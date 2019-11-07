Baidu: Not Yet Turning The Corner

Baidu (BIDU) reported a slightly better than expected set of results in a quarter that already had fairly low expectations going in.

The stabilization in QoQ revenue, as well as management guidance of -1% to 6% YoY revenue growth for Q4 (with Baidu core growth of flat to 6% YoY), may give the market some comfort on a potential recovery beginning in 2020.

However, we remain cautious on the stock for several reasons:

First, the weak macro environment will continue to pressure some of the key ad verticals for BIDU, particularly in the auto and financial services. We note that the core remains challenged given the organic core search (including newsfeed but excluding iQiyi) continues to decline in Q3 with no material signs of recovery.

Second, we remain concerned on the unclear path to monetization for most of the strategic initiatives the company is undertaking, such as the Smart Mini Program, AI, autonomous vehicles and DuerOS. We acknowledge that these initiatives are exciting and give the market the perception that BIDU continues to innovate with the Smart Mini Program MAU reaching 290m (+157% YoY), DuerOS seeing its voice queries surpassing 4.2bn (+4.5x YoY) and Xiaodu smart speaker becoming a global player in the smart speaker ranking, we continue to believe that these remain to be a “show me” story and unlikely to be material revenue contributors in the near-term. Notably, with the majority of the queries shifting to voice from PC and mobile, monetization of voice search is still unclear at this stage so we see this more of a risk.

Third, there is little clarity on the expansion of the ecosystem and the increase in traffic and how they could translate to future revenue growth. Although BIDU App DAU reached 189m in the latest quarter, we caution that the DAU growth may have plateaued as the most recent quarter net adds of 1m is the lowest in three years.

Management highlighted the solid 25% growth in in-app traffic but it is unclear on how this traffic growth can translate to revenue. Although the management pointed out that the current revenue challenge is more macro rather than micro, and as long as the traffic growth remains stable the revenue will eventually materialize, we beg the difference in that we do not believe the traffic is sustainable given BIDU’s fundamental challenge of obtaining relevant content and services in a mobile world where each app operates in a closed ecosystem and, unlike in the PC era, BIDU has no way of retrieving the more relevant content and services. Although BIDU’s effort of creating their ecosystem and content is admirable, we believe that BIDU is too late in its effort given the lead that other apps have. That said, we believe that BIDU may need to pursue major acquisitions across key verticals such as short-form video, O2O, and newsfeed to address its competitive gap.

Third, the competitive dynamic may have eased but we are cautious about the sudden influx of ad inventories on the market that could still pressure ad pricing. Management pointed out that the influx of ad inventory has mitigated recently and did not offer clear guidance to 2020. Our view is that BIDU is not in the driver’s seat when it comes to pricing and the influx of inventory can easily resurface should ByteDance choose to do so to compete against BIDU.

Finally, cost optimization remains the profit driver in which we find earnings growth to be of lower quality given the flattish revenue growth outlook. The company pointed out that the lower cost is due to an increase in scale and efficiency but we argue that the lower cost is due to the weak revenue growth profile and the focus to drive the bottom line. In light of a stagnating revenue outlook, we believe that BIDU will continue to focus on cost-cutting to maintain profit but we question its sustainability as a lack of revenue growth will further pressure its valuation multiple.

We remain bearish on BIDU and reiterate our $98/share target price, implying a 10% downside from the current level. The stock rallied 5% following the print but we expect the share price to give back much of the gains given that the core growth remains stagnant and that the ecosystem monetization remains unclear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.