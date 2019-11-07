IBM Is A Buy Based On Patent Activity

IBM’s patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with stock price, market capitalization and competitors provide useful information to the investor.

Introduction

We present here an analysis of International Business Machines Corporation Machines Corporation (IBM) based on its patent activity and combined with writer’s technical analysis, in particular derived from PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications which are administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Readers already familiar with Innovalpha should skip the following section and go directly to the company analysis. Briefly, in SA’s article Companies In The Technology Sector To Consider/Avoid Ta..., we have shown that:

Companies filing PCT patents fare better than the ones which don’t, see Figure 1. Hence, the worst companies are those without a patent index, not those with a patent index but bad scores. Investor should therefore not short such companies (with bad patent scores but still with a patent index). Indeed, our models based on our out of sample backtestings, real track and third party confirmation all show that the investor should preferably avoid (not short) companies with negative patent value scores but still having a patent index. As mentioned, the patent value score is conferred by the market, computed from the out of sample backtestings. We are of the opinion that presently and in general the market doesn't confer the correct value to companies having developed a PCT patent portfolio, even more so when the market confers value to companies having no or nearly absent patent portfolios. But the market decides, not us. As shown, it is interesting for the investor to check the historical profiles of companies which provide useful perspective. Models relying on PCT patent applications translate into forward looking innovation and strong market outperformance versus current methods relying on granted patents (past innovation). This is evidence of the strength of patent dynamics with the identification of patent patterns/clusters and cycles of innovation.

Figure 1 – (IP = companies filing PCT applications)

Innovalpha is the first company to provide evidence of the strong intrinsic value of patent applications, in particular of PCT applications. It is therefore highly recommended to select companies having filed recently at the least one PCT application. Further, it is a strong incentive for companies to file PCT applications (administered by WIPO), which will provide a competitive hedge.

A multitude of models have thereafter been built from the PCT patent indexes. Some results are presented below. They all show the important outperformance of basic and more advanced models.

This can be explained by the novel approach adopted focused on forward looking innovation, taking into account the recent patent activity of companies in contrast to other methods relying on granted patents (with innovation that occurred several years ago). Indeed, alpha lies in expectations not in past innovation already part of companies’ market valuation.

Figure 2 shows the outperformance of a basic model with companies having a patent index >= 15 (but better performance achieved with different settings, e.g. with IP<100). Innovalpha has also shown outperformance of models with a basic increase in the patent index (results not shown).

Figure 2

Figure 3 shows the outperformance of another model based on a specific pattern in the patent index, buying 12 weeks following pattern detection.

Figure 3

Figure 4 shows the outperformance of another model summing points awarded to companies depending on the way their patent index fluctuates on a weekly basis.

Figure 4

Figure 5 shows the outperformance that can be obtained by combining different models.

Figure 5

Even though we have shown that companies filing a certain number of PCT applications fare better than those filing very few PCT applications (Figure 2), this is certainly not the criteria to take into account when selecting companies for your portfolio. Indeed, all the other models show better market outperformance when specific fluctuations/patterns are detected over time in the weekly PI of companies independently of the PI level.

Innovalpha has developed proprietary IP and quantitative investment models based exclusively on patents. Patent applications are processed on a weekly basis and result in a proprietary IP index for each company that files patents. Patent patterns/clusters are identified from the IP index, grading all companies that are filtered through.

Innovalpha has demonstrated that more alpha is generated amongst innovative companies with out of sample backtestings, third-party confirmation and real track performance. This is measured by weekly fluctuations in specific patent filing activity. From a weekly intellectual patent index (PI), it is possible to calculate innovation/patent scores for any company worldwide that files patents.

These IP models provide buy and sell signals for stocks essentially saying that now is the time to consider those stocks based on patent dynamics/patterns. In other words, companies that have seen quite recent notable increase in patent activity (see examples below) corresponding to identified patent patterns/clusters by the IP models provides support to integrate these stocks in your watch-list.

As mentioned in a previous SA article, such patent patterns reflect in principle interesting internal innovation that may lead to products on the market. At the minimum, such recent patent patterns reflect management belief that such innovation deserves consideration with consequently substantial financial and human resources allocated through increased patent-filing activity over a defined period of time (and the smaller the company is, the greater likelihood this is correct).

Figure 6 shows how the models are built.

Figure 6 – model construction

In summary, identification of patent patterns or profiles is an indication of growth within a company. The IP models do not assess the value of a patent per se, which is already a very difficult and likely an impossible task for a patent expert, but takes into account the type of patent and fluctuations of patent activity over time (patent patterns/clusters). The SA article "Patent Dynamics And Stock Performance - Part II On IP/Patent/Innovation Indexes" provides further information, explanations and examples of the IP/patent models/Indexes.

Construction of IP models and IP/Patent Index

Currently, nearly six thousand (5796) companies are taken into account by the IP algorithms corresponding to Nasdaq, NYSE and Amex constituents.

The models/algorithms are built as follows:

i. Patent Profile: Each company's patent activity over time is unique (= history of patent activity). Algorithms have been designed to capture each company's patent profile on a weekly basis = IP [Patent] index for each company. The IP index fluctuates over time.

The IP index takes the following factors into account:

Type of patent data - this is a quality measure as patents are not equivalent per se (different types of patents coexist, e.g. utility patents, design patents, innovation patents, patent applications, granted patents…).

History of patent activity of a given company (distinct period of time for each company).

The IP index is therefore calculated in the same manner for all companies worldwide, whether private or public, for all sectors and regardless of the size of the company.

ii. Patent Dynamics: Among the thousands of different patent profiles (IP Index over time), specific patterns or fluctuations of patent activity over time have been detected to be correlated with market outperformance (alpha) via backtesting (patterns may be related to intense innovation, product launch, good management, etc.) = Patent Dynamics

iii. Ranking: The degree of outperformance is dependent on the type of patent pattern (e.g. a pattern A results in a better outperformance than a pattern B). This enabled the construction of a ranking system.

The IP models therefore enable the determination of buy and sell signals but also recommendations. The actual implementation of the buy/sell signal, i.e. the buy and sell recommendation (the moment shares of the company are bought/sold,) is not necessarily immediately following the buy/sell signal and may depend on the sector of activity or determined exclusively by each patent index. The buy/sell signal may be implemented after a few weeks or months. The time interval between the buy signal and its implementation (buy recommendation) may represent the average time needed for a company in a given sector to actually develop and market the products derived from in-house innovation, which will in turn materialize into equity return.

Criterion for success? Which are the factors and patterns that lead to outperformance? The main factors consist of a certain level of patent history and evidently the type of data used. Patterns that lead to outperformance include i) constant and progressive filing activity over a certain length of time and ii) increased or intensive filing activity over a shorter period of time. A lot of variations have been derived from these basic concepts. In general, a steady (even slow) increase over a certain period of time (from approximately 3 years) is in principle better than a rapid increase in a short period of time (e.g. 6 months). This makes sense for the rationale as it underlies a sustainable innovation/business.

In summary, Patent Dynamics is the design of unique models to identify specific patterns of innovation in any given Patent Profile. The use of patent data with patent dynamics represent a synergistic combination, which provides an entirely new way of identifying and selecting innovative growth-driven companies.

Evidence of alpha generation has already been shown in previous Innovalpha's articles/blogs. From the Patent Index, other scores can be computed like a patent value score, a patent risk score and a patent disruptive score.

As mentioned in a previous SA article:

the IP models contribute significantly in the selection of promising innovation-driven and patent-centric healthcare companies because:

companies in the healthcare sector more often rely on patent assets, i.e., secure their innovation with patents (sector with high patent activity albeit the average IP index is not the highest, see SA previous article); and patent patterns/clusters synonymous of alpha generation are consequently more often identified within this sector.

Innovalpha's (IA) expertise is therefore in the development of IP algorithms for the early detection of innovation-driven companies (and not in classical financial analysis).

We believe that the combination of Patent Dynamics with financial analyst opinions will increase the likelihood of stock outperformance.

Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Figure 7 shows IBM’s scorecard based on Innovalpha’s models described above displaying the patent index, grade, patent value, patent risk, and patent disruptive scores.

IBM displays overall very good scores, in particular for Patent Disruptive Score, where it is ranked 4th out of 292 with a score of 40 as well as for Patent Value Score where it is also ranked 4th with a score of 66. Such a high score is evidence of the intense innovation activity within this company and indicates that Investors should definitively consider this company for further analysis.

The overall patent score of IBM is 204, which is above average and ranks it 4th out of 292 companies. This means that the company is in Grade A - the best possible grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade).

The patent risk score is also relatively high with a score of 98, ranking IBM 9th (established players usually display a high patent risk score; the higher the better). Hence, there’s a very low patent risk.

Patent value score is related to the identification of the patterns/clusters which translate into alpha generation. The higher the value, the more patterns/clusters have been identified. The investor should note that it is better to select companies at the start of their innovation cycle as the stock market price might have already increased. Further, financial analysis is therefore warranted before including any of these companies in your portfolio. According to the models, a positive score indicates that the company is a buy, a score of zero or below with a patent index different from null is a hold, and a negative score with no patent index is a sell.

No value is provided to a single patent, but to a specific patent portfolio. The main criteria taken into account for conferring patent value to the patent portfolio are:

specific patents, e.g. PCT patent applications have intrinsic value as shown, which makes sense for those familiar with PCT applications (patent index creation)

by intense analysis and model construction, identification of specific patent patterns/clusters, specific fluctuations of patent activity (patent index) over time = specific value [this has been performed with basic rules, no over-fitting, by checking first via backtestings the stock outperfomance; third-party validation and real-track]

given historical time frame, we look at recent patent activity (a few years only) in order to concentrate on forward looking innovation that is not yet or not fully part of a company stock valuation. This can be omitted if one wants to determine the full valuation of a company based on our approach.

Our patent models show that patent size doesn't matter (presently, the market doesn't confer a value to important patent portfolios, on the contrary as shown) ! To be more precise, there’s no or very little correlation between patent portfolio size and patent value score. Hence, companies with important patent portfolios often display negative scores, whereas small companies the opposite. Hence, big patent portfolios are not indicative of future stock market increase; it's all related to the way the companies file patent applications, with identification of specific patterns of patent activity that will translate into alpha generation. See Figures 1 and 2 for some results on this subject matter.

The patent value score presented here is based on a basic model constantly providing outperformance. Basically, the patent value is thus given by the financial community. Likely more weight should be given to the identified fluctuations/patterns as these patent applications (in particular PCT applications) represent after all the actual/future innovation and core/fundamental value of a company.

Patent risk score is related to patent activity. We can see that all these companies display similar patent risk scores. Advantageously, the investor can choose companies according to their patent risk score in order to adapt to the risk profile of the investor. However, as is usually the case, the investor should note that the less risk taken, the less probability that alpha will be generated, and, on the other hand, the more risk taken, the more probability that alpha will be generated (backtesting evidence).

Patent disruptive score is also related to patent activity and in particular to specific patterns of intense patent activity over a particular period of time. In general, it is more difficult for heavy PCT filers to display high values in such scores. Disruptors are more easily found in new emerging companies.

The investor should also note that the mere filing of PCT applications is an indication of success, but certainly not the best way to select companies. What is much more interesting are the specific patterns or fluctuations in the patent index detected and translated in the various patent scores.

Based on the historical data used, IBM is considered a mid-stage company that is disruptive, secure, and innovation star in a growth phase and within its second cycle of innovation. It also indicates that IBM is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in 5th position for its patent index, in 4th position for its patent value score and patent disruptive score, in 4th position for its overall score, and in 9th position for its patent risk score.

Maximum and minimum values are indicated for the patent index and each score for the last year, three years and 260 weeks, with indication if scores have decreased/increased in the last year from its maximum and minimum. A Large increase can be seen in the past 260 weeks for IBM in Patent Index (up 67.09%), Patent Value Score (up 175.76%) as well as Patent Disruptive Score(up 290%), which indicates a high score increase, however also very high volatility in all three previously mentioned periods.

Alert section indicates that the company is in a second cycle of innovation and is a mid-stage company.

Figure 7 – International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) SCORECARD

Figure 8 displays a summary view of IBM displaying its grade, patent index, grade, overall patent score, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores.

Figure 8 – IBM portfolio view

Figure 9 displays IBM’s patent index and stock price over time. A long period during the start of 2016 until the end of 2018 can be seen with the price decorrelating from the Patent Index as the price increased from under 120 USD to 185 USD and reached its peak in the first months of 2017. Since then a steady decline in the price can be seen as it has caught up with the Patent Index and went significantly below. The patent score, however, has been increasing dramatically since 2018 from the low of just over -200 to the current high of around 200,

Figure 9 – IBM’s patent index and stock price over time

This indicates a potential growth opportunity to come in the upcoming years for the stock price as it looks to catch up with the Patent score once again.

After all, innovation represents one of the core values of a company, in particular in the technology sector, with strong R&D/innovation and good innovation strategy/management translating into the filing of patent applications and hopefully in the launch of new products on the market.

Figure 10 shows IBM’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, whereas Figure 11 shows the patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 12 shows IBM’s patent disruptive score and stock price over time. All three graphs show a large increase in the beginning of 2018.

The patent value score is of more importance in order to determine the direction of the stock price (a higher correlation with stock price is expected with the patent value score in view of the way it has been computed and tested, see previous SA articles).

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent value score is identified since the beginning of 2016 when the stock price was trading around 120 USD and the Patent score can be seen close to -100. Since then the stock price rose rapidly towards 180 USD as the Patent score continued to slightly decline until -200 level was reached in Q3 of 2017. Since 2018, however, the Patent score has increased dramatically and has reached a current high of around 200 in the past months. IBM`s stock price has continued to decline since 2017 high and it represents a potential investment opportunity as there is a relatively large gap to be filled since the Patent score crossed above the stock price in the Q3 of 2018.

Figure 10 – IBM’s overall patent score over time

Figure 11 shows the correlation between IBM’s patent value score and its stock price over time. A higher correlation is expected between stock price and patent value score in view of the way it is computed (see above). A decorrelation is identified since September 2019 representing a buying opportunity.

Figure 11 – IBM’s patent value score over time

Figure 12 – IBM’s patent disruptive score over time

The investor should therefore also check the historical patent profile of companies in order to immediately identify in a convenient way any modifications in their patent scores over time and identify if actual stock valuation, market price makes sense.

WIPO indicates that IBM principal markets since 2015 in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: PCT followed by United Kingdom, China, EU and Israel as well as some activity in Canada, Lithuania, USA, India and France. This trend has also continued throughout 2019 as 402 patent applications have been made for PCT followed by United Kingdom, China, Israel and EU respectively.

Figure 13 – Top patent applications by region/country for IBM since 2015

Figure 14 is a standard bubble chart showing International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) as an outlier on the far right, with an overall patent score of 204 on the Y axis and patent index of 471on the X axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the disruptive score). IBM, despite its size, is still an interesting company. Such kind of bubble charts are very useful to immediately identify interesting companies.

Figure 14 - – IBM with overall patent score vs patent index

Figure 15 displays a different view of the bubble chart which further highlights their usefulness in identifying promising/interesting companies, e.g. International Business Machines Corporation as outlier on the far right. Overall patent score is on the y axis and disruptive score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). This shows us that IBM is one of the rare companies that can have both positive overall score and disruptive score and is a clear outlier in comparison to others. Additionally, it maintains a large Patent Index score of 471 indicating a very good overall activity in their innovations that could lead to a share price increase.

Figure 15 – IBM with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score

Additionally, it maintains a large Patent Index score of 471 indicating a very good overall activity in their innovations that could lead to share price increase and clearly indicates the fact that other competitors are lagging behind in their disruptive score.

Figure 16 displays another view of a bubble chart with overall patent score on the y axis and risk score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). Here, IBM appears as outlier on the far right again and is a useful view to select companies with low patent risk.

Figure 16 – IBM with overall patent score vs patent risk score

Figure 17 shows us that IBM is still in a downtrend after the price reached an all-time high of 215.90 USD in March of 2013 and since then has lost around 50% to the current lowest low of 105.94 USD. A descending resistance trend-line can be seen reversing the price action in the past months once again as a lower major high is set around 152 USD in July of this year and break above it, in addition to making a higher high, could be used as a confirmation for a major trend reversal and start of the next bullish cycle.

In the upcoming months, however, we will likely see further downside with next major support level to be tested seen around 97 USD and would mean a further drop of around 28% from the current price as the price continues setting lower highs and lows.

During the previous bull market, from the low of 69.5 to the high of 215.9, price gained around 210% and indicates a great potential for upside when the reversal happens. Additionally, if the price rallies to the all-time high, a gain of around 59% would be made.

Figure 17 – Technical analysis of IBM weekly chart.

Conclusion

IBM displays impressive patent activity with 4 stars in Patent Risk score and 3 stars on their Patent Value score and is ranked very high among competitors.

Based solely on IBM’s patent scores and historical profiles, investors should buy IBM as it appears to be undervalued as of now.

IBM Patent score has increased significantly since the beginning of 2018 and since then show no signs of slowing down, this lead to believe that even more potential value in buying the stock will be made in the upcoming years.

Technical analysis confirms IBM having retraced significantly since the all-time high and continuing to trade to the downside, indicating IBM being undervalued and another major move to the downside would only increase potential risk/reward ratio.

