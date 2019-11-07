Deutsche Telekom Cuts Its Dividend As I Predicted

Like I said before, I will hold my shares because the cut is the right decision for me as long-term shareholder.

Around one percents of my highly diversified retirement portfolio consists of Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF/OTCQX:DTEGY) shares. Of the European telecommunications companies, this company has been the most financially stable in recent years. High price gains were never to be expected, but the generous dividend, which has always risen in recent years, has compensated for many things. However, readers of my articles will know that I have been predicting a dividend cut for months (first time in May 2019, with my fifth article here on Seeking Alpha). That's exactly what happened and the market was (to my own surprise) very surprised because despite otherwise excellent figures for the third quarter, the share price fell by several percent. While I am of course pleased to have given my readers the right outlook here, as an investor it naturally does not feel so good if the dividends are lower next year (presumably in May or June). However, I will keep my word and will not sell my shares as I said before. Why this is so, I would like to deepen again in the article. At the same time, I am going to analyze the published figures for the third quarter of 2019.

Analysis

So first things first, here are the highlights of the third quarter of 2019, short and sweet:

Revenue in the third quarter was up 4.8 percent to EUR 20.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA AL up 5.4 percent to EUR 6.5 billion

Free cash flow AL up 17.5 percent to EUR 2.1 billion

Net profit increases by 23.2 percent to EUR 1.4 billion

Full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL raised from around 23.9 billion euros to around 24.1 billion euros

The company now expects cash capex of 12.9 billion euros in 2019, adjusted from previous guidance of 12.7 billion euros

as expected, dividend for 2019 planned to be EUR 0.60 (14 percent lower).

For a better overall view, here is the information provided by Deutsche Telekom. For better readability, you may need to click on the overview.

(Source: 3Q Results)

So the results aren't bad. Revenue passed the EUR 20.0 billion mark in a single quarter for the first time in the company’s history. Furthermore, the company raised its full-year guidance. The T-Systems business continues its path back to success with high growth in order entries and some adj. EBIT margin improvements.

Nevertheless, lets address the elephant in the room, the dividend cut. The company announced that the planned dividend for 2019 will be EUR 0.60. According to the company, a dividend payout of 0.60 EUR is set to be the minimum dividend for the coming years. This amount will be paid out irrespective of whether the business combination of T-Mobile US and Sprint takes place (which is extremely likely by the way). Compared to the dividend paid out in the current year, this is a reduction of just over 14 percent. In my former analysis, I named two reasons for this dividend cut:

Firstly, due to the higher than expected costs in the 5G auction, further increases will be more difficult in the future. Secondly, the merger with Sprint could also burden. Integration costs will amount to an estimated USD 15 billion. Assuming that these integration costs would spread over 5 years and would burden the earnings for three years (like CFO Christian Illek already expected), the EPS would decrease by nearly EUR 0.63 billion per year to almost 0.07. For now, Sprint cannot compensate for these integration costs. In the first quarter, Sprint made a loss of USD 2.2 billion. In addition, it lost 189,000 contract customers. Given that the Deutsche Telekom has already announced that the dividend will follow growth in adjusted earnings per share, a cut would be inevitable.

This has now been confirmed by the company. Additionally, Deutsche Telekom now has more clarity with respect to several spectrum auctions coming up in the United States.

Given that and as I said before, I will still keep the shares. For me it was clear, that the Deutsche Telekom could not maintain its payout level when it faces (unexpected) high integration and auction cost at the same time. Germany was scheduled to hold the 5G auction by the end of March and was expecting to raise up to EUR 5 billion. In the end, the auction was one of the longest and much more expensive than expected. The auction has attracted bids worth more than EUR 6 billion. Deutsche Telekom acquired 130 MHz for EUR 2.2 billion. Furthermore, T-Mobile US acquired 367 MHz of 28 and 24 GHz spectrum for USD 843 million. As it regards the high prices, the bidder had agreed with the federal government on an instalment payment until 2030. Hwoever, Deutsche Telekom expects capital expenditure of around EUR 12.7 billion.

Speaking of the the planned merger with Sprint (S). Deutsche Telekom expects synergies with a cash value of around 43 billion US dollars. More importantly, the merger would create new growth opportunities for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US has experienced extreme organic growth and it was foreseeable that the company would no longer be able to grow on its own with the same growth rate. The new merged company would be closer to the two market leaders and would have a 29.6 percent market share in the USA. The market leader is Verizon (VZ) with 35 percent, closely followed by AT&T (T) with 34 percent.

Deutsche Telekom was always a generous dividend payer. At the same time, it has never been a company with a long history without a dividend cut. Only in recent years, the dividend has been raised steadily. With the now announced reduction we are at the level of 2016:

(Source: Dividends since 2005)

Deutsche Telekom was therefore the wrong address for investors who always rely solely on dividend growth. But the company never was a dividend growth company. Investors should view the company more as a kind of bond. Given the strong financial base and a not cheap but reasonable valuation (P/E ratio around 15), the company is a good choice to diversify a portfolio. The dividend is covered by cash flow approximately eight times and no more than 60 percent is distributed from profit. This is simply reasonable and, with a dividend yield of currently almost 4 percent, still sufficient to support the share price. Additionally, a return to rising dividend payments after the investments in 5G and the merger could be likely in the 2020s.

Finally, my old conclusion regarding Deutsche Telekom is still valid:

The company prepares for the future by investing in the future. Given the opportunities offered by 5G, it is a good sign that Telekom is investing massively here. The potential merger with Sprint also offers, despite integration costs, in the beginning, further growth potential in the US market. Furthermore, it is always better to act out of a strong position. All these are good signs for the long term. Hence, I am keeping my shares even with a dividend cut ahead.

Conclusion

Conclusion: The grade for Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is still a very well-run company. The dividend cut was clearly to be expected. It shows that Deutsche Telekom is the wrong address for investors who always rely solely on dividend growth. For investors who want to diversify their portfolio and want to have a company that is almost like a bond, Deutsche Telekom is generally worth an investment but not necessarily right now.

Good numbers.

Company prepares for the future by investing in the future.

Given the opportunities offered by 5G, it is a good sign that Telekom is investing massively here.

The potential merger with Sprint also offer further growth potential in the US market.

Dividend decreases by 14 percent.

The dividend cut, which was surprising for many, could still weigh on the share price somewhat.

