Apache Corp.: A Little Lower And I Am In Again

APA has underperformed the oil sector but may have reached a bottom around $20-$21, which could be used as an excellent midterm opportunity, especially with a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The third-quarter total production dropped 5.4% to 450,644 Boep/d compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially.

Apache reported a third-quarter 2019 consolidated net loss of $170 million or $0.45 per diluted common share, on October 31, 2019. Revenues were $1,477 million, down 25.5% from last year.

Image Courtesy: Reuters - Permian Basin.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Apache Corp. (APA) owns oil and gas assets in three different regions and has earned $635 million in consolidated operating cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2019. Oil and Gas revenues come from three central areas:

Source: APA Presentation

The US Shale, and particularly the Permian Basin, continues to drive the company's growth with noticeable results. However, continued weakness in natural gas prices forced the company to revise its outlook. Alpine High produced ~71K Boep/d during the third quarter, and Permian production reached 254.4K Boep/d in 3Q'19.

Apache has invested heavily in its Alpine High prospect, which is a Permian gas play that is not as attractive as a pure oil Permian play due to pricing issues.

Data by YCharts

Consequently, APA has underperformed the oil sector but may have reached a bottom around $20-$21, which could be used as an excellent midterm opportunity, especially with a solid dividend yield of 4.23% now.

Note: Just a little over a year ago, we learned that Apache and KAAC (Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp.) formed a $3.5 billion pure-play Permian midstream called Altus Midstream (ALTM).

Note: Altus Midstream released its third-quarter on October 30, 2019.

At Alpine High, the company has reached a significant milestone with the start-up of Altus Midstream's first cryogenic plant.

Altus continues to execute at a high level, achieving operational and financial objectives set at the beginning of the year; G&P volumes up 29% from 2Q19;

Completed construction on all three cryogenic processing units, with the first two fully operational at a nameplate capacity of 400 MMcf/day; Unit three will add 200 MMcf/day; and

Has exercised options on all four long-haul pipelines; pipeline equity income ramping up.

I do not recommend investing in Altus Midstream. However, the stock price may present some opportunities for short-term trading, but without a dividend, it is not worth it.

Apache Corp. - Balance sheet and production history for 2Q'19: The raw numbers

Apache 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 1.929 1.983 1.765 1.635 1.603 1.477 Net Income in $ Billion 0.20 0.08 -0.38 -0.05 -0.36 -0.17 EBITDA $ Billion 1.21 1.12 0.39 0.91 0.55 0.82 EPS diluted in $/share 0.51 0.21 -1.00 -0.12 -0.96 -0.45 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 1,113 1,006 1,043 598 856 635 CapEx in $ Million 1,017 942 1068 863 803 682 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 96 64 -25 -265 53 -47 Total Cash $ Billion 0.97 0.59 0.71 0.33 0.55 0.16 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.34 8.20 8.20 8.43 8.33 8.41 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 385 385 381 376 377 377 Oil Production K boep/d 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Oil Equivalent in K Boep/d 464 476 482 503 455 451 International 209 204 199 211 191 185 USA 255 272 283 292 264 266 Permian 202 222 236 248 226 254 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 69.35 69.12 58.37 57.70 63.71 58.60 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.50 2.56 2.57 2.34 1.41 1.66

Source: Company 10Q filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Oil Production

1 - Revenues and other were $1.477 billion in 3Q'19

Apache reported a third-quarter 2019 consolidated net loss of $170 million or $0.45 per diluted common share, on October 31, 2019. Revenues were $1,477 million, down 25.5% from the same quarter a year ago due to weaker oil and gas prices.

Excluding Tax valuation allowance ($53 million) and other smaller items, adjusted earnings for the third quarter were a loss of $108 million or $0.29 per share. However, the revenues beat expectations due to higher-than-expected production.

Despite some price improvement at the Waha Hub, the natural gas prices remained very low, as we can see in the chart below.

The company announced in the press release that it had begun a strategic, operational reorganization that should result in savings of at least $150 million. The initiative is expected to be completed by Mar 31, 2020.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $47 million in 3Q'19

The company is struggling to show positive free cash flow. Free cash flow yearly is a loss of $173 million, with a loss of $47 million this quarter. The company is paying a dividend of $0.25 quarterly or $377 million yearly, which is not covered by the free cash flow.

3 - Net debt is now $8.25 billion in 3Q'19

Net debt is $8.25 billion.

Calculation of the Net Debt is from the Presentation. Net debt is now $8,249 million.

Steve Riney said in the conference call:

For the next few years, most free cash flow will be used to reduce debt. Our debt maturity profile is now in good shape with just under $1 billion of debt maturating in the 2021 to 2023 timeframe. Our plan is to retire all of this debt as it comes due. As a reminder, for reporting purposes, Apache consolidates Altus' long-term debt. This debt non-recourse to Apache and amounted to $235 million at the end of the third quarter.

I like what I heard here. I consider debt reduction as a priority for the company, and I am glad that the company agrees with that compelling strategy.

4 - Oil-equivalent production was 450.6k Boep/d in Q3'19 (67% liquids or oil plus NGL)

Production details per segment are indicated in the chart below.

The third-quarter total production dropped 5.4% to 450,644 Boep/d compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially.

In 3Q 2019, the Permian Basin recorded an output of 254.4k Boep/d, representing 56.45% of the overall oil and gas production. Oil production (not including NG and NGL) is expected to be 100K Bo from 94.1K Bo in 3Q'19.

The North Sea established another record with 60.1k Boep/d.

Note: I indicated the Permian production in green in the first graph, which was 254,432 Boep/d in 3Q'2019 (Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, outside of Alpine High) compared to 226,318 Boep/d in 2Q' 2019. Below are the details Per Product.

Internationally, Apache's Egypt and North Sea regions continued to generate free cash flow.

Fourth Quarter Guidance

Source: APA Presentation

Note: Apache restated its guidance for 2019 CapEx at $2.4 billion. For 2020, the company expects its upstream capital expenditure to be around 10-20% below this year's spending.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The takeaway for the third quarter of 2019 is that oil and gas prices continue to face strong headwinds due to a bearish demand outlook.

Natural gas prices are a thorny issue for the company that was forced to lower its production guidance by 5% from the previous projection. Alpine High play is a definite concern considering the meager prices of the commodity prevailing at the Waha Hub in West Texas.

For Alpine High, Apache's reduced drilling activity in the region and the postponement of some fourth-quarter completions into the next year pushed the company to reduce the Permian Basin crude production to around 100k Boep/d.

Furthermore, the company is dealing with completion schedule delays in the Midland and Delaware basins.

An interesting and exciting potential is the Suriname block 58 that the company will drill with the Noble Sam Croft drillship. It is adjacent to the Exxon Mobil's Stabroek block.

From Presentation

John J. Christmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Turning to Suriname, we have retained the Nobel Sam Croft drill the second and third wells on Block 58 in 2020, with an option still outstanding on a fourth well. We are planning to drill these wells at a 100%, but that might change should we choose the farm down our interest.

Overall, I am not impressed with what is happening, and the market is not either. The gamble on Alpine High is looking quite bleak now with dismal natural gas prices.

The stock tumbled since April from $38 a share to now $23.62 with a low just below $20 in mid-August. However, APA, around $21-$20, is quite attractive.

Technical analysis (short term)

APA is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $24.25 and line support around $20.50. The strategy is to sell about 30% at or above $24.25 unless oil and gas prices turn very bullish and buyback below $21.

Assuming bullish oil and gas prices, APA may cross line resistance to re-test its high at around $28.25. Conversely, if oil prices and especially natural gas prices continue to falter, then we could drop to $20 or eventually even lower (not likely).

Thus, I recommend a short-term trading strategy that could assist your current long-term position. I think using 40% of your APA position short term is adequate.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy if APA trade between $20-$21