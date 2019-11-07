Best And Worst Q4 2019: Consumer Non-Cyclicals ETFs And Mutual Funds

RHS is our top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals ETF and FIJCX is our top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of the 137 stocks in the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector.

The Consumer Non-cyclicals sector ranks second out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q4'19 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector ranked third. It gets our Attractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 137 stocks in the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector. See a recap of our Q3'19 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Consumer Non-cyclicals sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 25 to 124). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology[1] empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund’s holdings.[2] We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Two ETFs (FTXG, JHMS) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets (TNA) are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

FSAVX is excluded from Figure 2 because its total net assets (TNA) are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

RHS is the top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals ETF and FIJCX is the top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

PSL is the worst rated Consumer Non-cyclicals ETF and ICRAX is the worst rated Consumer Non-cyclicals mutual fund. PSL earns a Neutral rating and ICRAX earns an Unattractive rating.

137 stocks of the 2850+ we cover are classified as Consumer Non-cyclicals stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGs = PERFORMANCE OF FUND

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Consumer Non-cyclicals ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds

This article originally published on October 14, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Peter Apockotos, and Kyle Guske receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector or theme.

[1] Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

[2] This paper compares our analytics on a mega cap company to other major providers. The Appendix details exactly how we stack up.

