Preferred Apartment Community: Market`S Pessimism Outweighs Strong 2019 Q3 Results

However, APTS is safer as it might seen at a first glance. The diversified asset base, growing cash flows and healthy FFO payout coupled with extremely low valuations render APTS.

Despite growing the underlying FFOs by 10% and increasing the dividend, the share price remained flat. This is mainly driven by the looming recession fears that put a gigantic downward.

Preferred Apartment Community (APTS) just recently published its Q3, 2019 report, which confirms the three thesis points that I made in my previous article on APTS. I argued that the company is a relatively secure investment given the sky-high dividend yield of ~7.5%, and that it will be able to maintain the dividend because of:

Growing FFO with acceptable level of FFO payout Flexible balance sheet despite seemingly high leverage Countercyclical assets

APTS is a perfect REIT for anyone who is a dividend oriented investor seeking to capture high yields with limited risk of suffering future dividend cuts.

Q3 In a Nutshell

The share price movement right after the company published its Q3 report was more or less flat. Such reaction was despite the fact that APTS delivered solid same-store growth and showed a remarkable FFO growth of 10.7% compared to a comparable quarter last year.

Source: PACAPTS

To a large extent this could be explained by the valuation gap between small-cap and large-cap REITs - APTS has a market cap of just $ 642 million. Currently small-cap REITs have totally gone out of favor reaching a ~ 63% P/FFO valuation gap from the large-caps, embarking a largest discount in the past 10-year period. Clearly, this creates immense headwinds for APTS and caps the potential upside from valuation convergence.

Moreover, the recession fears impose some extra pessimism towards APTS. The company carries larger than average debt burden. At September 30, 2019, the leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 52.4%. This is by ~ 25% higher than the peer average. This coupled with a notable exposure to real estate loans, resembling risky mREIT business, increases the company specific risk premium. As you can see below, APTS holds ~ 10% exposure to real estate loans in its portfolio:

Multifamily (37.77%) Retail (21.18%) Office (18.47%) Student housing (11.86%) Multifamily real estate loans (8.25%) - mREIT business Office real estate loans (1.54%) - mREIT business Student housing real estate loans (0.92%) - mREIT business

In this environment when everybody talks about looming recession, the focus is automatically shifted towards safer assets with lower financial risk. Hence, such stocks as APTS get punished severely.

However, there are clear signals and company characteristic indicating that APTS is much safer than it might seem on the surface.

Solid FFO growth

First of all, the Q3, 2019 was indeed a strong quarter for APTS. It confirmed my first thesis point that the underlying FFOs are growing. Daniel M. DuPree quote depicts the performance nicely:

"We had a strong quarter, up 10.7% on FFO over Q3 2018. We accomplished this despite incurring nearly $0.02/share in direct costs associated with our consideration of internalizing our external manager. We incurred additional indirect internalization related costs as we built up cash reserves to fund portions of an internalization if required. These extraordinary costs will have a significant impact on our year end numbers and we now expect that when these expenses are added back to FFO we will perform at the low end of our previously provided guidance range."

What Daniel essentially is saying is that #a APTS has increased its cash flows at an acceptable level, #b the FFOs have increased despite huge one-off expenses, and #c as a result the company will land its 2019 FFOs at a lower bound of earnings guidance 2019.

Now, while this might be an additional factor holding the stock from going up, the underlying message is actually rather positive. The argument lies in the nature of costs incurred in connection to internalizing of the external manager. Since these costs are not expected to occur again, in the future the results will come stronger. Had these costs not occurred, the quarterly FFOs would come 6.4% higher implying a 17.1% FFO growth.

Compared to other apartment REITs, any growth close to 10% could be considered a very good result. Majority of APTS`s peers on average achieve FFO growth of 5-7%, while having much higher valuations.

Increased dividend and acceptable FFO payout

On August 1, 2019, APTS declared a quarterly dividend on of $0.2625 per share for the third quarter 2019. This represents a 2.9% increase in the common stock dividend from the third quarter 2018 dividend of $0.255 per share. This implies an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.4% since June 30, 2011 - the first quarter end following the IPO.

All in all, the recent dividend increase proves that APTS is on a right track to both protect and even increase its quarterly dividend. It is a positive sign that the management does not increase the dividend at rate above the FFO growth. This allows the company to continue growing the underlying cash flows by making additional acquisitions or property redevelopments from its own resources. In the case of APTS this circumstance is extremely vital since the leverage is above the sector average, meaning that in the absence of retained funds APTS would be forced to borrow to fuel any future growth making the company even more indebted.

In terms of the FFO payout, in the third quarter 2019, APTS' FFO payout ratio to common stockholders was ~ 85.0%. For the TTM period the FFO payout now lands at ~ 75%. While the current level of FFO payout is not super conservative, it is not unsustainable either. For such a high dividend paying stock as APTS it is only natural to have FFO payout in the range of 70-90%. Yet, taking into account the uninterrupted growth and diversified asset base the risk of experiencing any dividend cut is very small. Finally, by comparing APTS to second highest yielding residential REIT company - BRT Apartments (BRT) - APTS truly stands out in a positive way. As you can see below, APTS carries less financial risk despite providing greater dividend yield:

APTS BRT Dividend yield 7.3% 6.04% FFO payout 78% 105% DEBT to EBITDA 9.94 15.32

Source: Nareit

Valuations and the Thesis

APTS is one of the cheapest residential REITs out there. The discount relative to sector peers lands at 64% as implied by the APTS' P/FFO multiple of 9.9x. Obviously, there should exist some level of discount because of the 10% of portfolio being allocated to mREIT business and above average debt ratio. Yet, 64% gap is way too high. The facts justifying this assumptions are increasing FFOs at a rate that is clearly above the sector average, diversified asset base that is split among many real estate types and a healthy FFO payout that allows to both sustain the current dividend and invest in the business without relying too heavily on additional debt.

In my opinion, APTS is a great investment for dividend seeking investors. Plus, it provides an exposure to a decent upside due to rather depressed valuations. The ~ 7.5% dividend is safe and has very minimal risk of being reduced.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.