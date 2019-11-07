Kroger: A New Initiative That Could Be A Game Changer

Kroger Is One Of The Few Stocks Trading Below Fair Value.

Kroger’s Initiatives Are Bearing Fruit

Kroger’s (KR) most recent quarterly results provide a positive outlook for the stock. The 2.2% sales growth from existing locations marks the best quarter in the last two years.

Stable operating expenses lead to a YoY increase in the operating margin from $549 million to $559 million.

Kroger reduced debt by $1 billion over the previous six months.

A non-cash charge for the company’s investment in Ocado dropped net income by 40%.

Weaker performance in the pharmacy segment, offset by improved fuel profits, resulting in a stable gross profit margin.

The chart below is an example of the dominance Kroger maintains in many of the nations’ larger metropolitan areas. Kroger’s four largest markets are represented below.

Los Angeles

1 Kroger (Ralph's) 24.7%

2 Costco 11.7%

3 Safeway (Albertson's, Safeway, Vons) 9.7%

Atlanta

1 Kroger 27.8%

2 Publix 22.7%

3 Walmart 16.6%

Houston

1 H-E-B 26.2%

2 Kroger 22.1%

3 Walmart 13.9%

Phoenix

1 Kroger (Fry's) 27.4%

2 Walmart 15.4%

3 Safeway 11.7%

Source: Chain Store Guide via Cincinnati Business Courier

E-commerce Sales Are Burgeoning

E-commerce sales rose by 49% in 2016, 90% in 2017, and 58% in 2018. 2019 sales are on pace for another year of robust growth. In the latest quarter, Kroger posted digital sales growth of 31%.

Kroger’s Private Label Products Are Driving Margins

Kroger boasts the nation’s leading brand by volume in the natural and organic category with its Simple Truth products. Last year’s Simple Truth sales totaled $2.3 billion. Kroger’s private label brands constitute roughly 30% of total company sales and are growing faster than those of national brands. In the second quarter, Kroger introduced an additional 203 products to the company’s portfolio of private label brands.

While Wall Street waxes poetic over the debut of Beyond Meat (BYND), Kroger recently introduced a new product line known as Simple Truth Plant-Based, which includes 100% plant-based burgers and other non-meat-based foods. Since its introduction in 2013, the Simple Truth brand has become the leading natural and organic brand in the US with sales recently topping $2.3 billion.

Third-party products provide profit margins as low as 1% while private label brands garner profit margins in the range of 25 to 30 percent.

Private labels sales have increased markedly, and growth is accelerating. In 2015 private label sales increased by 2.2%. Fast forward to 2018 when private label sales grew by 5.8%. This represents far greater growth than consumer packaged goods.

According to Food Navigator USA, 81% of consumers now purchase a house brand every time they make a shopping trip, and 50% target a favored retailer to purchase a private brand.

Kroger’s Partnership With Walgreens (This May Be A Game Changer)

Roughly one year ago, Kroger and Walgreens (WBA) launched a pilot program in northern Kentucky designed to provide the Kroger Pickup service, as well as to market the Kroger Express curated grocery assortment, to select Walgreen’s stores. Apparently both companies see promise in the pilot program as it was recently enlarged to include 35 Walgreens stores in Knoxville, Tennessee. In addition, 17 Kroger stores will sell Walgreens health and beauty products.

I think Kroger has stolen a march on the competition. As a former law enforcement officer, I can't say I have a favorable view of strangers delivering groceries to my home in my absence. I also see problems with food safety and the expense associated with deliveries (the grocery space has miniscule margins) as an issue. Walgreens has stores within five minutes of 75% of the US population. It's possible that Kroger has beaten both Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) to the punch.

MOAT & MANAGEMENT

Kroger's scale, private-label products (roughly 30% of unit sales), prime locations and huge catalog of customer transaction data provide the company with a narrow moat. In 46 of the 52 major markets in which Kroger operates, it holds the number one or two market position. This provides the company with a scale advantage in regard to distribution and advertising costs.

Kroger’s divestiture of its convenience store unit in 2018, recent stake in Ocado and pilot program with Walgreens provide evidence of a nimble management team responding to a highly competitive environment.

The company’s recent share buyback programs, that (unlike many companies) appears to have been conducted when the shares sold below fair value, coupled with double digit dividend increases over the last decade, speaks to a management team that focuses on shareholder return.

DIVIDEND METRICS

Kroger has a secure dividend with a (TTM) payout ratio of roughly 22% and a dividend coverage ratio of nearly 456%. The current yield is approximately 2.5%.

The three, five, and ten year dividend growth rates stand at 10.3, 11.5 and 11.4% respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Morningstar)

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Kroger's debt is rated in the mid-to-high BBBs with a stable outlook. Kroger owns approximately 45% of its supermarkets.

FAIR VALUE

As I write this article, Kroger stock trades for a hair less than $25 per share.

Morningstar has a FV for Kroger of $27.00, Argus has the FV at $31 and CFRA has a FV of $ 32.38.

My rating on the company is 25/44. For an overview of my rating system see the section near the end of the article.

MY PERSPECTIVE

Kroger’s outstanding management team, attractive valuation and secure, growing dividend present an attractive investment opportunity. I believe Kroger is a solid defensive stock (folks gotta eat), offers capital appreciation prospects and serves dividend growth investors well. I have but one caveat. I am finding few undervalued stocks, and this makes me wary. In the past, this as often served as a harbinger of a market correction.

I currently have a full position in Kroger.

CONCERNING MY RATING SYSTEM

I rate KR at 25/44. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

