported third quarter earnings results on 10/17/2019. The company had $1.50 of adjusted earnings per share for the quarter, which was $0.03 above estimates and an increase of 1.4% from the previous year. Revenue improved 6.2% to a quarterly record $5 billion, though this was $15 million lower than expected. Operating margins declined 10 bps to 7.6%.

The Automotive Parts Group had 5.3% sales growth. Comparable sales were higher by 1.8%, and acquisitions added 6.5%. Currency translation reduced results by 1.8%, while divestitures negatively impacted results by 1%. U.S. automotive sales were up 2.5% on a comparable basis, and Canada was higher by 3.8%. Operating margins declined 60 bps to 8% due to a challenging European market. Genuine Parts is implementing a cost saving program in this region that should help improve profitability.

Revenues for the Industrial Parts Group were up 9.9%, with comparable sales growing 0.9% and acquisitions contribution 9%. Comparable sales were muted because of a slowdown in the industrial economy. Operating margins were higher by 30 bps to 7.9% for the quarter due to improvements in gross margins.

Despite the slowdown in the industrial economy, eight of the segment’s 14 product categories and seven of 12 industries grew during the quarter. The company also added a Canadian fluid powerhouse to its business on 10/1/2019 that had grown by at least high single-digits for 11 consecutive quarters (more on acquisitions below).

Comparable sales for the Business Products Group, the company’s smallest segment, were down 0.9% in the quarter. This year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower sales in office supplies and technology. Facilities and safety supplies were higher for the quarter, and operating margins increased 40 bps to 4.4% even in the face of weak sales.

SG&A expenses were up 13.5% from last year and represented 25.3% of sales, mostly due to higher costs in payroll, freight, delivery, IT and improvements in efficiencies. Genuine Parts expects to generate annual cost savings of $100 million by the end of next year.

Genuine Parts has also retired 800,000 shares this year and has $15.6 million remaining on its repurchase authorization, which represents about 1% of the current market capitalization.

Wrapping up quarterly results, Genuine Parts also offered revised guidance for the year. The company expects sales to grow 3.5% for 2019, down from its previous guidance of 4.5% to 5.5% growth. Adjusted earnings per share are now projected in a range of $5.60 to $5.68, down from $5.65 to $5.75 previously. The midpoint for adjusted EPS is 0.7% below 2018’s total.

Most of this reduction is due to the company’s divesture of its Electrical Specialties Group of Motion Industries on 9/30/2019.

Based on updated guidance, shares of Genuine Parts trade with a price-to-earnings multiple of 18.9. For context, the stock has a five and 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2 and 17.3, respectively.

While third quarter results were slightly mixed, Genuine Parts has several avenues for growth that long-term investors should find attractive.

Reason to Buy #2: Growth Opportunities

The total global automotive aftermarket is estimated at $200 billion.

Source: Genuine Parts' Investor Presentation, slide 10.

The automotive aftermarket is massive and contains many players. Genuine Parts is estimated to control 7.5% of this highly fragmented market. The company has nearly 20,000 NAPA AutoCare Centers in North America and thousands of stores in international locations. Genuine Parts also has more than 25,000 repair center partnerships around the world.

While the company has managed to grow comparable sales at a low rate recently, it is acquisitions that will allow Genuine Parts to control this market.

Those familiar with Genuine Parts know that acquisitions have always been a key part of the company’s business plan for years. This is especially true in Europe, as the company looks for ways to expand its business. For example, Genuine Parts completed its purchase of PartsPoint on 6/1/2019. PartsPoint, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories.

Genuine Parts closed on its Todd Group acquisition at the beginning of last month. The Todd Group makes Genuine Parts a leader in the heavy-duty aftermarket segment in France. These two deals alone are forecasted to add $415 million to annual revenues.

Genuine Parts also added Inenco, a leading industrial distributor in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, on 7/1/2019. This company has more than 160 locations in these regions and generates ~$400 million in annual sales.

One final growth opportunity that Genuine Parts has is the average age of cars on the road has been increasing, hitting 11.8 years. This is a slight increase from the previous year.

Source: Genuine Parts' Investor Presentation, slide 14.

Consumers are waiting longer between making new car purchases. Genuine Parts estimates that more than 70% of cars in the U.S. are at least six years old. Repair costs per year significantly increase for cars once they cross this threshold, which should provide Genuine Parts, with its broad reach, ample opportunity to further grow its business.

Evidence of this can be seen in the company’s performance in recent years. Genuine Parts has produced record sales in seven out of the last 10 years while earnings-per-share have increased in eight out of the last 10 years.

Maintaining an existing car becomes even more important during a recession. As consumers cut back on spending, many will avoid making large purchases, such as a new car, if they can. This means that they need to spend on the upkeep of their current vehicle, helping to steady Genuine Parts’ business during difficult economic times.

Genuine Parts’ earnings-per-share did decline 16% from 2007 to 2009, but quickly rebounded to establish a new high in 2010. According to Value Line, Genuine Parts has only seen lower earnings per share three times (2008, 2009, and 2016) over the last 15 years.

The consistency of the company’s business has allowed it to establish one of the longest dividend growths streaks in the market.

Reason to Buy #3: Dividend History

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend for 63 consecutive years. This makes the company a Dividend King, a group of stocks with at least five decades of dividend growth. There are only three other companies with a longer dividend growth history. The company has been fairly consistent with its dividend increases over the years.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by:

An average of 5.4% per year over the past three years.

An average of 5.7% per year over the past five years.

An average of 6.3% per year over the past 10 years.

The company increased its dividend by 5.9% for the 4/1/2019 payment. Shares currently yield 3.0%. This is right in the middle of the company’s five and 10-year respective average dividend yields of 2.8% and 3.2%.

More important than past dividend growth is future dividend growth. By any measure, Genuine Parts’ dividend can be considered relatively safe.

Genuine Parts is expected to pay out $3.05 in dividends per share in 2019. Using the company’s guidance for the year, Genuine Parts has an earnings payout ratio of 54%. This is slightly above the company’s 10-year average payout ratio of 53%, but right at the company’s targeted payout ratio.

Free cash flow reveals a similar payout ratio. Genuine Parts paid out $434 million of dividends over the past four quarters while producing free cash flow of $642 million over the same time period. This gives the company a free cash flow payout ratio of 68%.

Genuine Parts has distributed $1.6 billion of dividends from 2015 through 2018. At the same time, the company’s free cash flow totaled $3.4 billion of free cash flow, for an average payout ratio of 47%.

The shorter-term free cash flow payout ratio is slightly elevated, but not to a point where I am concerned about the dividend being cut. The longer-term average looks much healthier.

Final Thoughts

Genuine Parts produced a decent quarter, with both top and bottom-line growth. Revenue hit a new record figure, and the company’s two largest segments had strong contributions from acquisitions. There are headwinds for the company, such as a slight decline in profitability and challenges in Europe, but overall, Genuine Parts has a lot of positives.

Chief among them is the company’s ability to make strategic acquisitions that bolster its core business. This helps Genuine Parts increase its market share, and these acquisitions provided much of the growth in the last quarter. Genuine Parts also benefits from an aging fleet of cars on the road that consumers need to maintain.

Genuine Parts' history of dividend growth is impressive, and the payout ratios are very reasonable. The company has proven that it can grow its dividend through multiple recessions, making it likely that it will be able to do so in the next recession.

For these reasons, I believe that Genuine Parts is an excellent investment for the long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.