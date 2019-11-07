Amazon: Investor Concerns Are Real; Fears Are Overblown

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently released its third-quarter earnings which concerned "peripheral" investors regarding the infallibility of Bezos & Co. As illustrated in the report, Amazon continues to spend heavily to bring One Day shipping to its customers worldwide and in the process pressuring margins. Additionally, AWS faces growing competition from Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, calling into question AWS's leadership over the cloud market. These are valid concerns for shareholders and management alike. However, these are not fears that should cloud (no pun intended!) the long-term prospects of the Amazon brand and vision.

The Peripheral Investor

Amazon has always had its core group of investors who believed in the mission set forth by Bezos and the success the company has delivered and will continue to deliver. However, as the market capitalization reaches $1 trillion, additional capital will be required to maintain the upward trajectory which the core shareholders will only be able to support up to a point. Here is where the importance of the peripheral investors gains prominence.

These secondary shareholders are not completely bought into the thesis, but are confident to a degree on Amazon's ability to generate a decent return. At the moment, this group is not entirely convinced on the future performance of the company due to the uncertainties highlighted in the earnings report and the attention the company is receiving from regulatory bodies across the globe.

Therefore, let's review the earnings report to determine if there truly is a cause for concern to the long-term viability of the company.

North America Retail: No Pain, No Gain

Amazon continues to spend aggressively to extend One Day shipping to customers across the country. This expensive endeavor has pressured operating income for the past couple quarters as capital outlays increase to set up fulfillment facilities closer to population centers and to build out the in-house delivery network. For Q3, North America operating income fell 18.0% over Q2, but lower than the 31.6% decline reported for Q2 over Q1. Management has indicated that the increased expenditure will continue into the fourth quarter and likely into 2020.

On a positive note, the introduction of One Day shipping has reversed the decline in the sales growth rate experienced in 2018. North America Q3 net sales increased 24% quarter-over-quarter, more than the 20% growth rate reported for Q2 over Q1. Clearly, customers are warming to the concept of receiving their packages within 24 hours and have started making more purchases online. This bodes well for Amazon, being the first-mover to introduce One Day shipping to American consumers especially with the holiday season around the corner.

International Retail: The Long Game

Similar to its strategy in the domestic retail market, Amazon continues to spend aggressively in India to win over the growing middle-class consumers. However, unlike the first-mover advantage the company has enjoyed in the US, the Indian market is saturated with multiple deep-pocketed rivals including Flipkart (backed by Walmart (NYSE:WMT)) and Reliance Retail. A headwind for Amazon in the Indian market is the increased attention from the local authorities. Amazon has the disadvantage of challenging local rivals in an increasingly protective environment globally.

Net sales in the International segment are also experiencing acceleration with an 18% increase for Q3 over Q2 compared to 12% for Q2 over Q1. Of course, Amazon has not posted a profit for this segment as it continues to battle for market share and consumer hearts. This is definitely a long game as the online retail market in the developing world has not matured yet. It is important for Amazon to continue operating in startup mode to defend and grow its market position.

AWS: There Is Still A Long Way To Go

In people's minds, losing the JEDI contract was the watershed moment AWS lost its leading position in the cloud market. I beg to differ.

Yes, it is clear now that Azure is no longer inferior to AWS and will be seriously challenging for the top spot in the cloud market. However, the market penetration rate is still low and there is ample demand to be shared among the cloud operators. Also, it is important to note that for Q3, while Azure had a larger percentage growth rate, AWS continues to bring in more in dollar terms.

Azure has an edge when it comes to enterprise customers who prioritize security and privacy. In the recent earnings call, management has highlighted a renewed focus to target enterprise contracts to offset the pull from Azure.

Therefore, it is critical to keep in mind that this is a marathon, not the 100m dash. I am confident in AWS's ability to continue delivering for customers and leading the market.

Conclusion

On the domestic retail front, Amazon is continuing to stay ahead of the competition and retain the loyalty of its customers. From the perks offered to Prime members to the One Day shipping initiative, Amazon is unrivaled in the service to the consumer. The increased spending will decline over time and profits should flow in from the increased sales.

In terms of AWS, there is nothing wrong with there being two leaders in the cloud market. It definitely helps stoke innovation and keeps the market active. As the market still in the growth phase, AWS still has a chance to grab a large chunk of a lucrative market.

Internationally, spend and grow, spend and grow, spend and grow! This is the most important mantra for Amazon as it competes in India. It is critical for Amazon to maintain or grow market share. There are definitely headwinds in the form of increased competition and regulatory red tape. However, persevering there will bear fruits down the road.

All in all, Amazon is no doubt still a great company, but the recent headwinds limit the potential for the stock to move upwards. As illustrated in the stock price, AMZN is unable to find the momentum to cross 1,800. I believe the stock will continue trading range-bound until some or all of the headwinds mentioned above are resolved. Therefore, I am recommending a HOLD/NEUTRAL rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.