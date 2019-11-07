Exxon Mobil: The Downside If Peak Oil Demand Is Reached Soon

This would be quite a significant negative event for oil and gas companies such as Exxon Mobil that are more or less sticking to their current hydrocarbon intensive plans.

There is a wide range of forecasts as to when the world will reach peak oil demand, with some placing it as soon as early next decade.

Introduction

Given the rise of ethical and environmentally conscious investing along with the broader climate change activist movement, it is not difficult to find bearish forecasts for the future of the oil and gas industry. Naturally, there is a great deal of uncertainty within these forecasts and their opposing bullish forecasts, which are often touted by oil and gas companies. At the more aggressive end of the spectrum is an analysis published by energy adviser DNV GL, briefly detailed in this Reuters article, which foresees oil demand peaking early next decade.

Whilst there are some oil and gas companies taking a proactive approach to this shifting dynamic, such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), other companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) are more or less sticking to their current hydrocarbon and petroleum focused plans. Although I believe aggressive forecasts such as these will likely prove inaccurate, similar to all investors, I unfortunately cannot see the future. Since I believe prudent investors should consider the worst case scenario, I will thus estimate the potential downside for Exxon Mobil's shareholders if a scenario similar to this actually eventuate.

Valuation Assumptions

Although their operations consist of more than pumping oil, the use of oil demand will provide an adequate proxy given the correlation between oil and gas prices. Furthermore, if peak oil demand is reached in the short term, there is a very high probability that other hydrocarbon and petroleum products will face a similar fate shortly after.

Even once oil demand peaks, it is assumed that prices will not permanently crater and thus will continue fluctuating as the gap between supply and demand changes across time. Whilst perpetually shrinking demand will naturally create a new dynamic, it is assumed that the subsequent reduction in capital investment will ensure that supply broadly follows this same path after a few years to adjust investment plans. It was also assumed that their management continues sticking to their current investment plans and does not take any successful action to alter their direction.

Valuation Scenario

The overarching valuation scenario was based around the aforementioned analysis provided by energy adviser DNV GL. Whilst many differing advisers have released various forecasts, this particular one was selected as it is one of the most aggressive and thus provides a worst case scenario, excluding black swan events. The valuation scenario foresees four main stages, as detailed below:

Stage One - Continuation of Current Dynamics (2020 to 2021)

During this stage their business continues as normal with their dividend growth continuing at their compounded average five year growth rate of 4.75%.

Stage Two - Stagnation (2022 to 2028)

Even though oil demand has stagnated, it does not mean that their dividend growth instantly stagnates as well and thus it is assumed they continue growing their dividend by 2.50% for the next three years. After which it becomes apparent that demand has permanently stagnated and thus they elect to pause their dividend growth for the next four years while assessing their options.

Stage Three - Secular Decline (2029 to 2043)

This stage foresees the beginning of their end, with declining demand for their hydrocarbons and petroleum products continuously dragging their earnings lower. Initially their dividend growth continues at 0% for the first five years of this period, as the decline is only modest and management continues fighting against the tide before realizing their inevitable fate. This subsequently results in their dividend being reduced 25% in the sixth year and again by another 33.33% in the eleventh year, now sitting at 50% below its all-time peak, before continuing at that level for another four years. The chart included below summarizes the annual dividends per share that were used for the valuation model:

Image Source: Author.

Stage Four - Fading Into Obscurity (2044+)

During this stage it is assumed they fade into obscurity as a husk of their former glory and either face bankruptcy or at best, struggle to continue operating and thus have no capacity to pay any meaningful dividends as demand for their products continues shrinking every year. Regardless, it is assumed their shares will have no meaningful value after being discounted back to present value terms.

Valuation Techniques

The primary valuation used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.04% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.80% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 0.92 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

When presenting the results I have also included two additional valuation considerations to provide further insights, context and general interest. The first is simply a nominal valuation that focuses on the aggregated nominal value of their estimated future dividends during the previously discussed time period. The second valuation consideration discounts these same estimated future dividends by estimated inflation to account for the loss of monetary value across time, which was assumed to average 2.50%.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $40.84, which is 43.02% lower than their current share price of $71.67 as of the time of writing. This clearly indicates that investors would face material downside risk if this scenario eventuates, once again, this is an "if" and not a certainty. Admittedly there may be some residual value left in their shares, however, I believe this would be minimal in this scenario and furthermore, very difficult to estimate. Even if their current share price of $71.67 was theoretically maintained, this would only amount to $12.92 in present value terms and thus be insufficient to cover the downside potential.

Now turning to the two additional valuation considerations, the nominal valuation returned a result of $82.21, which is 14.71% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing. This indicates that if an investor buys their shares today and continues holding for the next twenty-four years and this worst case scenario eventuates, they face little to no financial losses. Although this sounds bullish, it is important to remember this is in nominal terms and after over twenty years it would be very disheartening to only produce such a small return.

The inflation adjusted valuation returned a result of $59.68, which is 16.73% lower than their current share price as of the time of writing. This indicates that after including the loss of monetary value due to inflation, an investor stands to suffer a moderate loss. Once again, this is not a standard valuation methodology and thus was primarily included to provide insight regarding the potential downside without adjusting for investment risk through cost of equity.

Conclusion

The rate that the world continues moving away from fossil fuels will continue remaining a mystery for a number of years, as differing government policies and economic conditions play out. Whilst the potential for peak oil demand to be reached within only a few years seems too aggressive of an assumption, if it actually occurs, shareholders of Exxon Mobil appear to face material downside risk of approximately 40%. Although this outcome certainly would not be desirable, given it is based around one of the most aggressive scenarios, it is rather surprising that their shareholders would not face even larger losses. It should thus be reassuring to their shareholders that provided their portfolios are adequately diversified, they should face a manageable downside risk regardless of the future transition away from fossil fuels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.