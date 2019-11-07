PULS Ultra Short Bond ETF: For Short-Term Income

Savers sometimes do not know about the alternative options they have when it comes to finding homes for their short-term cash. One option that was brought to my attention from a loyal reader was Prudential Financial's Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS). Not knowing about this ETF, I went ahead and did my risk metrics and deep dive into what the fund holds. To my pleasant surprise, I found this ETF holds some great quality corporate bond notes that are under six-months in average duration. As savers are looking for alternatives for the typical cash management products, PLUS does the job for filling that alternative. I want the reader to be able to take away the alternatives that exist like PLUS, instead of letting their idle cash sit in a typical savings account yielding under one-percent.

PULS Is Earning Consistent Monthly Returns

Launched in May of 2018, Prudential's PULS ETF has earned short-term income investors 2.75% year-to-date with not much risk. The fund seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, consistent with preservation of capital. PULS was the recipient of the Fund Intelligence 2019 Mutual Fund and ETF Award for New Active ETF of the Year. PGIM Fixed Income is the largest public fixed income asset management unit of PGIM, which is a registered investment advisor, and is responsible for Fund management. Since this article is focused on earning consistent short-term monthly returns, let's take a look at the monthly return table that is most important for savers and retirees:

Year Month Return 2019 1 0.37% 2019 2 0.24% 2019 3 0.29% 2019 4 0.27% 2019 5 0.26% 2019 6 0.22% 2019 7 0.27% 2019 8 0.23% 2019 9 0.25% 2019 10 0.25%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

As you can see from the above table, PULS is getting it done for savers by earning an average of just over .25% per month. With a standard deviation of just .15%, investors will experience ultra-low price volatility to earn this yield. This is the number one risk I see with investors who are getting close to retirement and need yield. Investors do not want to experience fluctuation in prices as they earn their short-term yield, which I don't blame them.

2.30% SEC Yield Instead of .57% For A National One-Year CD Average

Is there other options to find more yield out there today for the saver? Of course. However, this product is not meant to be you core bond fund or high-yield bond closed end fund. This product is designed to replace those money markets or CD's that are not yielding close to 2.3%. Let's take a look below at the FDIC website that illustrates the national average for CD's and money markets:

Deposit Products National Rate 1 Rate Cap 2 Savings 0.09 0.84 Interest Checking 0.06 0.81 Money Market 0.16 0.91 1 month CD 0.11 0.86 3 month CD 0.20 0.95 6 month CD 0.35 1.10 12 month CD 0.51 1.26 24 month CD 0.66 1.41 36 month CD 0.78 1.53 48 month CD 0.85 1.60 60 month CD 0.99 1.74

(Source: FDIC)

If you haven't done so lately, take a look at what you are making in your typical bank savings product. Many of you would be shocked to see that you still have that one money market account that is making under one-percent interest, or a 12-month CD coming up for renewal that has a yield not even .57%. For full disclosure, other ETF's like JP Morgan's Short-term Bond Income (JPST) exist or PIMCO's Short-term Bond Income ETF (MINT), which I own as well that were first in the space before PULS.

PULS Has Quality Holdings

Whenever you are buying any type of fund, you have to look at what the fund owns, period. Even if it's for short-term cash, you still have to do your homework and see what the fund actually owns. PULS owns some really great quality notes with Apple (AAPL), Procter & Gamble (PG), and even Deere & Company (DE). If I had to pick municipals, emerging markets, or short-term corporate notes like these companies, there is no doubt I would buy corporate short-term debt over the alternatives. Below is a short list of the top ten holdings of PULS:

Largest Issuers (% of Assets) as of 9/30/2019

Bond Issuer Percentage CSAM 1.3% Apple 1.1% Marathon Petroleum 1.1% Walt Disney 1.1% Procter & Gamble 1.0% Consolidated Edison 1.0% Deere & Company 1.0% Capital One Financial 1.0% British American Tobacco 0.9% UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 0.9%

(Source: PGIM)

As you can see from the above table, the average issuer is a large-cap company in all different industries. The fund owns 21.6% in AAA securities, 20.4% in AA, 31.3% in A, and 25.5% in BBB. When looking at buying a bond fund, you have to look at that quality breakdown to determine if the issuer is going to stay afloat in order to get your principal back. It appears that we have very few worries of bond defaults here with PULS.

Summary

When looking ahead this year at where interest rates will be, it's hard to say. Reading the latest Fed minutes, the Federal Reserve Bank doesn't even know what it wants to do with the Fed Funds rate going forward after its recent cuts. I am very hesitant in this type of market to make any kind of prediction. Interest rates are very volatile, and for short-term cash needs, you can't just buy any type of bond fund. You have to focus on short-term bond ETF's like PULS to earn you consistent monthly returns. When trying to determine if you want more yield for your short-term cash, make sure you critique the funds quality closely and the type of notes in holds. The last thing you want to do is buy a long-dated closed-end Argentina fund because it sports a higher-yield, just to watch your principal drop in the next market downturn. Take a look at PULS for your short-term cash needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PULS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital recommends ETF's like JPST and MINT for clients. These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.