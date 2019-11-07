ConMed: Time To Book Some Profits

While the Russell 2000 Index (IWM) has gone essentially nowhere the past 18 months, there are a few solid growth names that have managed to power higher. ConMed (CNMD) is one of these market leaders, and the stock has put up an incredible 122% return in the same period that the Russell 2000 has seen a single-digit advance. This exceptional performance has been tied to the company's consistent double-digit earnings per share growth, as well as gross-margin expansion. The company's continued growth across its top and bottom line make the company attractive long-term, but I see the stock as getting expensive here short-term. The stock is now trading at a triple-digit P/E ratio, and just shy of its peak valuation before its sharp correction began in late 2017. Based on this, I believe this is an opportune time for traders to take some profits on their position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

ConMed is a constituent in the Medical Devices (IHI) industry, with roughly half of their sales-mix split between orthopedic products, and general surgery products. The company's recent acquisition of Buffalo Filter has given them a foothold in the global smoke evacuation systems market, and this market carries a higher growth rate than their current markets, which are averaging low single-digit growth. As a research report noted, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6%, due to higher demand from patients for minimally invasive surgeries. The benefit of Buffalo Filter's LaparoLight Veress Needle is that it is the only veress needle that illuminates, reducing the risk of patient injury during laparoscopic surgeries. With over 7 million of these surgeries performed annually, any competitive advantage in this space on a product basis is a big deal.

Clearly, the market is impressed with the acquisition, sending ConMed's shares higher by over 80% since in just nine months. So far, the acquisition is off to a strong start, with revenue guidance for Buffalo Filter raised by $6 - $7 million since original guidance at the time of the purchase. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see in the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], the company has been instrumental in growing its earnings at a steady pace each year. There are few companies out there that can put up consistent double-digit annual EPS growth, but ConMed's EPS is expected to grow 21% in FY-2019, 16% in FY-2020, and an additional 13% in FY-2021. My minimum metric for stocks I will invest in is 12% annual growth in earnings per share, and ConMed continues to meet this criterion. Therefore, from an earnings per share standpoint, there is a lot to like here with the company. The fact that the company is expected to grow annual EPS from $2.63 in FY-2019 to $3.46 in FY-2021 certainly paves the way for future share price appreciation long-term.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at revenue growth rates, the company also is a leader in this category. ConMed's revenue growth rates have tracked in the 7% - 9% range for most of the past two years, but have accelerated recently to the low double-digit level. The company's Q3 revenues came in at $233.6 million, and this translated to 15.0% growth year-over-year. While this growth rate isn't expected to last based on current forward estimates, it is still impressive that the company is seeing some minor acceleration from its long-term average.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the two-quarter average continues to trend higher, and will still be making moderately higher lows even with the expected sequential deceleration the next two quarters (Q4 2019 and Q1 2020).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Finally, taking a look at margins, the company has seen significant gross margin expansion, with a nearly 250 basis point improvement over the past two years. Gross margins on a trailing-twelve-month basis are sitting at 55.6%, just shy of the highest levels the company has enjoyed in its history (56.8%).

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Based on the above growth metrics, ConMed is clearly a leader both fundamentally and technically in the Medical Devices industry. The fact that revenue growth rates continue to remain stable despite being up against difficult year-over-year comps suggests that the above earnings estimates may end up being on the conservative side. For this reason, the stock is undoubtedly an attractive long candidate on any sharp dips. However, the stock is up 99% since its December lows and is now beginning to get extended. In addition to this, the company's valuation has become a little pricey.

(Source: YCharts.com)

As the above chart of ConMed shows, the company's valuation has gotten quite expensive at a P/E ratio of 112.5 as of Monday's close. This is just over 5% shy of the valuation that led to a 31% decline in the stock in less than six months. While I don't see any reason for a decline of a similar magnitude given the stronger growth rates, it's hard to argue that the stock is cheap here. Based on this, it's hard to argue for holding a full position in the stock here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we move over to the technical picture, the stock has been a powerful name from a trend-following perspective. ConMed has been in a steady uptrend for years now, and only stopping to test its 20-month moving average (green line) once since 2017. As long as the stock remains above its uptrend line near $70.00, the long-term uptrend since the 2009 lows will be intact. This means that any corrections of 25% or larger are likely to continue to provide buying opportunities for investors. However, while we are nearly 70% above this uptrend line, it's hard to argue that this is a good time to be overweight ConMed.

If we zoom in to a daily chart, we can see that the stock continues to trend higher but is now more than 80% above its 200-day moving average (blue line). This is beginning to get a little extended short-term and suggests that a correction is certainly possible to allow the stock's moving averages to play catch-up. It's worth noting that the last two times the stock topped out in 2015 and 2017, the stock was only 60% above its 200-day moving average. For this reason, the risk is certainly elevated up here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While ConMed offers a compelling long-term thesis for those looking for exposure to the Medical Devices industry, the stock is beginning to get over-heated short-term. For this reason, I believe investors would be wise to wait for a better entry after a sharp correction. There is no disputing that ConMed is a leader in its industry, but the stock has the worst reward to risk it's offered in nearly two years at a triple-digit P/E ratio. For those holding the stock, I see this rally above $111.00 as a perfect opportunity for traders to cash in most of their chips. The Buffalo Filter acquisition is likely to provide a long-term tailwind in an emerging and quickly growing market. Still, I'm not sure it's enough to prevent a correction from current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.