American Eagle Outfitters - Undervalued, Low P/E, Buy On Sector Weakness

AEO has a P/E of 10.22, well below the industry average of 16 and its own average of around 17. We see 37% upside.

AEO has sold off with the overall apparel sector, but is one of the stronger companies. This presents a compelling buy opportunity.

Investment Thesis

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has sold off with the overall apparel market, but it doesn’t deserve to. The firm has a healthy cash balance and no debt. The AEO brand is healthy and growing. There is significant growth in the American Eagle Jeans and Aerie segments. The digital platform continues to grow, while the retail store model is working and has room for more growth. The opposite of the wider industry. At a P/E of 10.22, the market is overly bearish and we see 37% upside.

Catalysts

Brand

AEO can survive the tough retail environment, due to the strong brand that it has built up. Brands survive the tough times and make this company continue to produce significant revenues. AEO continues to build up their brand, which they will use to increase their market share, customer base and profits. The young generations really resonate with the AEO brand. If AEO wasn’t able to continue increasing its reputation and brand in the market, then its business would be in trouble. We wouldn’t see the company as an attractive investment. AEO is the opposite, it has an AE and ME campaign, and a brand focused ‘around inclusivity, individuality and self-expression.’

This is a brand focused around the young consumer of today, which is why it’s working with them. The intangible brand makes AEO a good investment for a shareholder.

Growth

American Eagle Jeans

AEO is benefiting from continued solid demand from American Eagle Jeans. The sector produced record sales for the 6th consecutive year. There was double-digit growth across genders, which allowed AEO to gain market share and further their position at number one. American Eagle Jeans are the number 1 women’s and number 2 men’s jeans brand in America. In the 15 to 25-year-old age range, it’s number 1 for men. This market-leading position is hard for competitors to compete with, and makes AEO the standout brand that everyone wants.

American Eagle Jeans should continue to grow. The segment is bringing out new size ranges, which will lead to a new customer base being interested in the brand. This will lead to more growth in the jeans segment and a further increase in market share and revenues.

Aerie

The Aerie division is an area of growth for AEO moving forward, as an emerging brand and will lead to further revenue increases. The division had a 16% comp increase and the 19th consecutive quarter of double-digit sales increases. The growth of AEO overall and increase in-store visits are in a large part due to Aerie’s success. The overall basket size is increasing leading to store AUR. One of the core categories for Aerie is bras and there was strong demand and excitement.

Aerie is still young, but as a brand is continuing to become more recognized. As the brand grows so will its revenues and AEO overall. Aerie is also benefiting from existing customers, shopping more frequently as the brand has grown. Aerie has a brand positivity platform and the empowerment message is emotionally connecting with customers. This will assist brand growth in the future.

The accessories segment was really strong and an area that AEO will focus on to increase revenues. There are favourable trends in this area that are positive for growth in the short and long term.

Digital & Stores

The future of retail sales is on the digital channel. It’s therefore reassuring that AEO is growing rapidly in this space. The growth is in the double digits and there was strong traffic across channels and brands. This will be a catalyst for continued revenue growth moving forward.

As well as digital though, unlike other retail stores that have been unprofitable from physical stores, AEO is actually benefiting. Its store visits are outpacing the malls. This is again another positive catalyst and highlights the ability for AEO to do well in a tough retail environment.

AEO still has the opportunity to open stores in solid locations. This is due to a 10,000 square feet presence, but only in 23 states. There were 20 new stores opened in the quarter, including Texas and California, which are target areas for the firm. The benefit of these new stores is that they also lead to the digital business increasing as well.

AEO has a catalyst due to the new modeled stores and design leading to significant traffic. There were 10 remodeled locations and they became AEO’s more productive locations. This is reassuring, because it shows the power of the retail model for AEO that its competitors can’t compete with. This also reflects the power of the Aerie brand that is a big part of the new store layout.

Valuation

AEO has a strong balance sheet ending the quarter with $300 million in cash. The firm also has no debt. This was ‘after returning $83 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases’. The balance sheet and strong AEO brand doesn’t suggest a brand going out of business anytime soon.

It’s therefore interesting to see the firm trading at a low P/E of 10.22 based on Jan 2020 year-end. This is as the company’s shares have pulled back like most retail stores. Historically, the P/E over the past 10 years has averaged around 17.7, with the apparel sector currently around 16.67.

We believe that as the market catches up with AEO’s strong earnings and story that the firm will expand to a conservative multiple of 14. This gives us a price target of $22.26 moving forward. This reflects an upside of 37.3% from current levels. The firm was trading at this level around May 2019, and there is no reason why it shouldn’t be there again.

Risks

Tariffs

AEO faces a short-term headwind, like most companies from the America–China trade war, although, AEO has made efforts to mitigate the potential damage. This is from collaborating with sourcing partners to reduce the impact. Also from diversifying vendors and production across the world, and not relying on one area. The impact therefore will not be significant for AEO and should be managed in 2020. Therefore, it’s not a real risk at the moment, but something that needs to be managed.

Conclusion

The apparel sector is weak at the moment, but that provides a great buying opportunity to get into AEO. We are very bullish and see the low P/E of 10.22 moving conservatively to 14. This gives us a price target of $22.26.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.