Just Eat Plc: The Chance Of A Better Offer With A Margin Of Safety

Yet, even if an increase does not come to pass, Prosus's bid offers a margin of safety.

Thus, an increased offer from Takeaway.com would be the optimal outcome for Just Eat shareholders.

After receiving a takeover bid from fellow food delivery company Takeaway.com NV (OTCPK:TKAYF), Just Eat plc (OTC:JSTLF, OTCPK:JSTTY) received a second offer at a higher valuation from Dutch technology investor and holding company Prosus NV (OTCPK:PROSF, OTCPK:PROSY). This might lead to an increased bid from Takeaway.com.

I believe that a merger with Takeway.com makes sense economically. Thus an increased bid matching or exceeding the valuation offered by Prosus would be the optimal outcome for Just Eat's shareholders. There is certainly the risk of no-deal coming to pass at all, but Prosus's bid offers a margin of safety. Below, I will explain the thesis in more detail.

Comparing The Offers

First, one should take a closer look at the competing bids currently on the table. The respective offers significantly differ in terms of the proposed transaction structure.

Takeaway.com's bid is an all-share offer. Just Eat shareholders would receive 0.09744 Takeaway.com shares for each share. This translates to Just Eat shareholders owning about 52.15 percent in a combined company post-transaction while Takeaway.com shareholders retain 47.85 percent ownership. The precise valuation depends directly on Takeaway.com's share price.

Prosus, on the other hand, offers a price of 720 pence per share, valuing the company at GBP4.9 billion (close to $6.3 billion at current exchange rates).

A Merger Makes Sense

I believe that a merger between Takeaway.com and Just Eat makes sense economically, both in terms of markets and financials. A combined company would be stronger than its parts.

Geographically speaking, Takeaway.com and Just Eat complement one another almost perfectly. With the exception of Switzerland, the two companies do not directly compete in any market at the moment.

Just Eat's markets; source: Just Eat plc

Takeaway.com's markets; source: Takeaway.com NV

On the other hand, the downside is that it is rather unlikely that there is much potential for cost synergies in any of those respective markets. Especially since a combined company would not be able to decrease its marketing spending in any of those markets.

In terms of financials, I see more opportunities to realize synergies. Since Just Eat is profitable, its profits might be used to offset losses at Takeway.com and finance accelerating the latter's growth without the need to borrow money or issue new equity. There would also be an opportunity to reduce overhead cost. In any case, a combined - thus larger - entity would probably be able to better deal with competitors such as Amazon.com (AMZN) backed Deliveroo or Uber's (UBER) Uber Eats.

So, in and of itself, a merger of the two companies makes sense. However, in order to be more attractive to Just Eat shareholders than the all-cash bid offered by Prosus, the combined company would have to be worth well above $12 billion. And I am skeptical whether this is a realistic perspective.

Cashing Out Or Bet On The Future

In any case, a merger with Takeway.com is a bet on the future from Just Eat shareholders' perspective. The further development of the combined company is of paramount importance. Accepting the offer proposed by Prosus, on the other hand, makes the whole matter rather easy. They sell their shares and receive cash. That is an easy and simple transaction, that does not require much calculation to be done.

An Increased Offer By Takeway.com Would Be The Optimal Solution

The optimal outcome for Just Eat shareholders would probably be an increased offer by Takeway.com matching or exceeding the valuation offered by Prosus. In that case, Just Eat's owners would own a higher percentage of the company post-transaction. Given the benefits of a merger and the fact that as of now Takeway.com shareholders would profit disproportionately, there is certainly some room for an increase. Notably, the market currently seems to expect such an increase given that Just Eat actually trades above the price offered by Prosus.

The Risk Of No-Deal

The big risk looming over the stock of Just Eat is that of no merger or takeover happening at all. In that case, neither would shareholders acquire ownership of a larger company better prepared for the inevitable future challenges nor would there be the opportunity to cash out at a favorable valuation. A no-deal scenario merely leaves Just Eat alone amidst a competitive environment in which rivals have financially strong partners backing them.

There is certainly the risk of no-deal happening, given that Takeaway.com might be reluctant to raise its offer, while important Just Eat shareholders criticizing it as too low are being reaffirmed in that assessment by Prosus's offer. On the other hand, management seems determined to fend off a hostile takeover. So, it is not impossible that even without an increased bid from Takeway.com, Prosus will be unable to take over Just Eat.

A further obstacle could arise from the role that rival Delivery Hero SE (DHERO) plays. Following the acquisition of its German business, for which Takeaway.com paid partly in own shares, Delivery Hero is a major shareholder controlling slightly above 8 percent. What makes matters complicated is that Prosus, in turn, is Delivery Hero's largest shareholder, owning 22.3 percent. I believe that it is likely that Delivery Hero will abstain from any vote regarding the situation due to conflict of interest, but the possibility of it not doing so should at least be factored in. It should be noted that Delivery Hero has started to sell Takeaway.com shares.

Conclusion

An increased bid from Takeway.com would certainly be the optimal outcome for Just Eat shareholders. They would be able to exchange their shares for ownership in a stronger combined entity.

At the same time, Prosus's offer presents some margin of safety if an increase does not come to pass. While there would arguably be less synergy potential, the offer still represents quite a premium based on the share price before its announcement.

The biggest risk is that of no merger or takeover happening. In that case, Just Eat would have to face an environment of growing competition alone. Without having the backing of a strong partner, it would be disadvantaged compared to rivals who do have one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.