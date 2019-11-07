CoreLogic: Neutral Read From MBA Data, Which We Expect To Improve

We expect these figures to accelerate in January-February, since 4Q is seasonally slowest in mortgage activity.

On November 6, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) published latest data on new purchases and refis, which reflect a second consecutive week of flat traction. Below, we provide our takeaways regarding these data and its implications for CoreLogic.

The Market Composite Index, which represents a key measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 0.1% on a week/week basis, being essentially flat. The Refinance Index declined 3% week/week, while the Purchase Index rose 2% week/week.

These data were fairly similar to the reads from the previous week, when the Market Composite Index increased 0.6%, with Refis down 1% week/week and Purchase Index rising similarly 2% week/week.

What we are seeing is the fourth quarter effect, when people mentally switch from home buying and refinancing to the holiday retail mindset It is not uncommon for the MBA data to be lukewarm in 4Q, only to be followed by double-digit increases in January-February.

The ratio of refinancing to purchase applications remains around 0.6/0.4, which is not only a signal of a low rate environment, but also of the high-to-low rate trend that we are experiencing at present, as the Fed incorporated a series of three consecutive 25 bps cuts during a non-recessionary economic environment. This pattern usually translates well into refinancing activity, as consumers seize upon a new opportunity to lessen their mortgages.

We expect originations revenue growth to be in double digits in 2020, picking up substantially during the first quarter and then accelerating 150-300 bps during each of the two subsequent quarters. Recall, 2Q and 3Q are seasonally the strongest for CLGX.

Data business revenue growth to accelerate by 25-28 bps on a Q/Q basis in 4Q: We estimate data growth at around 2.7% for 4Q, which is a slight acceleration from the previous quarter. Recall that most data-related engagements at CoreLogic are sticky, which makes it fairly straightforward to model, assuming there are no major pricing shifts. While international business makes up about 15% of total revenue, its low teens growth is a meaningful boost to the overall segment, helping offset any temporary setbacks, mainly related to the originations business.

Basic Business/Product Analysis:

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is a provider of property information and analytics in the United States and Australia, with data and mortgage origination technology representing the company's core businesses. The company is a leading residential property information provider, as it aggregates proprietary information on the vast majority of residential properties, providing vital data to lenders, insurers, and banks.

Valuation:

We believe that CoreLogic's solid D&A growth and improvements in the mortgage originations, complemented by tailwinds from the recent acquisitions, support the multiple at the upper end of the spectrum for financial outsourcing companies. We, therefore, apply a EV/sales multiple of ~6.15x on a revenue base of approximately $1.8 billion, which results in the target price of $56.

Business Risks:

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the company's top and bottom line:

Macro risks: Deterioration of the US economy may lead to lower savings, which, in turn, may trigger lower mortgage volumes, particularly on the purchase side.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of CoreLogic's services and, potentially, result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: CoreLogic faces regulatory scrutiny from federal, state, and foreign agencies. For example, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions.

Indebtedness risk: CoreLogic's level of indebtedness may potentially affect the company's ability to comply with existing covenants and obligations.

Competitive risks: While CoreLogic has significant market share positions across its business segments, there are several other key players in the industry that have the potential of capturing some of CoreLogic's clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.