Retirement Planning: Build Your Portfolio Around Safe Core Holdings, With EPR And Monmouth

We offer a few suggestions for what you may want to consider as core holdings in your portfolio.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we don't want our members to simply have great immediate-income stocks in their portfolios. We want you to understand why we pick what we pick and how to build a portfolio to suit your individual needs. This is something only you can truly do. Today we're going to examine how to know what a core holding is, and how to pick one.

What is a Core Holding?

A Core Holding is one that has a high probability of producing results that help meet portfolio objectives.

For a portfolio with an immediate income goal, a core holding generates consistent, sustained and predictable dividend payments.

We describe the characteristics for a core holding in an immediate income-oriented portfolio.

A concept that is very useful in portfolio construction is the selection of core holdings. For a portfolio designed to meet any of the many investment strategies, core holdings are the ones the investor can most depend on in meeting his goals. A core holding for a particular portfolio will have several characteristics that ensure reliable performance in meeting the portfolio’s goals. For a retirement portfolio designed to produce income from dividends, distributions, and interest payments those characteristics are: a simple and easy to understand business model, a business that can be expected to produce reliable earnings and cash flow, and solid management with a track record of paying out and supporting those payments with cash generated by operations.

One way to manage your activities is to see a week as having some 168 hours to time to be used. Some of that time will be used in sleeping and in other required activities. Time will be used doing activities an investor wants or enjoys doing. In the end, some amount of time will be available for use in managing one’s portfolio. Think of that time as a budget, and how you wish to spend your budget.

For a core position, while an investor might dedicate significant time in initially identifying it, the investor will want to invest very little of their time budget to monitoring the position on an ongoing basis. Remember, you only have a limited amount of time each week, so the more you spend on one of your core investments the less time you have for other investment-related activities and in the end, the less time you might have for doing things you find fun.

The concept of building a portfolio around a core set of investments is particularly apt when discussing a portfolio to support oneself in retirement. Who wants to spend their retirement years tied every day to monitoring every position in their portfolio. Much better to have multiple positions that don’t require day to day monitoring and only occasional (and quick) checks on a weekly or (even better) monthly basis. These are reliable positions, that you can count on holding for the long-term through a variety of economic conditions.

How to Pick a Core Investment for an Immediate Income Oriented Retirement Portfolio

The first step to that is picking investments with a fairly simple and easy to understand business model. One fairly simple business model, that is easy for just about everyone to understand, is that of property REITs. In very general terms, they buy properties that they rent to other entities (businesses or people) to use. They are the landlord and make their money collecting rents from tenants. Very easy to understand, even if, as some REITs have shown, it isn’t always easy to do.

An investor needs to look at vacancies, rent changes on new leases, and FFO (or AFFO if the company is making reasonable changes from FFO when calculating it). You need to do more than this to first identify a REIT as a good investment, but once identified it is fairly simple, most of the time, to spot issues well in advance. A healthy REIT will have relatively stable occupancy levels, will have regular escalators built into their leases and will have FFO per share growth that is somewhat consistent.

The next item we look at to see if REITs might be a good candidate for the core holding of a retirement portfolio is to look at how reliable the performance of the stock and company is. The chart below shows how various asset classes, including REITs have done over the last 15 years.

Source

So over the time period between 2005 and the end of the first half of 2019, REITs have had the top return in 6 years, as well as being the top performer YTD, and came in 3rd one year as well. It finished at the bottom only 1 year and in the bottom 4 only 4 years. Its CAGR over this period was 8.89%, which placed it 2nd despite including 2007 to early 2009, a recession that was driven primarily by real estate.

For investors focused on income, REITs make a prime sector for finding core investments since they have a legal requirement to distribute most of their taxable earnings. This means that they tend to have higher than average distributions and that the dividends will only be reduced when there are real financial pressures, and will be raised as soon as those pressures are resolved. While many REITs cut their dividends in 2008 and 2009, those same REITs started increasing their dividends by 2011.

Real Estate and REITs have proven to be excellent investments over the long-term. One can see that in the chart above looking at the 5-year history of total return. Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has a total return over those 5 years of ~100%. Also clear in this graph, is that just picking any REIT doesn’t produce investment success. Wheeler (WHLR) and Office Properties (OPI) are two REITs that haven’t done so well. But EPR Properties (EPR) yield 5.8%, and Monmouth (MNR) yield 4.5%, are two that have done better than the sector average generated by VNQ.

When looking for a core investment, first you look at the company. WHLR and OPI might or might not be good investment choices going forward (because the price is so low), but looking at why the price has been hit so hard, it’s clear that it was operational issues that caused the decline.

EPR and MNR, on the other hand, have been good investments because their operations are working well. For a core investment, you want a company that is already performing well and has a business model where they can easily replicate that success. For a core investment, you don’t want to take the chance that management will be able to turn the company around, you want a company that is doing well and should continue to do well.

Once you have identified a great company, a great investment and a possible core investment, it is time to look at where in the capital structure one will invest. One advantage that REITs hold for an income investor is that they are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends. So unless a REIT is doing very poorly, it will have to pay out some dividends. Preferred shares, since they get paid before the common shares get paid their dividends, have even safer dividends.

Also, for most REITs, the total dividend payments to the preferred shareholders are fairly small relative to the dividends on the common shares, and relative to their taxable income. This makes it much less likely that the dividends on the preferreds can be suspended.

An Example of a Good Core Investment For an Immediate Income Oriented Retirement Portfolio

We recently did an article on MNR and why it is a great investment.

Monmouth also issues a preferred (MNR.PC). It has a coupon of 6.125% and trades just below par (giving a current yield of 6.13%).

Monmouth has a simple business model; it owns warehouses that it leases to various companies with one of its largest tenants being FedEx (FDX). These are generally long-term “triple-net” leases, meaning that MNR is not responsible for most operating costs.

MNR buys properties that are already leased or in conjunction with signing a lease. They will typically put a mortgage on the property as their primary source of leverage. Unlike most REITs, MNR uses amortizing mortgages. This means that every payment they make pays off a portion of the principal. While many REITs will talk about deleveraging, MNR’s properties are deleveraged by design. As the property ages, and the lease ages, the leverage on the property declines. This makes MNR a particularly conservative pick, and we believe one of the reasons why MNR has consistently outperformed peers during recessions. It also makes the preferred shares very safe.

MNR Earnings Presentation

When we look at MNR's balance sheet, we can see that their mortgages are under 40% of their undepreciated real estate costs. If we use book value, MNR preferred shares enjoy asset coverage of over 3.05x. We believe book value is a poor proxy for real estate values, as it fails to capture any growth in property values. GAAP assumes that property values depreciate from the date of acquisition. We know this is often not the case. The industrial sector in particular has seen significant property value growth.

As a result of GAAP depreciation, their $1.6 billion in carrying value on real estate suggests a cap-rate of over 8%, while industrial properties routinely trade for cap rates of 5-6%.

As core investments, both MNR common and MNR-C are very attractive. The big “problem” with MNR-C is that it is callable in 2021. MNR is a common equity that investors can hold with confidence through any economy and expect a modestly growing dividend. MNR-C is even more secure and currently has a higher yield.

EPR

EPR is one of our favorite REITs. Their business model is separated into three very different segments.

Source: EPR

EPR's business model uses a combination of triple-net leases, and being a mortgage lender. While very different from each other, the properties in these segments all feature very high occupancy rates. The lowest occupancy rate that EPR has ever had in over 20 years as a public company was 97%. EPR routinely maintains an occupancy rate over 99%.

The secret is that EPR, with a yield of 5.8%, invests in highly specialized properties that require significant cap-ex from the tenants. While many of their tenants operate in seasonal and sometimes volatile industries, they are unlikely to walk away from the large investments they have made in the property. On the occasions where they do, there is frequently another tenant more than willing to take their spot. EPR has recently proved the resiliency of their properties as one of their education tenants, CLA, filed for bankruptcy and EPR has been able to find a new tenant to take over the space.

What we really appreciate is that EPR's management was very upfront with investors throughout the bankruptcy situation and they had the discipline to avoid issuing equity at unattractive prices.

EPR has managed to provide consistent FFO growth, and they have consistently passed that along to their shareholders. Keeping their dividend at 80-83% of FFO as adjusted (FFOAA).

Source: EPR

In addition to having very high occupancy and consistent growth, EPR does a great job managing their debt. They have over $7 billion in unencumbered properties, no debt maturities until 2022, and $0 drawn on their $1 billion credit facility.

Source: EPR

EPR is a company that investors can buy with confidence that they have a working business model, top quality management, great growth prospects and a healthy balance sheet.

It is for those reasons that our top REIT analyst Beyond Saving has said,

The niche is great, management has displayed great integrity and restraint in how they handled the recent tenant bankruptcies and kept investors informed, if I could only own one property REIT in the HDO portfolio, [EPR] is the one I'd own.”

Final Thoughts

The concept of core holdings is applicable to many investment styles. For the immediate income approach we recommend, it also has a place. By having a core or base, which requires little on-going monitoring, the reliable income stream from such securities allows for more time to be dedicated to higher-yielding picks that need more monitoring. They will also add both price and income stability to a portfolio, making it easier to stay the course when other picks are seeing increased volatility.

Remember, take your time in both finding and buying a core investment. In this article, we looked at relatively new core investments for us- MNR (yield 4.5%) and MNR-C (yield 6.1%) and we also highlighted EPR (yield 5.8%), a core investment we have held for a long time. MNR and EPR are in very different industries, but share several commonalities that make them core holdings. Both can be expected to maintain high occupancies, both have conservative balance sheets, both have great growth in their histories and both can be expected to be able to continue replicating their success. These are investments that we do not have to spend every day watching.

As you build your core positions for your retirement portfolio, you will have more time to enjoy the freedom that retirement can bring. Retirement should be enjoyed, and not spent tied to constantly monitoring every one of your portfolio positions on a daily basis. Leave that to us.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3000 members. Our aim is to generate high immediate income. Members get access to our Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. As an HDO member, you’ll get our unbeatable analysis and exclusive recommendations to achieve immediate high income. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, MNR.PC, MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.