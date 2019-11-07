Lockheed Martin: 6 Reasons The Defense Behemoth Will Keep Flying Higher

My thesis

As the world's largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin is benefiting from expanded global military spending, driven by U.S. modernization efforts and heightened geopolitical ambiguity that's spurring global demand for its missile defense and munitions systems, and growing space work. The company's focus remains sharp on the F-35 fighter jet -- its most extensive program at about 25% of revenue -- as the company hastens output and improves affordability. Longer-term expectations aren't without risk, given budget uncertainty and intensifying battles for funding among significant weapons programs. However, Lockheed Martin remains a cash flow machine that is hard to go wrong with.

1) Aircraft and Ships funding on the rise

Aircraft makers Boeing(BA), Lockheed(LMT), and Northrop(NOC), and shipbuilders Huntington Ingalls(HII) and General Dynamics(GD), are fairing well in Senate and House defense bill markups, which are up to $20 billion above the 2020 defense budget request, including another boost to the F-35. The U.S. seeks to replace aging fleets and improve capabilities. Source: Defense news

Space-based systems, while smaller at about $12 billion annually, should be a continued area of outsized growth.

Senate and House appropriators are working with top lines $15-$20 billion above the president's 2020 budget requests, supporting critical programs for defense contractors and a view of sector-wide revenue growth into the next decade. Space-based systems, while smaller at about $12 billion annually, should be a continued area of outsized growth. The graph below illustrates the funding requests by each category. Aircraft and Ships lead the funding rise. However, all sectors are on an upward trend amid the U.S. fleet revamp.

Source: Pentagon Budget Docs, Bloomberg

The Senate Appropriations Committee's 2020 defense bill supports funding 96 F-35 purchases for 2020, while the House bill supports 90 vs. the Pentagon's request for 78, continuing the recent trend of above-requested approvals. Lawmakers will have funded the purchase of at least 59 more F-35s than the Pentagon requested in 2017-20, underscoring the program's strong political support. Funding higher levels of the F-35 and supporting higher output are crucial to keeping unit costs down, yet appropriators are tasked with balancing Pentagon plans to fund more fourth-generation F-15s. The columns illustrate the F-35 Unit procurement Outlook for 2020. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

2) Overseas sales: A key revenue driver into 2020s

Foreign sales will remain a key revenue driver for U.S. defense contractors through the next decade, as allies bolster forces and capabilities. Revenue from international customers rose 12% in 2018 for the largest U.S. contractors combined, driven by Boeing's Kuwait F/A-18 deal and Northrop's acquisition of Orbital ATK. Overseas customers account for about a quarter of revenue for the group. This is up from 15% a decade ago. The graph illustrates the Oversee defense revenue (% of total). In my opinion, International revenue growth is very significant. Geopolitical uncertainty keeps increasing over the past few years, and international orders for defense products and services for LMT will follow this trend, as a result.

Lockheed's F-35, the only stealth fighter jet in production, is integral to the future of U.S. and allied militaries. Over 3,000 are expected to be built, replacing a diverse set of aircraft, including the fleet-leading F-16. Timeliness and costs have improved, and a multiyear agreement for almost 500 aircraft will help drive unit prices lower, boosting confidence in the program.

At over $400 billion to develop and procure, the F-35 is the U.S.'s most extensive weapons program. The aircraft accounts for 25% of prime contractor Lockheed Martin's revenue. Northrop Grumman and BAE are significant partners. Pratt & Whitney is the sole engine builder, while Rolls-Royce makes the B-model, vertical-lift system. Source: ukdefencejournal

3) F-35 Production plan is to top 170 a year

Lockheed delivered 91 F-35s in 2018 and targets 131 F-35s in 2019. The output is seen rising to over 170 by 2022, representing a five-year more-than 25% compound annual increase and underscoring its role as a key growth driver for the company and suppliers. The program is estimated to generate over $15 billion of revenue in 2019 for prime contractor Lockheed, or more than a quarter of total sales, and over $2 billion for key partner Northrop Grumman. The graph shows the F-35 production outlook. Source: Bloomberg

4) Stronger cash flows bolster defense contractors' share buybacks

Share repurchases among the large defense contractors remain elevated in 2019, after a 2018 boost. I expect this trend will expand over the coming years. Cash flow is accelerating, and capital spending is peaking. A potential defense-spending plateau could re-emphasize shareholder returns.

Spending by the large U.S. defense contractors on share repurchases increased in 2018 for the first time in three years, and it kept pace in 1H. The recent capital-spending cycle is peaking as the capacity to meet the production of new programs, such as the F-35 and B-21 bomber, is put in place. Lockheed says it already has the capacity to build more than 180 F-35s a year, twice 2018's deliveries. A potential slowdown in the U.S. defense spending expansion may usher in a more considerable emphasis on share repurchases by contractors as growth opportunities wane and with capacity in place to meet near-term needs. Defense contractors spent aggressively on share buybacks in 2012-16 as military budgets were tightened. A strengthening free-cash-flow outlook bodes well for shareholder returns. 5) Rooted Q3 Report

As far as the latest report, Lockheed delivered relatively substantial numbers.

Highlights From Recent Results:

Book-to-Bill of 1.2x in 2019 Supports Strong Growth Into Next Decade

Backlog May Top $140 Billion in 4Q on F-35 Contract

Early 2019 Outlook Shows 5% Revenue Growth, Segment Operating Margin Down 10-40 Bps

EPS on Track for $25 a Share in 2020

Lockheed's recent orders are weighted toward longer-term programs, underscoring 2020's revenue growth target of 5%, moderately below expectations.

Source: Bloomberg

Still, a 1.2x book-to-bill this year, including a strong demand for shorter-cycle missiles, suggests the company is conservative with its outlook. Lockheed raised its revenue view at least three times in each of the past three years. Operating margin will come under some pressure in 4Q, notably in the Missiles & Fire Control and Space businesses, as positive contract adjustments from earlier in the year won't repeat. However, it is still on an upward trend and miles away from the past five years. The higher-production F-35 program over the next decade should further improve margins.

Source: Bloomberg

This will also weigh on 2020 profitability, though it remains robust at almost 11% on a segment level. Lockheed’s EPS may top $25 a share next year, nearly double from 2017, on healthy revenue growth and pension adjustments. Source: Bloomberg

6) Fair valuation

In my view, LMT's valuation remains fair and in line with competitors/industry partners. The stock is currently trading at a PE of 15.6 vs. the competitor's PE of 15.1. I believe that a lower valuation should attract buyers, as what happened when the stock neared a PE multiple of ~12. The U.S. defense programs are going strong, and unless changed, I don't see any reason as to why LMT should trade lower, considering its strong buybacks and solid dividends.

Source: Bloomberg

Even after the rally, LMT has undergone, it still manages to return a significant shareholder yield of ~5.64%. The yield is impressive, considering also includes the $437M in financing activities, affected by raising $600M of long-term debt while paying back only $163M. Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In my opinion, LMT is a fantastic stock to hold in the defense sector. As long as defense budgets are on the rise, governments around the world will need to utilize LMT's products and services. I believe that the future outlook is optimistic based on my analysis, as well as the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. The valuation seems fair, and while I would love to initiate a position, U.S. dividend withholding taxes are not the friendliest in Europe, so I will have to pass. A great stock to own, nonetheless.

