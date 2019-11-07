Cypress Energy Partners: One Of My Top 10 Stocks For 2020

I was wrong, and when facts change, I change my mind. Since my neutral article posted in the summer, Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) has returned 41.5%. I am calling CELP one of my top 10 buys for 2020 after the company’s improvements in several areas. While the distribution coverage still looks weak from the cash flow from the operations perspective, CELP has several exciting aspects. Below are the five reasons why the story on CELP looks bullish now.

Revenue is improving for the second quarter on a YOY basis EBITDA is soaring as the company manages operating expenses The gross margin and operating margin are stable CELP’s operational performance is shining The long-term debt sustainability is enhancing

CELP is in the right place at the right time

Due to natural gas record consumption, midstream companies are building pipelines to move natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Therefore, the need for pipeline inspection should increase in the interim. Peter C. Boylan III, Chairman and CEO, mentioned that the revenue for the pipeline inspection segment increased from $70.4 Million in Q2 2018 to 104 million in Q2 2019, an increase of 48%. Also, gross margin increased from $7.9 million to $11.4 million, an increase of 45% in the same period.

Revenue for the pipeline and process services segment also increased by 42% to $4.4 million. The segment revenue profited from several large projects that were scheduled to begin in Q1 but were delayed due to unfavorable weather.

CELP is struggling on the water services segment, as revenue decreased by $0.3 million to $2.7 million. However, investors should not worry much about the decline since the water services segment represents a tiny portion of the company's revenue.

Revenue and EBITDA

The story is appealing for revenue and EBITDA. Revenue in the second quarter has been steadily increasing over the past seven years. More importantly, on a YOY basis, revenue increased from $76 million to $111 million, up 46%.

EBITDA has also improved over the past seven years. On a YOY basis, EBITDA increased by 50% to $9 million. What is more, is that both trendlines are pointing north.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Slowly but surely, the company has been managing operating expenses. As a result, the operating income margin is at the six-year high at 6.8%.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

The story from the revenue and EBITDA viewpoints look appealing.

Operational Performance

CELP’s operational performance looks exciting. The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to measure a company’s operational performance. The ROE itself only measures the efficiency in which the company produces net income per dollar of shareholders’ equity. However, it does not indicate what the drivers for such efficiency are. Hence the usefulness of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea about the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. It is important to mention that I have tweaked the DuPont ROE formula. The established formula from textbooks can only be used when companies have no discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, or other one-time events. In practice, companies have always one-time events that we must account for. Therefore, instead of considering EBIT, I am proposing to consider operating income. The new methodology gives a more accurate picture of the company on an on-going basis. Below are the formulas and the change that I propose

DuPont ROE

Modified DuPont ROE

If you have read my articles recently, you will notice another change in my methodology. Previously, I looked at the ROE of one period and compared it to the same period in the previous year. This was not an effective approach. Instead, the current method now considers the trailing twelve-month financial data for each quarter. The income statement and cash flow statement accounts in the income statement are added, i.e., the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The balance sheet accounts are averages for the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using the new methodology is that it removes any seasonality effects. This is important because several industries are seasonal, particularly the oil & gas industry.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

The ROE has been improving steadily over the past five quarters. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the ROE increased from 18.7% to 25.0%. It is essential to delve into the drivers to determine if the ROE’s improvement is sustainable.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income after paying for taxes. As the coefficient approaches 1.0, it means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT, which is excellent for investors. Because CELP is an MLP, the company is considered a pass-through entity. Therefore, the tax burden should be close to 1.0. For Q2 2019, the company posted a coefficient of 0.9, confirming the pass-through status.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. In this case, the higher is better, with a maximum of 1.0. The story for CELP regarding the interest burden is bullish. The coefficient has been expanding from 0.4 in Q2 2018 to 0.7 in Q2 2019. The primary drivers were increasing operating income and declining net interest expense.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The higher the metric, the more efficient the company is in containing costs. CELP’s operating income margin has been improving steadily over the past six quarters. The company is managing operating expenses well.

Another driver is the asset turnover. The efficiency ratio measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset, and higher is better in this case. CELP’s asset turnover has also been improving from 1.8 in Q2 2018 to 2.3 in Q2 2019. In other words, the company is generating $2.3 in revenue per dollar of assets.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient considers current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. On a positive note, CELP’s leverage has been declining steadily from dangerous levels.

In brief, CELP’s ROE has been rising due to improving interest burden, operating income margin, and asset turnover, partially offset by a healthy decline in leverage. CELP’s operational performance is exciting.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

CELP’s long-term debt is sustainable. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio are useful in assessing long-term debt sustainability. The former tells if the company can fund the interest expense from the operating income. The latter describes the leverage level from the long-term debt perspective.

From the interest coverage ratio, the story looks bullish. The metric is expanding, which means that the company can cover the interest expense with ease. The primary driver was an increase in operating income.

From the D/E perspective, the story also looks bullish. The company has focused on deleveraging by paying down debt and building shareholders’ equity, which is music for investors.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

One last positive aspect for CELP is that the debt/trailing-twelve-month EBITDA ratio has been improving over the past six quarters. The company now has a low risk of breaching debt covenants. To put the number in perspective, creditors prefer seeing the coefficient below 5.0.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Distribution Sustainability

I am slightly concerned about CELP’s distribution sustainability. The distribution coverage from the net income and cash flow from operations provide hints about the distribution sustainability.

From the net income perspective, the distribution seems sustainable, as the coefficient is close to 1.0. What is more, is that the metric has been steadily improving over the past six quarters. However, from the cash flow from the operations perspective, the story looks slightly worse. Over the past six quarters, the company has not covered the capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations. Therefore, it seems that CELP is not in a position to hike the distribution in the interim. CELP should focus on expanding the cash flow from operations.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Relative Valuation

Comparing the company’s relative valuation through the EV/EBITDA has several advantages. For instance, the metric is not sensitive to the company’s capital structure. Also, it is based on market values. Lastly, it does not consider interest expense or taxes. Other famous metrics have significant flaws, such as the P/E and P/B ratios. For instance, the P/E ratio is irrelevant when companies post net losses. The P/B metric is not widely used since balance sheets rarely reflect the current economic value of the assets. Therefore, the following relative valuation analysis only considers the EV/EBITDA ratio.

CELP looks undervalued from the trailing twelve-month and forward-looking perspective. From the TTM lenses, the company has an EV/EBITDA of 7.54, compared to the industry median of 10.03. From a forward-looking standpoint, the company has an EV/EBITDA of 7.16, compared to its peers’ median of 8.07. What is more is the expanding revenue, EBITDA, margins, operating performance, and outstanding long-term debt management, do not justify the relative undervalued status.

The conclusion

CELP is an excellent company to own. While the distribution coverage from the cash flow from operations is not there yet, the outlook looks bright. Revenue and EBITDA continue to soar. The operational performance continues to improve, primarily driven by expanding operating income margin and asset turnover. Also, the company focuses on financial deleveraging. CELP is one of my top 10 stocks to own in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.