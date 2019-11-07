Genuine Parts Company: A Safe 3% Dividend With 63 Years Of Consecutive Raises

Thesis

Genuine Parts Company(GPC) has an extremely long track record to prove investor that it prioritises returning cash to shareholders through growing dividends. The company has in recent years increased debt to try and boost the top line growth through acquisitions and international expansion and continues to operate profitably. Investors today get an almost 3% yielding dividend that is safely covered by earnings and is growing at inflation-beating speed.

The Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company supplies mainly automotive replacement parts and industrial replacement parts. The company employs around 48.000 people and is headquartered in Atlanta. Its 91-year history has 86 years of sales growth and 75 years of profit growth.

Automotive Parts make up around 56% of total revenues. GPC currently has around 7.5% share of the total global automotive aftermarket. As the largest part of the revenue comes from the US aftermarket, the company is set to benefit from the aging of the total car fleet in the US, as people maintain older vehicles.

The Alliance Automotive Group acquisition in November 2017 also gave GPC a large foothold in Europe, with top 3 positions in UK, France, Belgium, Germany and Netherlands.

GPC Asia Pacific acquired in 2013 is the market leader in Australia and New Zealand.

The Industrial Parts business segment brings in around 34% of the total revenues. Through this business segments GPC serves various companies in diversified markets. The company estimates that they have around 8% of the total $80+ billion market, leaving plenty of room for growth through acquisitions and expanding into new markets.

Dividend

The dividend currently yields 2.9% and is covered with a 55% payout ratio. The company has increased the dividend for a very impressive 63 years in a row. During the last decade the dividend has grown at a CAGR pace of 6.7% and the latest increase in 2019 was in line with that at 6%. Investors also get the benefit of modest share buybacks, with the share count reduced by 8% in the last decade. The mixture of a long track record of dividend growth, current yield, payout ratio and recent growth is attractive to investors looking for increasing income.

Balance Sheet

Prior to 2017 the company was using very little leverage, with the debt-to-equity ratio at just 0.18. Since then the company has been making use of leverage to make large acquisitions. The AAG acquisition alone cost around $billion. As a result of the acquisition, the debt levels have increased. The company now carries roughly as much debt on its balance sheet as equity. GPC has no problem servicing the debt though, with interest payments covered around 11 times over from yearly EBITDA, and with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio at around 2.8, the company could pay off its debt in a few years time, if earnings remained at current levels. The company also maintains more than $300 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Valuations

GPC stock is trading in-line with its 5-yr averages. P/E is at 19.5 and P/FCF stands at 16. 5-yr respective averages are at 20.2 and 15. Looking at forward estimated earnings, the current valuation and 5-yr average are almost identical at 18. The cyclically adjusted PE of 22 suggests overvaluation.

Current valuation is not overly expensive, but for a mature company with 5% 10-yr average revenue and earnings growth it is not attractively valued either.

Risks

GPC faces competition on many fronts. In the automotive aftermarket they are competing not only with other traditional retailers, but also online businesses. The risk of Amazon disrupting the automotive replacement parts business also exists. However, when buying replacement parts people tend to go to a traditional retailer to make use of the know-how of the specialists on location.

With GPC having global operation now, currency risks also might have an effect on its business.

GPC might also have to adapt to growing trend of electric vehicles, as they require less mechanical parts.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company has one of the longest dividend growth records in the stock market, and currently offers a dividend yield that is well-covered by earnings and growing at inflation-beating pace. Although the company has increased leverage to make acquisitions and expand its business, they are comfortably meeting their debt obligations. I believe that at around ~15 P/E this would be a good candidate for income investors do to further research on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.